New York Yankees - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - New York Yankees - INSIDE PITCH

NEW YORK -- About two months ago, general manager Brian Cashman tried to downplay Masahiro Tanaka.

He went on radio shows saying Tanaka was a No. 3 starter and then reiterated that at Tanaka’s introductory press conference.

Three starts in, Tanaka seems to be the Yankees’ best starting pitcher. He certainly looked the part Wednesday in the first game of a doubleheader, dominating the Cubs by allowing two bunt singles and striking out 10 in eight innings.

Tanaka has 28 strikeouts in three games, the most by a Yankee in his first three starts since current broadcaster Al Leiter struck out 25 in three September starts in 1987.

Leiter was making less than $100,000 when he joined a team in need of pitching after falling seven games behind the Detroit Tigers. Tanaka is in the first year of a seven-year contract that will pay him $155 million.

Perhaps an even better number to gauge Tanaka is his strike percentage. Tanaka has thrown 69.5 percent of his pitches (212-of-305) for strikes.

It’s a number that may get some wows but doesn’t necessarily surprise teammates.

“My reaction is that he has that good of stuff that he doesn’t have to throw a lot of balls because he can throw pitches in the zone,” Shawn Kelley said. “That’s how good he is. I know it’s early, but he’s special.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - New York Yankees - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 9-6

STREAK: Won four

NEXT: Yankees (LHP CC Sabathia, 1-2, 6.63 ERA) at Rays (LHP David Price, 2-0, 2.91)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Masahiro Tanaka was dominant Wednesday, allowing a pair of bunt singles while striking out 10 in eight innings. He has 28 strikeouts in his first three career starts, the most by a Yankee who began his career with the team since current broadcast Al Leiter fanned 25 in his first three starts in 1987.

--RF Carlos Beltran was named player of the week for the 10th time on Monday and then homered in the third straight game Wednesday in a 3-0 win in the opener of the doubleheader with the Cubs. He has done that 10 times and this was the first time since April 18-20 for St. Louis.

--SS Derek Jeter sat out Game 1 but played in Game 2 of the doubleheader. Jeter missed the last two games with a minor quad injury but the reason for him not playing both games had more to do with facing a right-handed starter in the afternoon and a left-handed started in the nightcap, manager Joe Girardi said. Jeter said he understands having days off but doesn’t necessarily like them and that he did not tell anyone about his quad.

--C J.R. Murphy joined the Yankees on Wednesday as the primary backup catcher. The team liked what he did last season in 16 games and in spring training, though manager Joe Girardi said it was a close call between him and C Austin Romine.

--3B Scott Sizemore also joined the Yankees after hitting .344 with Triple-A Scranton Wilkes Barre and .316 in 11 exhibition games. He spent most of last season recovering from a left ACL injury but could see some time at first base, at least while 1B Mark Teixeira remains on the DL. In terms of how close he is to recovering from that injury, Sizemore said, “I would say I‘m not quite there yet, but I‘m 95 percent.”

--2B Brian Roberts missed the doubleheader with back spasms that required a precautionary MRI, which was negative. He remains day-to-day, but the Yankees do not believe it to be long-term.

--RHP Michael Pineda allowed four hits in six innings and is 6-2 with a 1.64 ERA in eight career April starts. Pineda also is the first Yankee to begin his tenure with the team by allowing one run or fewer in three starts since Kevin Brown in 2004.

--RHP Shane Greene was recalled from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, three days after he was sent down. Greene was recalled from Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on April 9 and spent five games on the big league roster but did not appear in a game. He has yet to pitch above the Double-A level. Greene went 12-10 with a 3.38 ERA in 27 games (26 starts) between Class A Tampa and Double-A Trenton last season.

--1B Mark Teixeira is already in Tampa Bay and the Yankees said he will play three innings somewhere Thursday, though they are not sure where. Teixeira has been on the DL with a strained right hamstring since April 5 and Wednesday he had full batting practice and also ran the bases.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “My reaction is that he has that good of stuff that he doesn’t have to throw a lot of balls because he can throw pitches in the zone. That’s how good he is. I know it’s early, but he’s special.” -- RHP Shawn Kelley, after RHP Masahiro Tanaka struck out 10 in eight shutout innings Wednesday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - New York Yankees - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--SS Derek Jeter (tight right quad) sat out three straight games, returning for the second game of the April 16 doubleheader.

--C/1B Francisco Cervelli (Grade 2 right hamstring strain) was placed on the 15-day disabled list April 14 and transferred to the 60-day disabled list April 15. He was hurt beating out a double-play ball April 13.

--2B Brian Roberts (back) underwent an MRI on April 13. The results were negative, and he is day-to-day.

--1B Mark Teixeira (right hamstring strain) went on the 15-day disabled list April 5. He had an MRI April 7, and the results were a grade 1 strain, which is the least severe. He was cleared to begin exercise program April 8 but as of April 11, had yet to start hitting. On April 11, the Yankees said they anticipate he’ll return before May 1. He took batting practice April 13 and April 16 and also ran bases April 16. He was slated to play three innings in a rehab stint April 17. He could return from the disabled list on April 20, the first day he is eligible.

--RHP David Robertson (grade 1 groin strain) went on the 15-day disabled list April 8, retroactive to April 7.

--SS Brendan Ryan (cervical spine nerve problem) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 22. He will rehab in extended spring training before rejoining the major league club. He is unlikely to return before May.

ROTATION:

LHP CC Sabathia

RHP Hiroki Kuroda

RHP Ivan Nova

RHP Masahiro Tanaka

RHP Michael Pineda

BULLPEN:

RHP Shawn Kelley

LHP Matt Thornton

RHP David Phelps

LHP Cesar Cabral

RHP Adam Warren

RHP Dellin Betances

LHP Vidal Nuno

RHP Shane Greene

CATCHERS:

Brian McCann

J.R. Murphy

INFIELDERS:

1B Kelly Johnson

2B Brian Roberts

SS Derek Jeter

3B Yangervis Solarte

INF Dean Anna

INF Scott Sizemore

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Brett Gardner

RF Carlos Beltran

CF Jacoby Ellsbury

DH Alfonso Soriano

OF Ichiro Suzuki