New York Yankees - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - New York Yankees - INSIDE PITCH

A day after television cameras picked up Michael Pineda with some kind of foreign substance on his right hand, he was still sticking to his claim that it was merely dirt.

“I told you last night,” Pineda said. “I was sweating on my head too much and I‘m putting dirt (on it) and that’s it.”

The substance was noticed in the third and fourth innings and gone by the fifth.

Pineda isn’t expected to face any discipline as former Yankees manager Joe Torre and MLB executive vice president of operations issued a statement that he was not suspending him, though he intends to discuss what occurred with New York.

“The umpires did not observe an application of a foreign substance during the game and the issue was not raised by the Red Sox,” Torre said. “Given those circumstances, there are no plans to issue a suspension, but we intend to talk to the Yankees regarding what occurred.”

Pineda also had the substance on his hand Saturday in Toronto and reasoned he was using it because of too much sweat dripping from his head but he did say he didn’t plan on using it in his next start Wednesday against the Chicago Cubs.

Manager Joe Girardi side-stepped the issue Thursday night by saying there was nothing to talk about. A day later, he said he never went out questioned Pineda or anyone else in his career.

“I don’t talk to pitchers about that: ‘Do you use or don’t you use?’ This is not a recreational drug. I don’t talk to people about that. I‘m aware. I’ve been on teams where I’ve seen it. I‘m 99 percent sure that I know of other guys on other teams that use it. I just haven’t said anything. Will we talk to Michael? If we did, I wouldn’t tell you anyway.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - New York Yankees - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 5-6

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Red Sox (RHP John Lackey, 2-0, 1.38) at Yankees (RHP Hiroki Kuroda, 1-1, 2.92)

PLAYER NOTES:

--SS Derek Jeter was New York’s leadoff hitter for the first time since Oct. 3, 2012 also against Boston. It marked the 979th time in his career he has done so. Jeter had an infield single in the third and is hitting safely in his last six games, going 8-for-24 in that period.

--LHP CC Sabathia allowed four runs and six hits in seven innings. He also struck out nine, his most since July 3, 2013 when he had nine at Minnesota. He also gave up a home run to a left-handed hitter for the first time in 16 starts according to the Elias Sports Bureau.

--1B Mark Teixeira is about a week into his DL stint with a Grade One right hamstring strain and so far has yet to start hitting. So far, Teixeira is doing things like stretching, getting treatment and riding a bike. On Friday, the Yankees said they anticipate he’ll return before May 1.

--CF Jacoby Ellsbury was given his 2013 championship ring before the game when Boston manager John Farrell and GM Ben Cherrington presented him with it. Ellsbury batted second for the 21st time in his career and first time since Sept. 19, 2012 at Tampa Bay.

--LHP Matt Thornton also was presented his championship ring before the game but was unavailable since he had warmed up several times recently without pitching. Thornton has appeared in four games so far and might have appeared in a fifth if the score was different than 4-2.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I just hung a breaking ball and he put it in the seats.” -- LHP CC Sabathia, who gave up a go-ahead three-run homer to Red Sox LF Grady Sizemore in the top of the sixth inning on Friday’s 4-2 loss to Boston.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - New York Yankees - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP David Robertson (grade 1 groin strain) went on the 15-day disabled list April 8, retroactive to April 7.

--1B Mark Teixeira (right hamstring strain) went on the 15-day disabled list April 5. He had an MRI April 7, and the results were a grade 1 strain, which is the least severe. He was cleared to begin exercise program April 8 but as of April 11, had yet to start hitting. On April 11, the Yankees said they anticipate he’ll return before May 1.

--SS Brendan Ryan (cervical spine nerve problem) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 22. He will rehab in extended spring training before rejoining the major league club. He is unlikely to return before May.

ROTATION:

LHP CC Sabathia

RHP Hiroki Kuroda

RHP Ivan Nova

RHP Masahiro Tanaka

RHP Michael Pineda

BULLPEN:

RHP Shawn Kelley

LHP Matt Thornton

RHP David Phelps

LHP Cesar Cabral

RHP Adam Warren

RHP Dellin Betances

LHP Vidal Nuno

RHP Shane Greene

CATCHERS:

Brian McCann

Francisco Cervelli

INFIELDERS:

1B Kelly Johnson

2B Brian Roberts

SS Derek Jeter

3B Yangervis Solarte

INF Dean Anna

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Brett Gardner

RF Carlos Beltran

CF Jacoby Ellsbury

DH Alfonso Soriano

OF Ichiro Suzuki