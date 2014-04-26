New York Yankees - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - New York Yankees - INSIDE PITCH

NEW YORK -- The starting pitching is in disarray due to a suspension and a season-ending injury. The Yankees have already used 16 pitchers and there is still five days left in April.

New York employed 23 pitchers last season.

Michael Pineda’s 10-game suspension for using pine tar in Wednesday’s game against Boston, combined with Ivan Nova’s season-ending elbow injury (he is scheduled to have Tommy John surgery on Tuesday), has left the Yankees with two holes in the rotation.

Relievers Vidal Nuno (0-6, 6.75), who will start Saturday against the Angels, and David Phelps (23 career starts), who will start Wednesday against the Seattle Mariners, will fill the roles, said manager Joe Girardi.

Since Nuno and Phelps are making the transition from the bullpen, they are unlikely to go deep into games. Hiroki Kuroda’s short outing against the Angels on Friday forced Girardi to go to his bullpen in the fifth inning. The Yankees did receive a pleasant surprise from righty Bruce Billings, who struck out seven in four innings, but also surrendered two of the four Angels homers.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - New York Yankees - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 13-10

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Angels (LHP Hector Santiago, 0-3, 3.68 ERA) at Yankees (LHP Vidal Nuno, 0-0, 6.75 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--SS Derek Jeter has reached base safely in 17 of his 18 games this season. He walked and singled on Friday before being removed in the seventh inning.

--INF Brendan Ryan is scheduled to begin a rehab assignment with Class A Tampa on Sunday. He is on the 15-day disabled list with a cervical-spine nerve injury.

--DH Alfonso Soriano’s 21 home runs and 60 RBIs in 80 games since re-joining the Yankees last July 13 is the most in those two categories in MLB. Soriano drive in the only New York run with a sac fly on Friday.

--RHP Bruce Billings recorded a unique line score out of the bullpen Friday. He struck out seven in four innings, but allowed two home runs and four hits. He had combined for seven K’s in four prior relief appearances with Colorado and Oakland.

--RHP Ivan Nova (ulnar collateral ligament tear in throwing elbow) will have Tommy John surgery. He was transferred from the 15-day DL to the 60-day DL on Thursday.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “He didn’t seem sharp and his stuff seemed flat. You can’t fall behind a team like the Angels like he did tonight.” -- Manager Joe Girardi, of RHP Hiroki Kuroda, whose string of 26 consecutive starts with at least five innings pitched was snapped in Friday’s 13-1 loss to the Angels.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - New York Yankees - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Ivan Nova (ulnar collateral ligament tear in throwing elbow) was injured April 19 and was placed on the 15-day disabled list April 20. He was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 24. He underwent further examination April 21 and was advised to have season-ending Tommy John surgery that would require a 12- to 18-month rehabilitation. After getting a second opinion from Dr. James Andrews, Nova decided to have the surgery, which will be performed by April 29.

--SS Brendan Ryan (cervical spine nerve problem) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 22. He will rehab in extended spring training before rejoining the major league club. He is unlikely to return before May. He played in a simulated game at the Yankees’ minor league complex in Tampa April 19. He is scheduled to begin a rehab assignment with Class A Tampa on April 27.

--C/1B Francisco Cervelli (Grade 2 right hamstring strain) was placed on the 15-day disabled list April 14 and transferred to the 60-day disabled list April 15. He was hurt beating out a double-play ball April 13.

ROTATION:

LHP CC Sabathia

RHP Hiroki Kuroda

RHP Masahiro Tanaka

LHP Vidal Nuno

BULLPEN:

RHP David Robertson (closer)

RHP Shawn Kelley

LHP Matt Thornton

RHP David Phelps

RHP Adam Warren

RHP Dellin Betances

RHP Bruce Billings

RHP Shane Greene

CATCHERS:

Brian McCann

J.R. Murphy

INFIELDERS:

1B Mark Teixeira

2B Brian Roberts

SS Derek Jeter

3B Yangervis Solarte

1B Kelly Johnson

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Brett Gardner

RF Carlos Beltran

CF Jacoby Ellsbury

DH Alfonso Soriano

OF Ichiro Suzuki

==