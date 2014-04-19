New York Yankees - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - New York Yankees - INSIDE PITCH

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- Friday night’s bullpen collapse ended a five-game win streak for the Yankees, who looked to have smooth sailing with a 4-0 lead early and a 5-3 lead in the seventh inning, only to give up eight runs in the final two innings of an 11-5 loss to the Rays.

Reliever Adam Warren hadn’t allowed a run in his first seven appearances, holding opposing hitters to a .087 average in a promising start. On Friday, he took the loss, allowing three earned runs on four hits as one of three Yankees relievers to give up hits and runs in the seventh.

“He just didn’t get the ball where he wanted to,” manager Joe Girardi said. “That’s the bottom line. He’s been so good to us, but he didn’t get it where he wanted to today.”

Reliever Cesar Cabral was worse, getting no outs with three hits and three hit batters, the last one resulting in his ejection. Rays manager Joe Maddon said there was “nothing malicious” about the lack of control -- innings records have only been kept since 1984, but it’s only the second time in 30 years the Yankees have hit three batters in one inning -- against the Rays in a 2010 game at Yankee Stadium.

In all, the Yankees gave up 11 runs Friday after giving up a total of 12 runs in their previous six games, including their five-game win streak.

MLB Team Report - New York Yankees - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 10-7

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Yankees (RHP Ivan Nova, 2-1, 5.94 ERA) at Rays (RHP Chris Archer, 1-1, 4.50 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Cesar Cabral was designated for assignment after a terrible outing in the eighth inning in which he didn’t record an out, gave up three hits and hit three Rays batters -- the last one resulted in his ejection. Cabral had totaled one inning in three previous appearances and leaves with a 27.00 ERA.

--3B Scott Sizemore came through with a three-run double, one day after he made the final out of a triple play in his first MLB appearance as a first baseman. Sizemore made his Yankees debut on Wednesday and is making the most of a callup, with Mark Teixeira expected to join the team Sunday.

--SS Derek Jeter went 1-for-5, grounding into a double play and striking out twice to lower his batting average to .286. The Rays were consistently able to push singles just outside his range, though he was able to be part of two double plays and made a key throw to get the lead runner early on.

--CF Jacoby Ellsbury had two hits but made his biggest presence in the field, making a running leap against the wall to rob the Rays’ Ben Zobrist of a sure double. He already has eight steals, including one to set up an easy run after singling to lead off the inning.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It’s going to happen every once in a while. (You) can’t say you know when, can’t predict it. We had a hiccup. We had two strikes a number of times and we couldn’t put them away. They put up tough at-bats, and you move on.” -- Manager Joe Girardi, after the Yankees bullpen gave up eight runs in the final two innings of Friday’s loss.

MLB Team Report - New York Yankees - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--1B Mark Teixeira (right hamstring strain) went on the 15-day disabled list April 5. He had an MRI April 7, and the results were a grade 1 strain, which is the least severe. He was cleared to begin exercise program April 8 but as of April 11, had yet to start hitting. On April 11, the Yankees said they anticipate he’ll return before May 1. He took batting practice April 13 and April 16 and also ran bases April 16. He was slated to play three innings in a rehab stint April 17. He will play in a simulated game at the Yankees’ minor league complex in Tampa April 19. He could return from the disabled list on April 20, the first day he is eligible.

--RHP David Robertson (grade 1 groin strain) went on the 15-day disabled list April 8, retroactive to April 7. He will play in a simulated game at the Yankees’ minor league complex in Tampa April 19.

--SS Brendan Ryan (cervical spine nerve problem) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 22. He will rehab in extended spring training before rejoining the major league club. He is unlikely to return before May. He will play in a simulated game at the Yankees’ minor league complex in Tampa April 19.

--C/1B Francisco Cervelli (Grade 2 right hamstring strain) was placed on the 15-day disabled list April 14 and transferred to the 60-day disabled list April 15. He was hurt beating out a double-play ball April 13.

ROTATION:

LHP CC Sabathia

RHP Hiroki Kuroda

RHP Ivan Nova

RHP Masahiro Tanaka

RHP Michael Pineda

BULLPEN:

RHP Shawn Kelley

LHP Matt Thornton

RHP David Phelps

RHP Adam Warren

RHP Dellin Betances

LHP Vidal Nuno

CATCHERS:

Brian McCann

J.R. Murphy

INFIELDERS:

1B Kelly Johnson

2B Brian Roberts

SS Derek Jeter

3B Yangervis Solarte

INF Dean Anna

INF Scott Sizemore

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Brett Gardner

RF Carlos Beltran

CF Jacoby Ellsbury

DH Alfonso Soriano

OF Ichiro Suzuki