New York Yankees - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - New York Yankees - INSIDE PITCH

CC Sabathia had a lot of help from his friends, and even more help from the Red Sox in the field, but the big left-hander knew his team needed him to have a good outing in Boston on Thursday night.

And he gave it to them.

“I just wanted to go out and have a good outing. That’s what it’s all about,” Sabathia (3-2, 1-1 against Boston) said after working six innings in the 14-5 blowout that finished a 4-3 road trip for New York.

“I know we were a little bit taxed in the bullpen and the situation we’ve been in the past couple of weeks, but it felt good to go out and pitch good and get a win.”

On the trip, the Yankees lost righty Ivan Nova for the season to Tommy John surgery. Then, Wednesday in Boston, righty Michael Pineda was foolish enough to put pine tar on his neck and was tossed in the second inning (before being suspended for 10 games). That hammered the bullpen and the Yankees brought up two relievers on Thursday.

They didn’t need their starter to fail in this game and Sabathia struck out eight in the win -- a victory fueled by horrible defensive work by the Red Sox.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - New York Yankees - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 13-9

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Yankees (RHP Hiroki Kuroda, 2-1, 4.07 ERA) vs. Angels (LHP C.J. Wilson, 2-2, 4.21 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Michael Pineda has been suspended for 10 games “for possessing a foreign substance on his person” in Wednesday night’s game against the Red Sox. He accepted the suspension, which began Thursday. “I’ll accept it because I know I made a mistake. That’s it,” he said before Thursday night’s game. “I feel really bad for that.” With the Yankees having an off day next Monday, he should miss just one start and return on May 5. He gets paid during his suspension. After the game against the Red Sox April 10, he said the shiny substance on his hand was a mixture of dirt and sweat. Wednesday night, though, Pineda admitted after the game the substance was pine tar. Had he not been suspended, he would have started against his old team, the Seattle Mariners, next Tuesday.

--LHP CC Sabathia evened his 2014 record against the Red Sox with six strong innings in Thursday night’s win. Sabathia (3-2 overall on the season) struck out eight and has fanned 17 Red Sox in two April starts. He passed Al Downing and moved into the top 10 on the Yankees’ all-time strikeout list -- Sabathia with 1,031 Ks with New York.

--RHP Ivan Nova will have Tommy John surgery, performed by Dr. James Andrews in Birmingham, Ala., next Tuesday. The normal recovery time is 12-18 months. Nova was transferred from the 15-to 60-day disabled list on Thursday.

--3B Yangervis Solarte, one of the real early surprises for the Yankees, drove in four runs on Thursday night. The rookie has 13 RBIs for the season, which ties him for the team lead (with RF Carlos Beltran). His first hit snapped an 0-for-14 spell.

--RHP David Robertson, activated from the disabled list on Tuesday, got his first post-DL work, pitching the ninth inning.

--CF Jacoby Ellsbury went 5-for-15 with five RBIs in his first return to Boston since signing that huge free-agent contract with the Yankees over the winter. He was 3-for-6 with a walk on Thursday.

--SS Dean Anna, who drew a go-ahead bases-loaded walk at Tampa Bay on Sunday, was optioned to Triple-A Scranton-Wilkes Barre on Thursday. He batted .136 with a homer and three RBIs in 22 at-bats with the Yankees. His departure left Solarte as the only available backup to Derek Jeter at SS.

--RHP Shane Greene was recalled from Triple-A Scranton-Wilkes Barre on Thursday. He made his major league debut in the seventh inning, entering the game with a 12-2 lead. He faced five batters, walked three, struck out one and had one reach on an error. Greene gave up three runs but none were earned.

--RHP Bruce Billings was signed and added to the 25-man roster on Thursday. He appeared in four games for the Rockies and Athletics in 2011.

--RHP Preston Claiborne, who earned the win in relief at Tampa Bay on Sunday, was optioned back to Triple-A Scranton-Wilkes Barre. He also worked in relief on Wednesday night, yielding a run in two innings.

--RHP Hiroki Kuroda, 0-7 in his last nine road starts, is 9-2 with a 2.45 ERA in his last 15 home turns, and home is where he will be when he faces the Angels in the opening of a three-game series on Friday night. He is 3-2 lifetime in six career starts against Los Angeles, tossing scoreless ball in three of those starts.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Four and three? Two tough cities, Tampa and here (Boston), that’s pretty good.” -- Yankees manager Joe Girardi, after his team finished a 4-3 road trip with a 14-5 blowout of the Red Sox on Thursday night.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - New York Yankees - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Ivan Nova (ulnar collateral ligament tear in throwing elbow) was injured April 19 and was placed on the 15-day disabled list April 20. He underwent further examination April 21 and was advised to have season-ending Tommy John surgery that would require a 12- to 18-month rehabilitation. After getting a second opinion from Dr. James Andrews, Nova decided to have the surgery, which will be performed by April 29.

--SS Brendan Ryan (cervical spine nerve problem) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 22. He will rehab in extended spring training before rejoining the major league club. He is unlikely to return before May. He played in a simulated game at the Yankees’ minor league complex in Tampa April 19. He was scheduled to begin a minor league rehab assignment April 20.

--C/1B Francisco Cervelli (Grade 2 right hamstring strain) was placed on the 15-day disabled list April 14 and transferred to the 60-day disabled list April 15. He was hurt beating out a double-play ball April 13.

ROTATION:

LHP CC Sabathia

RHP Hiroki Kuroda

RHP Masahiro Tanaka

LHP Vidal Nuno

BULLPEN:

RHP David Robertson (closer)

RHP Shawn Kelley

LHP Matt Thornton

RHP David Phelps

RHP Adam Warren

RHP Dellin Betances

RHP Bruce Billings

RHP Shane Greene

CATCHERS:

Brian McCann

J.R. Murphy

INFIELDERS:

1B Mark Teixeira

2B Brian Roberts

SS Derek Jeter

3B Yangervis Solarte

1B Kelly Johnson

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Brett Gardner

RF Carlos Beltran

CF Jacoby Ellsbury

DH Alfonso Soriano

OF Ichiro Suzuki