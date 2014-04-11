New York Yankees - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - New York Yankees - INSIDE PITCH

Before this season, the list of notable players who had gone from the Red Sox to the Yankees included Babe Ruth, Luis Tiant, Wade Boggs, Roger Clemens, Johnny Damon and Kevin Youkilis.

Now it includes center fielder Jacoby Ellsbury, who had an RBI single in his first appearance against the team that drafted him in the first round in 2005 out of Oregon State.

Ellsbury spoke for about 11 minutes about the significance of switching sides in baseball’s biggest rivalry after he won championships with the Red Sox in 2007 and 2013.

Though he might not have anticipated it earlier in his career, going to the Yankees was a possibility once he hit the open market last winter. Now Ellsbury views his place on both sides of the rivalry as two chapters.

The next line of Ellsbury against the Red Sox for the first time will take place on April 22. Ellsbury does not know what type of reaction he’ll get, but he said it will be a result of the passion of fans in the rivalry.

“That’s the reason I love this rivalry,” Ellsbury said. “The passion that the fans have. I haven’t thought about too much just because whatever reception I receive will be out of my hands. But I gave that organization everything I had. Every time I stepped out on that field, I gave them everything I had, left it out there and I know the time I was there, they respected that. They liked the way I played, the way I went about my business. So we’ll see what happens. I‘m sure there’ll be two different receptions for me, tonight’s game and when I head up to Boston.”

Ellsbury’s return to Boston also takes place a week after the first anniversary of the bombings at the Boston Marathon, an event that motivated the Red Sox last season.

”It was so tragic,“ Ellsbury said. ”I think of all the families; my wife (has) run the marathon. ... When it happened, as players we tried to do everything we could to put a smile on someone’s face, try to help the city in any way possible. As baseball players, we felt obligated to go out and play as well as we could and put on a good show for that region, the city of Boston (and) the fans.

“Going to hospitals, talking to victims, they were excited to see us do well, and that put a smile on our face. And I think that drove us that much more to succeed last year just to do something special.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - New York Yankees - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 5-5

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Yankees (LHP CC Sabathia, 1-1, 7.50) vs. Red Sox (LHP Jon Lester, 0-2, 2.51)

PLAYER NOTES:

--2B Brian Roberts entered Thursday as one of two Yankees to appear in the first nine games but manager Joe Girardi gave him the night off. Roberts is hitting .160 (4-for-25), though he is 2-for-8 from the right side of the plate. ”I was asked how many games (would he play this season) 50 times in spring training, and he was on pace to play 162,“ Girardi said. ”So I thought I would give him a day off.

--C Brian McCann has begun the first year of a five-year contract with the Yankees very slowly, going 5-for-33 (.152). McCann has just four strikeouts, which is among the positives that Girardi sees. “I don’t think that he’s swung the bat as poorly as his numbers have said,” Girardi said. “But sometimes you run into some hard luck. He hit two balls on the screws yesterday and had nothing to show for it.” McCann finally hit into some better luck when he snapped an 0-for-14 stretch with a fourth-inning RBI single Thursday.

--1B Mark Teixeira is about a week into his DL stint with a Grade I right hamstring strain and has yet to start hitting. Teixeira is doing things like stretching, getting treatment and riding a bike.

--CF Jacoby Ellsbury made his first appearance against the Red Sox after spending his first seven seasons with Boston. He went 1-for-4, and that included three at-bats against RHP Clay Buchholz, his minor league roommate from their days with the Lowell Spinners of the New York-Penn League. Ellsbury has yet to receive his second World Series ring but is expected to get it this weekend.

--RHP Michael Pineda allowed one run and four hits in six-plus innings for his first victory since July 30, 2011, against Tampa Bay. He also struck out seven -- all on swings -- while throwing 94 pitches (63 strikes). Pineda allowed fewer than eight hits for the 30th consecutive start, which encompasses his entire career.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - New York Yankees - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP David Robertson (grade 1 groin strain) went on the 15-day disabled list April 8, retroactive to April 7.

--1B Mark Teixeira (right hamstring strain) went on the 15-day disabled list April 5. He had an MRI April 7, and the results were a grade 1 strain, which is the least severe. He was cleared to begin exercise program April 8.

--SS Brendan Ryan (cervical spine nerve problem) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 22. He will rehab in extended spring training before rejoining the major league club. He is unlikely to return before May.

ROTATION:

LHP CC Sabathia

RHP Hiroki Kuroda

RHP Ivan Nova

RHP Masahiro Tanaka

RHP Michael Pineda

BULLPEN:

RHP Shawn Kelley

LHP Matt Thornton

RHP David Phelps

LHP Cesar Cabral

RHP Adam Warren

RHP Dellin Betances

LHP Vidal Nuno

RHP Shane Greene

CATCHERS:

Brian McCann

Francisco Cervelli

INFIELDERS:

1B Kelly Johnson

2B Brian Roberts

SS Derek Jeter

3B Yangervis Solarte

INF Dean Anna

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Brett Gardner

RF Carlos Beltran

CF Jacoby Ellsbury

DH Alfonso Soriano

OF Ichiro Suzuki