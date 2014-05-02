New York Yankees - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - New York Yankees - INSIDE PITCH

NEW YORK -- David Phelps did not win the New York Yankees’ fifth starter’s spot out of spring training in a competition that included fellow right-handers Adam Warren and Michael Pineda.

That job is now his at least for the next month or so.

After Pineda finishes a 10-game suspension for pine tar use, the Yankees will place him on the 15-day disabled list with a strained muscle in his back. The Yankees were relieved that it was not a shoulder or elbow, the two most common places for pitcher injuries and the belief that three or four weeks will allow the injury to heal sufficiently.

That timetable takes the Yankees through the end of May when they have played about 50 games.

So far Phelps has appeared in nine games, spanning 11 2/3 innings. He has allowed five earned runs and 10 hits, struck out 16 and walked seven.

Phelps was supposed to pitch Wednesday, but had his turn skipped due to the rainout. To stay sharp, he threw an indoor simulated game of about 80 pitches in preparation for the start Monday night in Anaheim.

“I think he did a pretty good job as a starter when he’s filled in,” Girardi said. “That’s what I expect him to do.”

Phelps was 6-5 in 22 games (12 starts) with a 4.98 ERA for the Yankees but had his season interrupted by a two-month stint on the disabled list with a strained right forearm. In 2012, he was 4-4 with a 3.34 ERA in 33 games (11 starts) and made three postseason appearances.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - New York Yankees - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 15-12

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: Yankees (LHP Vidal Nuno, 0-0, 6.59 ERA) vs. Rays (LHP David Price, 3-2, 4.75 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Michael Pineda will miss three to four weeks with a strained muscle in his back, which is a relief to the Yankees that it’s not a shoulder or elbow injury. Pineda, serving a 10-game suspension for pine tar usage, will be placed on the DL when the suspension is up next week. He injured himself in a simulated game earlier this week.

--RHP David Phelps will fill in during Pineda’s absence. Phelps was slated to start Wednesday but when the game was rained out he threw an 80-pitch simulated game to stay sharp.

--SS Brendan Ryan has been on the disabled list since the end of spring training with a cervical spine nerve injury but will take the next step in the recovery Friday. The Yankees said he will appear in a rehab game for Double-A Trenton and could be a few games away from being activated.

--CF Jacoby Ellsbury hit his 11th career home leadoff home run and his first as a Yankee following three days off to rest a sore left hand. To show how little power the Yankees had most of last year, it was their first leadoff home run since Derek Jeter had one Aug. 21, 2012, at Chicago.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “He didn’t pitch horribly tonight. I tonight was an improvement. I think it’s a step in the right direction.” -- New York manager Joe Girardi, on RHP Hiroki Kuroda after a 4-2 loss to the Mariners on Thursday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - New York Yankees - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Michael Pineda (right lat muscle) was injured April 28 in a simulated game at the team’s minor league facility in Tampa, Fla. Pineda pulled himself after the first inning when he felt pain. After the game, the Yankees said that an MRI revealed a grade 1 strain of the teres major muscle, which is in between the lat and the shoulder.

--RHP Ivan Nova (ulnar collateral ligament tear in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list April 20, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 24. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery April 29.

--RHP Bruce Billings (right forearm strain) was placed on the 15-day disabled list on April 27, retroactive to April 26.

--SS Brendan Ryan (cervical spine nerve problem) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 22. He will rehab in extended spring training before rejoining the major league club. He is unlikely to return before May. He played in a simulated game at the Yankees’ minor league complex in Tampa, Fla., on April 19. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Tampa on April 27.

--C/1B Francisco Cervelli (Grade 2 right hamstring strain) went on the 15-day disabled list April 14, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 15.

ROTATION:

LHP CC Sabathia

RHP Hiroki Kuroda

RHP Masahiro Tanaka

LHP Vidal Nuno

RHP David Phelps

BULLPEN:

RHP David Robertson (closer)

RHP Shawn Kelley

LHP Matt Thornton

RHP Adam Warren

RHP Dellin Betances

RHP Shane Greene

RHP Preston Claiborne

CATCHERS:

Brian McCann

J.R. Murphy

INFIELDERS:

1B Mark Teixeira

2B Brian Roberts

SS Derek Jeter

3B Yangervis Solarte

INF Kelly Johnson

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Brett Gardner

RF Carlos Beltran

CF Jacoby Ellsbury

DH Alfonso Soriano

OF Ichiro Suzuk