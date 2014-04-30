New York Yankees - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - New York Yankees - INSIDE PITCH

NEW YORK -- It turns out that blatant use of pine tar is not the only problem for the Yankees pertaining to right-hander Michael Pineda.

Halfway through a 10-game suspension for using pine tar a second time and being even more obvious than the first time on April 10 at Yankee Stadium, the Yankees announced that Pineda has a sore lat muscle, which is near the ribcage.

Pineda felt pain after the first inning of a simulated game in Tampa at the team’s minor league facility and removed himself. Before the game, the Yankees were awaiting MRI results but didn’t seem to think he would start Monday in Anaheim.

“I would think that his start Monday is probably in jeopardy,” said manager Joe Girardi, whose team fell to the Mariners 6-3 Tuesday. “But we’ll wait for the results. He’s having the MRI down in Tampa. He threw the first inning and felt a little stiffness, tightness, and he pulled himself.”

Afterward, team spokesman Jason Zillo said that an MRI revealed a grade 1 strain of the teres major muscle, which is in between the lat and the shoulder and that Pineda will be re-evaluated at some point Wednesday.

If there was a positive development, it was that it was not Pineda’s shoulder, which sidelined him for two seasons.

For now, right-hander David Phelps will stay in the rotation.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - New York Yankees - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 15-11

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Yankees (RHP David Phelps, 0-0, 3.86 ERA) vs. Mariners (LHP Roenis Elias, 1-2, 3.54 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP David Phelps will make the start while RHP Michael Pineda serves a 10-game suspension for using pine tar. Phelps will be making his 25th career start but first since getting a win in Minnesota on July 4, when he allowed four runs and eight hits in 6 1/3 innings. The Yankees are 11-4 in his last 15 starts and Phelps has allowed three runs or runs or less in 15 starts.

--RHP Ivan Nova underwent Tommy John surgery Tuesday to repair the ulnar collateral ligament in his right elbow. Nova suffered the injury April 20 in Tampa and the Yankees said the surgery went well.

--RHP Michael Pineda injured his right lat muscle Monday pitching in a simulated game at the team’s minor league facility in Tampa, Fla. Pineda pulled himself after the first inning when he felt pain. After the game, the Yankees said that an MRI revealed a grade 1 strain of the teres major muscle, which is in between the lat and the shoulder.

--CF Jacoby Ellsbury missed Tuesday’s game with soreness in his left hand, which is the top hand he uses for swinging the bat. Ellsbury felt it recently and the Yankees decided to send him for tests, which did not reveal any structural damage. The Yankees do not expect a DL stint for Ellsbury.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I‘m always confident, even with the bases loaded. I‘m just thinking about making a pitch and damage control.” -- LHP CC Sabathia, who allowed four runs in five innings of Tuesday’s 6-3 loss to the Mariners.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - New York Yankees - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--CF Jacoby Ellsbury (soreness in left hand) missed the April 29 game. Ellsbury felt it recently and the Yankees decided to send him for tests, which did not reveal any structural damage. The Yankees do not expect a DL stint for Ellsbury.

--RHP Michael Pineda (right lat muscle) was injured April 28 in a simulated game at the team’s minor league facility in Tampa, Fla. Pineda pulled himself after the first inning when he felt pain. After the game, the Yankees said that an MRI revealed a grade 1 strain of the teres major muscle, which is in between the lat and the shoulder.

--INF Yangervis Solarte (sore right shoulder) did not play April 27 but returned April 29.

--RHP Ivan Nova (ulnar collateral ligament tear in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list April 20, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 24. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery April 29.

--RHP Bruce Billings (right forearm strain) was placed on the 15-day DL on April 27, retroactive to April 26.

--SS Brendan Ryan (cervical spine nerve problem) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 22. He will rehab in extended spring training before rejoining the major league club. He is unlikely to return before May. He played in a simulated game at the Yankees’ minor league complex in Tampa, Fla., on April 19. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Tampa on April 27.

--C/1B Francisco Cervelli (Grade 2 right hamstring strain) went on the 15-day disabled list April 14, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 15.

ROTATION:

LHP CC Sabathia

RHP Hiroki Kuroda

RHP Masahiro Tanaka

LHP Vidal Nuno

RHP David Phelps

BULLPEN:

RHP David Robertson (closer)

RHP Shawn Kelley

LHP Matt Thornton

RHP Adam Warren

RHP Dellin Betances

RHP Shane Greene

RHP Preston Claiborne

CATCHERS:

Brian McCann

J.R. Murphy

INFIELDERS:

1B Mark Teixeira

2B Brian Roberts

SS Derek Jeter

3B Yangervis Solarte

INF Kelly Johnson

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Brett Gardner

RF Carlos Beltran

CF Jacoby Ellsbury

DH Alfonso Soriano

OF Ichiro Suzuki

=