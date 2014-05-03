New York Yankees - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - New York Yankees - INSIDE PITCH

NEW YORK -- Back in February, after the New York Yankees signed right-hander Masahiro Tanaka to a seven-year, $155 million contract but before he ever so much as threw a pitch in spring training, general manager Brian Cashman said he viewed Tanaka as a No. 3 starter.

It sounded silly then. It sounds downright absurd now.

One month into his big league career, Tanaka is the Yankees’ ace -- even if he wanted nothing to do with the moniker Friday afternoon.

“It’s not something that people around (him) are saying, and I don’t look at it that way at all,” Tanaka said through an interpreter.

The numbers say something entirely different. Heading into Saturday’s start against the Tampa Bay Rays, Tanaka is the Yankees’ lone unbeaten starter at 3-0 and leads the club in ERA (2.27), strikeouts (46) and WHIP (0.93). He has completed seven innings in each of his first four starts and pitched into the seventh on Sunday against the Angels.

Such figures don’t impress Tanaka, who said Friday he’s not satisfied with his results thus far.

“I’ve given up runs, particularly early in the game,” said Tanaka, who has given up six runs in the first three innings of starts and four runs in the fourth inning and beyond. “That part kind of bothers me.”

Still, Tanaka’s otherwise impressive durability has provided the Yankees some much-needed certainty in a rotation otherwise filled with question marks. Projected co-aces CC Sabathia and Hiroki Kuroda have a combined 5.13 ERA in 12 starts and are trying to adjust to the effects of having thrown almost 6,000 regular-season innings as professionals.

Projected No. 4 starter Ivan Nova is out for the season after undergoing Tommy John surgery on his right elbow. Fifth starter Michael Pineda posted a 1.83 ERA in his first four starts, but got suspended 10 games for using pine tar against the Red Sox on April 23 and suffered a back injury during a simulated game six days later that will keep him out an additional month.

So while Tanaka may be picking apart his performance, Yankees manager Joe Girardi takes solace knowing he gets to send someone dependable to the mound every fifth day.

“He’s going to find a way to get it done,” Girardi said. “No matter what his stuff is that day or what he goes through early that day, he’s going to find a way to stick around and give you a good chance to win.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - New York Yankees - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 15-13

STREAK: Lost three

NEXT: Rays (RHP Jake Odorizzi, 1-3, 6.85 ERA) at Yankees (RHP Masahiro Tanaka, 3-0, 2.27 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Masahiro Tanaka will look to continue his breakout rookie season when he takes the mound for the Yankees on Saturday afternoon in the middle game of a three-game series against the Tampa Bay Rays at Yankee Stadium. Tanaka went 3-0 with a 2.27 ERA, a 0.93 WHIP and a strikeout-to-walk ratio of 46/6 in five April starts. He didn’t factor into the decision in his most recent outing on Sunday, when Tanaka allowed two runs on five hits while setting career highs in walks (four) and strikeouts (11) over 6 1/3 innings in a 3-2 win over the Angels. It marked the first time Tanaka failed to last at least seven innings in a start. He will be making his first career appearance against the Rays.

--SS Derek Jeter suffered through one of the worst nights of his career Friday, when he went 0-for-7 in the Yankees’ 10-5, 14-inning loss to the Rays. It was the first-ever 0-for-7 effort in 2,625 big league games for Jeter, who came up as the potential winning run three times in extra innings but didn’t hit the ball out of the infield. With two on and two out in the 13th, the Rays intentionally walked Jacoby Ellsbury to bring up Jeter, who grounded back to pitcher Heath Bell. Jeter’s average fell from .271 to .250. He has three extra-base hits, all doubles, in 92 at-bats.

--CF Jacoby Ellsbury had quite the interesting night Friday, when he tied a career high with four hits, stole his 250th base as a big leaguer and was at the center of several of the bizarre plays in the Yankees’ 10-5, 14-inning loss to the Rays. Ellsbury recorded his milestone stolen base in the bottom of the third, a half-inning before he misplayed Evan Longoria’s routine fly ball into a triple during a two-run fourth for the Rays. In the ninth, Ellsbury sent the game to extra innings with a two-out RBI single but promptly got picked off first base. In the 12th, Ellsbury got caught in a rundown between third and home and was the second out in a 4-3-6-3-4-3-4-5-2 double play. The four-hit game -- the first for Ellsbury with the Yankees and the 11th of his career -- raised his average from .309 to .330.

--SS Brendan Ryan (cervical spine nerve injury) had his rehab transferred to Double-A Trenton on Friday, when he went 2-for-4 with a pair of runs scored. Ryan, who has yet to play in the majors this season, was 4-for-14 during four games at Class A Tampa earlier this week. The Yankees are hopeful Ryan can return to the active roster during next week’s road trip to Anaheim and Milwaukee.

--LHP Vidal Nuno struggled again Friday, when he lasted just 4 2/3 innings in the Yankees’ 10-5, 14-inning loss to the Rays. Nuno allowed four runs on five hits and three walks while striking out two. It marked the second straight start Nuno has lasted less than five innings and the fourth time in six career starts he has failed to record an out in the sixth inning. Nuno has a 6.87 ERA in six games (three starts) this season.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “There’s going to be days like this, and there’s going to be times when your offense struggles. You’ve got to try to find a way to scratch some runs and win a game.” -- Manager Joe Girardi, after the Yankees stranded 13 runners, including seven between the 11th and 13th innings of Friday’s 10-5 14-inning loss to the Rays.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - New York Yankees - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--SS Brendan Ryan (cervical spine nerve problem) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 22. He will rehab in extended spring training before rejoining the major league club. He is unlikely to return before May. He played in a simulated game at the Yankees’ minor league complex in Tampa, Fla., on April 19. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Tampa on April 27. He was sent on Double-A rehab assignment May 2.

--RHP Michael Pineda (right lat muscle) was injured April 28 in a simulated game at the team’s minor league facility in Tampa, Fla. Pineda pulled himself after the first inning when he felt pain. After the game, the Yankees said that an MRI revealed a grade 1 strain of the teres major muscle, which is in between the lat and the shoulder.

--RHP Ivan Nova (ulnar collateral ligament tear in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list April 20, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 24. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery April 29.

--RHP Bruce Billings (right forearm strain) was placed on the 15-day disabled list on April 27, retroactive to April 26.

--C/1B Francisco Cervelli (Grade 2 right hamstring strain) went on the 15-day disabled list April 14, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 15.

ROTATION:

LHP CC Sabathia

RHP Hiroki Kuroda

RHP Masahiro Tanaka

LHP Vidal Nuno

RHP David Phelps

BULLPEN:

RHP David Robertson (closer)

RHP Shawn Kelley

LHP Matt Thornton

RHP Adam Warren

RHP Dellin Betances

RHP Shane Greene

RHP Preston Claiborne

CATCHERS:

Brian McCann

J.R. Murphy

INFIELDERS:

1B Mark Teixeira

2B Brian Roberts

SS Derek Jeter

3B Yangervis Solarte

INF Kelly Johnson

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Brett Gardner

RF Carlos Beltran

CF Jacoby Ellsbury

DH Alfonso Soriano

OF Ichiro Suzuk

===