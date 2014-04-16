New York Yankees - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - New York Yankees - INSIDE PITCH

Derek Jeter doesn’t need any more reminders of his increasing age and fragility. He got another one on Sunday anyway.

Jeter missed the Yankees’ 3-2 win over the Red Sox due to what manager Joe Girardi termed a tight right quad. It was the second straight game Jeter missed, though Saturday’s day off was of the scheduled variety.

With the Yankees off on Monday, Jeter will get at least one more day to rest. Girardi said the quad ailment isn’t serious and that Jeter should be back in the lineup when the Yankees resume play against the Cubs on Tuesday in the Bronx.

Still, any absence by Jeter serves as a reality check, for both he and the Yankees. Jeter’s aura of invincibility, shattered forever when he suffered a broken left ankle during the 2012 playoffs, disappeared last year, when he missed 135 games recovering from the ankle injury as well as right quad and right calf strains.

Jeter announced in February he would retire at the end of this season and expressed hope he’d play a full campaign. And while he did play in seven straight games prior to Saturday’s day off, Girardi acknowledged Sunday he may not be able to play Jeter for a week at a time anymore.

“I‘m not saying that I won’t do that again,” Girardi said. “But I think at times I have to be aware of what’s going on.”

Girardi is fully aware of the delicate balance he must strike this season with his former teammate, who was the picture of stoic durability prior to his ankle injury. Girardi laughed Sunday when recalling how Jeter -- who played in at least 148 games in 15 of his first 17 full big league seasons -- would try to talk his way into the lineup under former manager Joe Torre by telling Torre he couldn’t break Cal Ripken Jr.’s consecutive games record from the bench.

“He always feels great,” Girardi said with a chuckle.

Now Girardi must know when he doesn‘t, and act accordingly.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - New York Yankees - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 7-6

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: Doubleheader -- Cubs (RHP Jason Hammel, 2-0, 2.63 ERA) at Yankees (RHP Masahiro Tanaka, 1-0, 3.21 ERA); Cubs (LHP Travis Wood, 0-1, 2.92 ERA) at Yankees (RHP Michael Pineda, 1-1, 1.50 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--C/1B Francisco Cervelli (Grade 2 right hamstring strain) was transferred to the 60-day disabled list on Tuesday, one day after he was placed on the 15-day disabled list. Cervelli was hurt Sunday night as he beat out a potential double play ball in the Yankees’ 3-2 win over the Red Sox. It is the second straight April in which Cervelli has been placed on the 60-day disabled list. He suffered a broken right hand last April 26 and did not play again because of injury and a stress fracture in his right elbow as well as the 50-game suspension he served for his role in the Biogenesis scandal.

--INF Scott Sizemore had his contract purchased from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Tuesday and will be available Wednesday, when the Yankees host the Cubs in a day-night doubleheader. Sizemore, whom the Yankees signed as a minor league free agent in January, is expected to serve as a backup at multiple infield positions. He is a career .238 hitter in 160 big league games but has made just two appearances in the majors since 2011 because of two knee injuries. He was hitting .344 in 10 games at Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

--C John Ryan Murphy was recalled from Triple-A on Tuesday and will be available Wednesday, when the Yankees host the Cubs in a day-night doubleheader. Murphy replaces Francisco Cervelli, who was injured Sunday and went on the 60-day disabled list Tuesday, as the backup to starting C Brian McCann. Murphy made his major league debut last season, when he hit .154 and had one RBI in 26 at-bats. He was hitting .192 in 26 at-bats this season for Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

--RHP Shane Greene was optioned to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Sunday night. Greene was recalled from Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on April 9 and spent five games on the big league roster but did not appear in a game. He has yet to pitch above the Double-A level. Greene went 12-10 with a 3.38 ERA in 27 games (26 starts) between Class A Tampa and Double-A Trenton last season.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “When they told me I was going to first, a lot of things went through my mind. I was like, oh God, I hope they don’t hit the ball to me. And thank God nobody hit the baseball to me. I was able to do my job there and we got the win.” -- OF Carlos Beltran, who played first base for the first time Sunday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - New York Yankees - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--SS Derek Jeter (tight right quad) sat out his second straight game April 13. He is expected to return to action when the Yankees resume play April 16.

--C/1B Francisco Cervelli (Grade 2 right hamstring strain) was placed on the 15-day disabled list April 14 and transferred to the 60-day disabled list April 15. He was hurt beating out a double-play ball April 13.

--2B Brian Roberts (back) underwent an MRI on April 13. The results were negative, and he is day-to-day.

--1B Mark Teixeira (right hamstring strain) went on the 15-day disabled list April 5. He had an MRI April 7, and the results were a grade 1 strain, which is the least severe. He was cleared to begin exercise program April 8 but as of April 11, had yet to start hitting. On April 11, the Yankees said they anticipate he’ll return before May 1. He took batting practice April 13 and could return from the disabled list on April 20, the first day he is eligible.

--RHP David Robertson (grade 1 groin strain) went on the 15-day disabled list April 8, retroactive to April 7.

--SS Brendan Ryan (cervical spine nerve problem) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 22. He will rehab in extended spring training before rejoining the major league club. He is unlikely to return before May.

ROTATION:

LHP CC Sabathia

RHP Hiroki Kuroda

RHP Ivan Nova

RHP Masahiro Tanaka

RHP Michael Pineda

BULLPEN:

RHP Shawn Kelley

LHP Matt Thornton

RHP David Phelps

LHP Cesar Cabral

RHP Adam Warren

RHP Dellin Betances

LHP Vidal Nuno

CATCHERS:

Brian McCann

J.R. Murphy

INFIELDERS:

1B Kelly Johnson

2B Brian Roberts

SS Derek Jeter

3B Yangervis Solarte

INF Dean Anna

INF Scott Sizemore

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Brett Gardner

RF Carlos Beltran

CF Jacoby Ellsbury

DH Alfonso Soriano

OF Ichiro Suzuki