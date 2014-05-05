New York Yankees - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - New York Yankees - INSIDE PITCH

NEW YORK -- For manager Joe Girardi, his view of a fully healthy Jacoby Ellsbury for the previous six years was a center fielder that they spent hours trying to game plan against, figuring out a way to contain him at the plate and on the bases.

Ellsbury played in 78 games against the Yankees after coming up in the final season of the Joe Torre era in 2007. In those games, he batted .288 with nine home runs and 47 RBIs while successfully stealing on 28 of 35 attempts.

Ellsbury had seven hits in his previous 10 at-bats before Sunday. He is hitting .333 overall with 14 RBIs and has 10 steals in 12 attempts while posting a .390 on-base percentage.

And those numbers make Girardi realize something else.

“I think you see everything that he does on a daily basis as opposed to maybe seeing a great catch or a great jump on a ball in the outfield maybe once in a three-game series,” Girardi said before Sunday’s game. “But you get a chance to see him every day and what he’s capable of doing. He’s a better player than even what I thought.”

Ellsbury didn’t have one of his better days in Sunday’s 5-1 loss to the Rays, going 0-for-4 and not catching an inside-the-park home run by Tampa Bay right fielder Wil Myers.

Still, having him beats the alternative for the Yankees.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - New York Yankees - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 16-14

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Yankees (RHP David Phelps, 0-0, 3.86 ERA) at Angels (RHP Jered Weaver, 2-2, 4.00 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP CC Sabathia admitted that last year’s unsightly 14-13 record and 4.78 ERA personally affected him. After raising his ERA to 5.75 Sunday by allowing five runs and 10 hits in 3 2/3 innings, Sabathia is trying to contain that frustration and look for ways to get better. Sabathia has lost three straight home starts for the second time since joining the Yankees, a streak that has happened in the last two seasons. “I just keep going out there trying to get better,” Sabathia said. “I think last year I got down on myself and made myself miserable. I think this year, I‘m (going to) stay positive and do a little better in my preparation before games, scouting report, watching videos because I know I can get these guys out. I’ve done it, so I’ll stay confident.”

--RHP Alfredo Aceves began his second stint as a Yankee serving as the long man. He saved the Yankees bullpen by pitching effectively for 5 1/3 innings as he allowed three hits and struck out five while throwing 72 pitches. It was his first game for the Yankees since injuring his back May 8, 2010 in Boston and he was the first Yankee to pitch at least that long in relief since RHP Adam Warren pitched six innings in an 18-inning loss at Oakland on June 12.

--DH Alfonso Soriano will possibly get his 1,000th hit in the American League this week. He has 997 hits as an American Leaguer and when he does so, he’ll become the seventh player to have 1,000 hits in both leagues. The others are Frank Robinson, Dave Winfield, Vladimir Guerrero, Fred McGriff, Orlando Cabrera and Carlos Lee.

--SS Derek Jeter finished the homestand by not getting a hit in his final 13 at-bats. He has six hits in his last 34 at-bats as his average dropped to .240 but in typical Jeter fashion, he is unconcerned.

--SS Brendan Ryan went 0-for-4 in his third rehab game for Double-A Trenton on Sunday. Ryan had 11 at-bats this weekend. The Yankees may activate him once RHP Michael Pineda’s suspension ends and he becomes eligible to go on the DL.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I’d have booed myself. I‘m just as tough (on myself as the fans). I wouldn’t want to come to the ballpark and watch that.” -- LHP CC Sabathia, who allowed five runs Sunday and lasted just 3 2/3 innings, his second-shortest start as a Yankee that was not impacted by rain or injury.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - New York Yankees - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--SS Brendan Ryan (cervical spine nerve problem) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 22. He will rehab in extended spring training before rejoining the major league club. He is unlikely to return before May. He played in a simulated game at the Yankees’ minor league complex in Tampa, Fla., on April 19. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Tampa on April 27. He was sent on Double-A rehab assignment May 2.

--RHP Michael Pineda (right lat muscle) was injured April 28 in a simulated game at the team’s minor league facility in Tampa, Fla. Pineda pulled himself after the first inning when he felt pain. After the game, the Yankees said that an MRI revealed a grade 1 strain of the teres major muscle, which is in between the lat and the shoulder.

--RHP Ivan Nova (ulnar collateral ligament tear in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list April 20, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 24. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery April 29.

--RHP Bruce Billings (right forearm strain) was placed on the 15-day disabled list on April 27, retroactive to April 26.

--C/1B Francisco Cervelli (Grade 2 right hamstring strain) went on the 15-day disabled list April 14, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 15.

ROTATION:

LHP CC Sabathia

RHP Hiroki Kuroda

RHP Masahiro Tanaka

LHP Vidal Nuno

RHP David Phelps

BULLPEN:

RHP David Robertson (closer)

RHP Shawn Kelley

LHP Matt Thornton

RHP Adam Warren

RHP Dellin Betances

RHP Shane Greene

RHP Preston Claiborne

RHP Alfredo Aceves

CATCHERS:

Brian McCann

J.R. Murphy

INFIELDERS:

1B Mark Teixeira

2B Brian Roberts

SS Derek Jeter

3B Yangervis Solarte

INF Kelly Johnson

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Brett Gardner

RF Carlos Beltran

CF Jacoby Ellsbury

DH Alfonso Soriano

OF Ichiro Suzuki

