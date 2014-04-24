New York Yankees - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - New York Yankees - INSIDE PITCH

NEW YORK -- Right-hander Michael Pineda has been writing a nifty comeback story so far this season, bouncing back from missing two years after shoulder surgery.

But Wednesday night, Pineda added a dreadful chapter to his story.

After getting away with allegedly using pine tar on his pitching hand against the Boston Red Sox in New York on April 10, Pineda was thrown out of the game Wednesday for having pine tar on his neck -- for all the world to see.

“I‘m not going to get mad at him,” manager Joe Girardi said. “I don’t think he’s trying to get an edge on anyone. He’s a young man who’s been through a lot, been through a lot of rehab. He made an error in judgment.”

General manager Brian Cashman said the organization was “embarrassed” and that he expects a suspension for his pitcher. Pineda said he was just trying to get a grip on the ball and said “it won’t happen again.”

The bottom line, though, was the Yankees lost the game and, after losing Ivan Nova for the season, now face what looks like at least a two-start suspension for Pineda.

RECORD: 12-9

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Yankees (CC Sabathia, 2-2, 5.19) at Red Sox (Felix Doubront, 1-2, 5.48)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Michael Pineda, who was seen with a foreign substance on his right hand during his start against the Red Sox in New York on April 10, was ejected Wednesday night with pine tar on his neck. He gave up two runs in the first inning, when the substance wasn’t obvious. He returned to the mound with a shine on his neck and had two out, nobody on and a 1-2 count on Grady Sizemore when Red Sox manager John Farrell came out and spoke to home plate umpire Gerry Davis. The umpires met at the mound and first examined Pineda’s glove and then the ball before Davis checked his neck. Davis then threw Pineda out after 40 pitches. The rule book doesn’t call for a mandatory suspension for putting a substance on the baseball, but others have gone for 10 or eight games. Pineda was charged with two runs as his ERA went from 1.00 to 1.83.

--RHP Ivan Nova will have his MRI sent to Dr. James Andrews for a second opinion after being advised to have Tommy John surgery that would sideline him for 12-18 months. “I would always encourage second opinions when you’re facing a surgical procedure,” GM Brian Cashman said. “In fairness, I’ll let Andrews weigh in. But we did announce our team physician’s recommendation is obviously surgery.”

--SS Derek Jeter, who had an 11-game hitting streak snapped, was guilty of two poor fielding plays Wednesday. He failed to grab catcher A.J. Pierzynski’s grounder up the middle as the second Boston run scored in the first inning. That was ruled a hit, but Jeter’s throwing error led to two unearned runs in the third.

--OF Brett Gardner made his debut in right field Wednesday night and was involved in a bizarre ground-rule double by Mike Napoli. Gardner chased the ball to the foul line; the ball apparently landed fair and Gardner couldn’t find it. First base umpire Phil Cuzzi went out to help look for the ball, which had bounced into the stands. One replay angle seemed to show the ball was foul, but the Yankees did not challenge.

--1B Mark Teixeira wore the “Golden Sombrero” Wednesday night, striking out three times against John Lackey and once against Koji Uehara. He came into the game hitting .315 against Lackey.

--LHP CC Sabathia, looking to build off a strong rebound start, faces the Red Sox in the series finale Thursday night. He is 8-8 in 21 starts against the Red Sox, including a 4-2 loss in New York on April 11. Sabathia needs six strikeouts Thursday to pass LHP Al Downing and crack the top 10 on the Yankees’ all-time strikeout list, with 1,029.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I‘m not going to get mad at him. I don’t think he’s trying to get an edge on anyone. He’s a young man who’s been through a lot, been through a lot of rehab. He made an error in judgment.” -- manager Joe Girardi, on RHP Michael Pineda, who was ejected Wednesday after pine tar was found on his neck.

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP David Robertson (grade 1 groin strain) went on the 15-day disabled list April 8, retroactive to April 7. He pitched in a simulated game at the Yankees’ minor league complex in Tampa April 19. He was activated from the 15-day disabled list April 22.

--RHP Ivan Nova (ulnar collateral ligament tear in throwing elbow) was injured April 19 and was placed on the 15-day disabled list April 20. He underwent further examination April 21 and was advised to have season-ending Tommy John surgery that would require a 12- to 18-month rehabilitation. He will have his MRI results sent to Dr. James Andrews for a second opinion.

--SS Brendan Ryan (cervical spine nerve problem) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 22. He will rehab in extended spring training before rejoining the major league club. He is unlikely to return before May. He played in a simulated game at the Yankees’ minor league complex in Tampa April 19. He was scheduled to begin a minor league rehab assignment April 20.

--C/1B Francisco Cervelli (Grade 2 right hamstring strain) was placed on the 15-day disabled list April 14 and transferred to the 60-day disabled list April 15. He was hurt beating out a double-play ball April 13.

ROTATION:

LHP CC Sabathia

RHP Hiroki Kuroda

RHP Masahiro Tanaka

RHP Michael Pineda

LHP Vidal Nuno

BULLPEN:

RHP David Robertson (closer)

RHP Shawn Kelley

LHP Matt Thornton

RHP David Phelps

RHP Adam Warren

RHP Dellin Betances

RHP Preston Claiborne

CATCHERS:

Brian McCann

J.R. Murphy

INFIELDERS:

1B Mark Teixeira

2B Brian Roberts

SS Derek Jeter

3B Yangervis Solarte

1B Kelly Johnson

INF Dean Anna

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Brett Gardner

RF Carlos Beltran

CF Jacoby Ellsbury

DH Alfonso Soriano

OF Ichiro Suzuki

