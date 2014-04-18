New York Yankees - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - New York Yankees - INSIDE PITCH

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- It’s been an interesting few weeks for Yangervis Solarte. It continued with an extremely interesting night at Tropicana Field on Thursday for the New Yankees rookie third baseman.

Purely statistically, he went 3-for-5 with two RBIs, raised his batting average to a team-leading .373 and played flawless defensively. But the good stuff was in the details. First, Solarte began a 5-4-3 triple play in the second inning when he snagged first baseman Sean Rodriguez’s grounder on a short hop and made one step to stomp on the bag. Scott Sizemore, who had never played first base at any level, snagged second baseman Brian Roberts’ bouncing relay with a borrowed glove to complete the triple play.

“I was thinking if he hit the ball close to the base, I was would go to the base and try for a triple play,” Solarte said through an interpreter. “If he hit it to the other side, I would go for a double play.”

Then in the ninth, against hard-throwing Rays closer Grant Balfour, who was on for work in a blowout, Solarte muscled his first big-league home run into the right-field stands. The two-run blast capped the 10-2 Yankee win.

“Everything is good,” Solarte said. “We win the game, I hit a home run, and we get a triple play.”

Solarte said the home-run ball would be placed in a case and saved for his mother.

Not bad, Yankees manager Joe Girardi said, for a player who was added to the big-league roster so late that he didn’t travel on the team charter to the season-opening series in Houston.

“He’s done a lot in two weeks, hasn’t he?” Girardi grinned. “In some sense, he probably hopes he doesn’t wake up.”

MLB Team Report - New York Yankees - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 10-6

STREAK: Won five

NEXT: Yankees (RHP Hiroki Kuroda, 2-1, 3.86 ERA) vs. Rays (LHP Erik Bedard, 0-0, 0.00)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Hiroki Kuroda (2-1, 3.86) will make his fourth start of the season on Friday against the Rays at Tropicana Field. Kuroda is due for a competent outing against Tampa Bay, having gone 2-3 with a 7.36 ERA in five starts and allowing 34 hits in 29 1/3 innings.

--LHP CC Sabathia, who was 1-7 at Tropicana Field as a Yankees starter, improved to 2-2 this season after allowing one earned run on seven hits and two walks with six strikeouts in a 10-2 win at Tropicana Field on Thursday. A triple play and double play were turned behind him in the only innings in which the Rays had multiple runners reach against him. Sabathia had allowed at least four earned runs in each of his three previous starts this season.

--C Brian McCann hit his first home run as a Yankee on Thursday in a 10-2 win over the Rays at Tropicana Field. He had not hit a home run on the road since Aug. 2, 2013 at Philadelphia as a member of the Braves.

--RF Carlos Beltran took a head-snapping tumble over the half wall near the right-field foul pole at Tropicana Field in the second on Thursday, but was uninjured and remained in the game. Beltran was tracking a foul ball hit by Desmond Jennings and got no help from a security guard and police officer seated just beyond the barrier. “I thought he was hurt bad,” Yankees manager Joe Girardi said.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I think it was important for him because (the Rays have) been tough on him.” -- Yankees manager Joe Girardi, talking about LHP CC Sabathia, who entered Thursday 1-7 at Tropicana Field as a Yankees starter. Sabathia ended up allowing one earned run on seven hits and two walks with six strikeouts.

MLB Team Report - New York Yankees - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--2B Brian Roberts (back) underwent an MRI on April 13. The results were negative, and he returned to action April 17.

--SS Derek Jeter (tight right quad) sat out three straight games, returning for the second game of the April 16 doubleheader.

--C/1B Francisco Cervelli (Grade 2 right hamstring strain) was placed on the 15-day disabled list April 14 and transferred to the 60-day disabled list April 15. He was hurt beating out a double-play ball April 13.

--1B Mark Teixeira (right hamstring strain) went on the 15-day disabled list April 5. He had an MRI April 7, and the results were a grade 1 strain, which is the least severe. He was cleared to begin exercise program April 8 but as of April 11, had yet to start hitting. On April 11, the Yankees said they anticipate he’ll return before May 1. He took batting practice April 13 and April 16 and also ran bases April 16. He was slated to play three innings in a rehab stint April 17. He could return from the disabled list on April 20, the first day he is eligible.

--RHP David Robertson (grade 1 groin strain) went on the 15-day disabled list April 8, retroactive to April 7.

--SS Brendan Ryan (cervical spine nerve problem) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 22. He will rehab in extended spring training before rejoining the major league club. He is unlikely to return before May.

ROTATION:

LHP CC Sabathia

RHP Hiroki Kuroda

RHP Ivan Nova

RHP Masahiro Tanaka

RHP Michael Pineda

BULLPEN:

RHP Shawn Kelley

LHP Matt Thornton

RHP David Phelps

LHP Cesar Cabral

RHP Adam Warren

RHP Dellin Betances

LHP Vidal Nuno

RHP Shane Greene

CATCHERS:

Brian McCann

J.R. Murphy

INFIELDERS:

1B Kelly Johnson

2B Brian Roberts

SS Derek Jeter

3B Yangervis Solarte

INF Dean Anna

INF Scott Sizemore

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Brett Gardner

RF Carlos Beltran

CF Jacoby Ellsbury

DH Alfonso Soriano

OF Ichiro Suzuki

