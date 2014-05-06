New York Yankees - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - New York Yankees - INSIDE PITCH

ANAHEIM, Calif. -- There seemed to be more Yankees fans than Angels fans at Angel Stadium for the first game of a three-game series between the two clubs, and many no doubt came to see Yankees shortstop Derek Jeter make his final stop in Anaheim during what is certain to be a Hall of Fame career.

Jeter, though, said before the game he isn’t comfortable with the term “farewell tour.”

“I‘m not just walking around, shaking hands and holding babies,” Jeter said. “We’re trying to win.”

The Yankees went into the game one-half game ahead of Baltimore in the American League East, but Jeter has struggled of late. He had just four hits in 30 at-bats during the just-concluded homestand against the Angels, Mariners and Rays, and was hitting .240 overall.

The Yankees, though, were hoping Jeter’s bat could ignite by playing at Angel Stadium. He entered the night with a .335 career average in Anaheim, and a .331 average against the Angels in 164 career games overall.

It seemed to work, as Jeter went 2-for-4, though he grounded into an inning-ending double play with the bases loaded in the eighth inning with a chance to give the Yankees a lead.

MLB Team Report - New York Yankees - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 16-15

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: Yankees (RHP Hiroki Kuroda, 2-3, 5.14 ERA) at Angels (LHP C.J. Wilson, 4-2, 3.18 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--OF Carlos Beltran was not in the starting lineup Monday against the Angels. Beltran hit .103 (3-for-29) on the just-concluded homestand against the Angels, Mariners and Rays.

--OF Alfonso Soriano has 997 career hits in the American League and 1,077 in the National League. With three more A.L. hits, he’ll become the seventh player in major league history to have at least 1,000 hits in each league. The others are Frank Robinson, Dave Winfield, Vladimir Guerrero, Fred McGriff, Orlando Cabrera and Carlos Lee.

--RHP David Phelps gave up one run on three hits and one walk in 5 1/3 innings Monday against the Angels. It was his first start of the season after nine relief appearances. “He was outstanding,” Yankees manager Joe Girardi said. “He seemed to have command of most of his pitches tonight, got some quick innings, and was able to almost get us through the sixth.”

--RHP Hiroki Kuroda will make his seventh start of the season Tuesday against the Angels. He is winless in his last nine starts (0-7, 2 no-decisions) on the road. Kuroda gave up a career-worst eight runs (six earned) in his last start against the Angels on April 25 in New York. He is 3-3 with a 3.11 ERA in seven career starts vs. the Angels.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I mentioned to Laz (plate umpire Laz Diaz), in a respectful way, that I thought a pitch was up to Kelly Johnson early in the game and he gave me the ‘Mutumbo (waving his finger side to side).’ And I don’t appreciate that. I‘m not a little kid and I don’t need to be scolded. Obviously we’re trying to work together and I just thought there were a lot of inconsistencies tonight.” -- Manager Joe Girardi, who voiced his displeasure with a strike call in the second inning Monday. He was later ejected for arguing a call in the eighth inning.

MLB Team Report - New York Yankees - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--SS Brendan Ryan (cervical spine nerve problem) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 22. He will rehab in extended spring training before rejoining the major league club. He is unlikely to return before May. He played in a simulated game at the Yankees’ minor league complex in Tampa, Fla., on April 19. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Tampa on April 27. He was sent on Double-A rehab assignment May 2.

--RHP Michael Pineda (right lat muscle) was injured April 28 in a simulated game at the team’s minor league facility in Tampa, Fla. Pineda pulled himself after the first inning when he felt pain. After the game, the Yankees said that an MRI revealed a grade 1 strain of the teres major muscle, which is in between the lat and the shoulder.

--RHP Ivan Nova (ulnar collateral ligament tear in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list April 20, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 24. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery April 29.

--RHP Bruce Billings (right forearm strain) was placed on the 15-day disabled list on April 27, retroactive to April 26.

--C/1B Francisco Cervelli (Grade 2 right hamstring strain) went on the 15-day disabled list April 14, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 15.

ROTATION:

LHP CC Sabathia

RHP Hiroki Kuroda

RHP Masahiro Tanaka

LHP Vidal Nuno

RHP David Phelps

BULLPEN:

RHP David Robertson (closer)

RHP Shawn Kelley

LHP Matt Thornton

RHP Adam Warren

RHP Dellin Betances

RHP Shane Greene

RHP Preston Claiborne

RHP Alfredo Aceves

CATCHERS:

Brian McCann

J.R. Murphy

INFIELDERS:

1B Mark Teixeira

2B Brian Roberts

SS Derek Jeter

3B Yangervis Solarte

INF Kelly Johnson

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Brett Gardner

RF Carlos Beltran

CF Jacoby Ellsbury

DH Alfonso Soriano

OF Ichiro Suzuki