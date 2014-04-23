New York Yankees - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - New York Yankees - INSIDE PITCH

Boston fans got their first look at Masahiro Tanaka on Tuesday night -- and the Japanese import continued his rookie-season dominance with another strong outing.

On the night center fielder Jacoby Ellsbury made a triumphant return to Boston, Tanaka turned in 7 1/3 strong innings in a 9-3 rout of the Red Sox.

Tanaka, 24-0 in Japan last year, is 3-0 with a 2.15 ERA in his first four major league starts. He has pitched 29 1/3 innings, striking out 35 and walked only two -- making the Yankees’ huge investment in him ($155 million plus the $20 million posting fee) seem like an early bargain.

He gave up long back-to-back homers to David Ortiz and Mike Napoli in the fourth inning but did so with a 4-0 lead and then gave up nothing the rest of his outing.

“He has a great presence on the mound,” said shortstop Derek Jeter, who had a pair of RBI singles as the Yankees beat up on nemesis Jon Lester. “It doesn’t seem liked he’s fazed by too much. He has a lot of confidence in his ability -- on top of having a lot of ability. He’s fun to play behind. He’s been a lot of fun to watch.”

As far as the control, manager Joe Girardi said, “We knew his command was good but it’s been really, really good. He didn’t walk people in spring training - he’s got a real good idea of what he’s doing.”

The 35 strikeouts is a record for a Yankees pitcher through his first four starts and are tied for third most in baseball over the last 100 years.

MLB Team Report - New York Yankees - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 12-8

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: Red Sox (RHP John Lackey, 2-2, 5.25 ERA) vs. Yankees (RHP Michael Pineda, 2-1, 1.00 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Masahiro Tanaka remains undefeated since the 2012 season in Japan, going to 3-0 in his short major league career after going 24-0 in Japan last season. He has a 2.15 ERA and has walked two and struck out 35 in his first 29 1/3 innings over four starts. The 35 strikeouts are a Yankees record for Ks in the first four starts of a career and are tied for third most in baseball over the last 100 years.

--CF Jacoby Ellsbury, who left the Red Sox to sign a huge free-agent deal with the Yankees, returned to Fenway Park for the first time Tuesday night. He was booed when he led off the game and a voice from the crowd yelled “traitor.” He then tripled on an 0-2 pitch, scored and made an outstanding catch in the bottom of the first -- and then received a video tribute at the end of the first, along with thanks from the Red Sox “for helping us win two World Series.” He waved to the crowd, which had turned positive and gave him a lengthy ovation, which he acknowledged after the game. “I appreciate my time and I appreciate everything the (Red Sox) organization has done for me,” he said before the game. “They believed in me, from the time I was at Oregon State -- a young man there -- and seeing the potential. I appreciate everything this organization has given me, but I‘m excited for the second part of my career, which is being a New York Yankee.” Ellsbury finished his first game back with the triple, a double, two RBIs and two runs scored.

--SS Derek Jeter came in with a 10-game hitting streak, his 47th career double-digit hitting streak. He extended it to 11 games with an RBI single in the first inning and added another run-scoring hit in the fifth.

--RHP Ivan Nova, on the disabled list with a partially torn ulnar collateral ligament, has been advised to have Tommy John surgery, the club announced on Tuesday. The surgery has a normal recuperation time of 12-18 months. Nova left Saturday night’s game at Tampa Bay after hearing “a pop” in his pitching elbow. He was 2-2 with an 8.27 ERA this season. “We had an inkling that was going to be the recommendation,” manager Joe Girardi said before Tuesday’s game. “It’s unfortunate, and obviously he has to make a decision now. It’s what you don’t want to hear.”

--RHP Michael Pineda, making a strong comeback from right shoulder surgery, takes a 2-1 record and a 1.00 ERA to the mound Wednesday night in the middle game of a three-game series against the Red Sox. He beat the Red Sox April 10 for his first win as a Yankee, going six innings, allowing one run on four hits, walking two and striking out seven. This will be his second appearance at Fenway Park -- he went 4 1/3 innings and allowed seven earned runs pitching for Seattle July 24, 2011.

--RHP David Robertson, who was 2-for-2 in save chances before suffering a groin injury, was activated from the disabled list in time for Tuesday night’s game in Boston. He warmed up in the ninth inning.

--RHP Matt Daley was optioned to Triple-A Scranton on Monday. He appeared in one game since his recall, allowing six runs (five earned) and five hits in 1 1/3 innings.

--RHP Bryan Mitchell, recalled Sunday to provide emergency depth in the bullpen, was returned to Double-A Trenton.

--LHP Cesar Cabral, designated for assignment after a dreadful relief appearance at Tampa Bay Saturday night, passed through waivers and was to report to Triple-A Scranton.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “He has a great presence on the mound. It doesn’t seem liked he’s fazed by too much. He has a lot of confidence in his ability -- on top of having a lot of ability. He’s fun to play behind. He’s been a lot of fun to watch.” -- SS Derek Jeter, talking about RHP Masahiro Tanaka, who is 3-0 in his short major league career.

MLB Team Report - New York Yankees - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP David Robertson (grade 1 groin strain) went on the 15-day disabled list April 8, retroactive to April 7. He pitched in a simulated game at the Yankees’ minor league complex in Tampa April 19. He was activated from the 15-day disabled list April 22.

--RHP Ivan Nova (ulnar collateral ligament tear in throwing elbow) was injured April 19 and was placed on the 15-day disabled list April 20. He underwent further examination April 21 and was advised to have season-ending Tommy John surgery that would require a 12-to-18 month rehabilitation.

--SS Brendan Ryan (cervical spine nerve problem) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 22. He will rehab in extended spring training before rejoining the major league club. He is unlikely to return before May. He played in a simulated game at the Yankees’ minor league complex in Tampa April 19. He was scheduled to begin a minor league rehab assignment April 20.

--C/1B Francisco Cervelli (Grade 2 right hamstring strain) was placed on the 15-day disabled list April 14 and transferred to the 60-day disabled list April 15. He was hurt beating out a double-play ball April 13.

ROTATION:

LHP CC Sabathia

RHP Hiroki Kuroda

RHP Masahiro Tanaka

RHP Michael Pineda

LHP Vidal Nuno

BULLPEN:

RHP David Robertson (closer)

RHP Shawn Kelley

LHP Matt Thornton

RHP David Phelps

RHP Adam Warren

RHP Dellin Betances

RHP Preston Claiborne

CATCHERS:

Brian McCann

J.R. Murphy

INFIELDERS:

1B Mark Teixeira

2B Brian Roberts

SS Derek Jeter

3B Yangervis Solarte

1B Kelly Johnson

INF Dean Anna

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Brett Gardner

RF Carlos Beltran

CF Jacoby Ellsbury

DH Alfonso Soriano

OF Ichiro Suzuki

