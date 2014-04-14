New York Yankees - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - New York Yankees - INSIDE PITCH

Derek Jeter doesn’t need any more reminders of his increasing age and fragility. He got another one on Sunday anyway.

Jeter missed the Yankees’ 3-2 win over the Red Sox due to what manager Joe Girardi termed a tight right quad. It was the second straight game Jeter missed, though Saturday’s day off was of the scheduled variety.

With the Yankees off on Monday, Jeter will get at least one more day to rest. Girardi said the quad ailment isn’t serious and that Jeter should be back in the lineup when the Yankees resume play against the Cubs on Tuesday in the Bronx.

Still, any absence by Jeter serves as a reality check, for both he and the Yankees. Jeter’s aura of invincibility, shattered forever when he suffered a broken left ankle during the 2012 playoffs, disappeared last year, when he missed 135 games recovering from the ankle injury as well as right quad and right calf strains.

Jeter announced in February he would retire at the end of this season and expressed hope he’d play a full campaign. And while he did play in seven straight games prior to Saturday’s day off, Girardi acknowledged Sunday he may not be able to play Jeter for a week at a time anymore.

“I‘m not saying that I won’t do that again,” Girardi said. “But I think at times I have to be aware of what’s going on.”

Girardi is fully aware of the delicate balance he must strike this season with his former teammate, who was the picture of stoic durability prior to his ankle injury. Girardi laughed Sunday when recalling how Jeter -- who played in at least 148 games in 15 of his first 17 full big league seasons -- would try to talk his way into the lineup under former manager Joe Torre by telling Torre he couldn’t break Cal Ripken Jr.’s consecutive games record from the bench.

“He always feels great,” Girardi said with a chuckle.

Now Girardi must know when he doesn‘t, and act accordingly.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - New York Yankees - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 7-6

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: Cubs (RHP Jason Hammel, 2-0, 2.63 ERA) at Yankees (RHP Masahiro Tanaka, 1-0, 3.21)

--RHP Masahiro Tanaka will make his third big-league start Tuesday when the Yankees open a two-game series against the Cubs at Yankee Stadium. Tanaka received a no-decision in his most recent start last Wednesday, when he gave up three runs on seven hits and one walk while striking out 10 over seven innings in the Yankees’ 5-4 loss to the Orioles. Tanaka will be making his first start against a National League team.

--C/1B Francisco Cervelli is expected to head to the disabled list after suffering a strained right hamstring in the fourth inning of the Yankees’ 3-2 win over the Red Sox on Sunday night. Cervelli was injured beating out a potential double-play ball. He was originally called out, but Joe Girardi used his replay challenge and the replay showed Cervelli beat the throw by a hair, which allowed Brian McCann to score what proved to be the winning run. Cervelli was making just his second career appearance at first base.

--SS Derek Jeter (tight right quad) missed the Yankees’ 3-2 win over the Red Sox on Sunday night. It was the second straight missed game for Jeter, who had a planned day off on Saturday. Joe Girardi said Sunday that Jeter felt tightness in the quad Friday and that, with the Yankees off on Monday, he decided to sit him Sunday in order to give the 39-year-old three full days off.

--2B Brian Roberts (back) missed Sunday’s game and underwent an MRI, the results of which were negative. Yankees manager Joe Girardi said Sunday night that Roberts was suffering back spasms upon arriving at the park and that he was day-to-day. The oft-injured 36-year-old veteran, who played in just 192 games the previous four seasons with the Orioles, started nine of the Yankees’ first 12 games but is hitting just .129 in 31 at-bats.

--1B Mark Teixeira (strained right hamstring) took batting practice Sunday. Yankees manager Joe Girardi said he is hopeful Teixeira, who was injured against the Blue Jays on April 4, can return to the Yankees as soon as he is eligible on April 20.

--OF Carlos Beltran went 3-for-4 with a two-run homer Sunday night and made his first career appearance at first base in the Yankees’ 3-2 win over the Red Sox. Beltran gave the Yankees the lead for good with his third-inning homer and moved to first base two innings later after Francisco Cervelli left with a hamstring injury. It was the first time Beltran has played first base in 2,448 professional games.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “When they told me I was going to first, a lot of things went through my mind. I was like, oh God, I hope they don’t hit the ball to me. And thank God nobody hit the baseball to me. I was able to do my job there and we got the win.” -- OF Carlos Beltran, who played first base for the first time Sunday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - New York Yankees - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--SS Derek Jeter (tight right quad) sat out his second straight game April 13. He is expected to return to action when the Yankees resume play on April 15.

--C/1B Francisco Cervelli (right hamstring strain) was hurt beating out a double-play ball on April 13 and is expected to be placed on the disabled list.

--2B Brian Roberts (back) underwent an MRI on April 13. The results were negative and he is day-to-day.

--1B Mark Teixeira (right hamstring strain) went on the 15-day disabled list April 5. He had an MRI April 7, and the results were a grade 1 strain, which is the least severe. He was cleared to begin exercise program April 8 but as of April 11, had yet to start hitting. On April 11, the Yankees said they anticipate he’ll return before May 1. He took batting practice April 13 and could return from the disabled list on April 20, the first day he is eligible.

--RHP David Robertson (grade 1 groin strain) went on the 15-day disabled list April 8, retroactive to April 7.

--SS Brendan Ryan (cervical spine nerve problem) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 22. He will rehab in extended spring training before rejoining the major league club. He is unlikely to return before May.

ROTATION:

LHP CC Sabathia

RHP Hiroki Kuroda

RHP Ivan Nova

RHP Masahiro Tanaka

RHP Michael Pineda

BULLPEN:

RHP Shawn Kelley

LHP Matt Thornton

RHP David Phelps

LHP Cesar Cabral

RHP Adam Warren

RHP Dellin Betances

LHP Vidal Nuno

RHP Shane Greene

CATCHERS:

Brian McCann

Francisco Cervelli

INFIELDERS:

1B Kelly Johnson

2B Brian Roberts

SS Derek Jeter

3B Yangervis Solarte

INF Dean Anna

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Brett Gardner

RF Carlos Beltran

CF Jacoby Ellsbury

DH Alfonso Soriano

OF Ichiro Suzuki