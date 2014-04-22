New York Yankees - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - New York Yankees - INSIDE PITCH

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- After going through 10 pitchers in Friday and Saturday’s lopsided losses, the Yankees finished the series with a strong day on the mound Sunday, getting six pitchers to combine for a six-hitter in a 5-1, 12-inning win at Tampa Bay.

Starter Vidal Nuno, making a case to step into the rotation as right-hander Ivan Nova is sidelined -- perhaps for the season -- with a torn ligament in his throwing elbow, threw five innings of shutout baseball, holding the Rays to three hits in his first start since May.

“He was great,” manager Joe Girardi said. “He made some big pitches. That’s a big boost to give us five innings like that and to be able to hold that club down, especially the way they were swinging it. It was a big start for him.”

Reliever Adam Warren gave up a sacrifice fly for the Rays’ only run, but Shawn Kelley pitched two scoreless innings with four strikeouts, and Preston Claiborne, called up Sunday from Scranton, pitched two scoreless innings for his first major-league win. Nuno’s start made that possible, and he was pleased with the argument he’s made to stay in the rotation as the Yankees learn just how long Nova will be sidelined.

“My confidence is back, and I look forward to getting back after it tomorrow,” Nuno said. “I was able to stay poised and was making pitches to get those crucial outs. This was just another outing and an opportunity to go out there and prove I could pitch.”

MLB Team Report - New York Yankees - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 11-8

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Yankees (RHP Masahiro Tanaka, 2-0, 2.05 ERA) at Red Sox (LHP Jon Lester, 2-2, 2.17 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Vidal Nuno, making his first start of 2014, impressed as he seeks a spot in the rotation after the elbow injury to RHP Ivan Nova. Nuno pitched five shutout innings, holding the Rays to three hits and striking out six batters while walking only two.

--RHP Preston Claiborne, called up from Triple-A Scranton earlier Sunday, came through with two solid innings of scoreless relief to earn his first major-league win. He made 44 appearances with New York last year and started the season in the minors to make some mechanical adjustments, he said.

--SS Derek Jeter went 1-for-4 with a walk, but saw Joe Girardi pinch-run for him in the 11th with 40-year-old Ichiro Suzuki. His replacement, Dean Anna, made a fielding error in the 11th, but made up for it with a bases-loaded walk for the game-winning run in the 12th inning.

--1B Mark Teixeira returned from the disabled list and played well Sunday, going 2-for-6 in his first game back. Teixeira had a fielding error -- one of a season-high three for the Yankees -- but provided a strong bat in the middle of the order.

--INF Scott Sizemore was optioned to Triple-A Scranton with the return of 1B Mark Teixeira. Sizemore came through with a three-run double Friday night, one day after he made the final out of a triple play in his first MLB appearance as a first baseman.

--RHP Bryan Mitchell was recalled from Double-A Trenton Sunday then sent back down on Monday. He was 1-2 with a 5.14 ERA in three starts for Trenton this year.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “That’s a big win. After winning the first game (Thursday) the way we did, then to get really beat up the next two days, to bounce back and leave here 2-2. ... I thought that was important.” -- Manager Joe Girardi, after the Yankees defeated the Rays in 12 innings Sunday.

MLB Team Report - New York Yankees - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Ivan Nova (ulnar collateral ligament tear in throwing elbow) was injured April 19 and was placed on the 15-day disabled list April 20. He’ll undergo further examination April 21, but manager Joe Girardi conceded that the injury typically leads to Tommy John surgery and a recovery period of a year or more.

--1B Mark Teixeira (right hamstring strain) went on the 15-day disabled list April 5. He had an MRI April 7, and the results were a grade 1 strain, which is the least severe. He was cleared to begin exercise program April 8 but as of April 11, had yet to start hitting. On April 11, the Yankees said they anticipate he’ll return before May 1. He took batting practice April 13 and April 16 and also ran bases April 16. He was slated to play three innings in a rehab stint April 17. He will play in a simulated game at the Yankees’ minor league complex in Tampa April 19. He returned from the disabled list on April 20.

--SS Brendan Ryan (cervical spine nerve problem) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 22. He will rehab in extended spring training before rejoining the major league club. He is unlikely to return before May. He played in a simulated game at the Yankees’ minor league complex in Tampa April 19. He was scheduled to begin a minor league rehab assignment April 20.

--RHP David Robertson (grade 1 groin strain) went on the 15-day disabled list April 8, retroactive to April 7. He pitched in a simulated game at the Yankees’ minor league complex in Tampa April 19.

--C/1B Francisco Cervelli (Grade 2 right hamstring strain) was placed on the 15-day disabled list April 14 and transferred to the 60-day disabled list April 15. He was hurt beating out a double-play ball April 13.

ROTATION:

LHP CC Sabathia

RHP Hiroki Kuroda

RHP Masahiro Tanaka

RHP Michael Pineda

LHP Vidal Nuno

BULLPEN:

RHP Shawn Kelley

LHP Matt Thornton

RHP David Phelps

RHP Adam Warren

RHP Dellin Betances

RHP Preston Claiborne

CATCHERS:

Brian McCann

J.R. Murphy

INFIELDERS:

1B Mark Teixeira

2B Brian Roberts

SS Derek Jeter

3B Yangervis Solarte

1B Kelly Johnson

INF Dean Anna

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Brett Gardner

RF Carlos Beltran

CF Jacoby Ellsbury

DH Alfonso Soriano

OF Ichiro Suzuki

=====