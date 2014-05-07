New York Yankees - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - New York Yankees - INSIDE PITCH

ANAHEIM, Calif. -- After four injury-filled seasons, second baseman Brian Roberts is rebuilding his career while adjusting to a new home.

The settling-in period should become even smoother after he hit a tiebreaking, ninth-inning homer Tuesday to lead the Yankees to a 4-3 win over the Los Angeles Angels. It was his first homer with his new team.

Roberts signed a one-year with the New York Yankees following 13 seasons with the Baltimore Orioles. He played in two All-Star Games and represented the United States in the 2009 World Baseball Classic.

The 2009 season also was the last in which Roberts played at least 150 games. During the next four years, Roberts incurred various injuries, including two concussions within eight months. He played 77 games for the Orioles last year after competing in just 115 total games from 2010-12.

“I can’t put into words, really, how tough those couple of years were,” Roberts said. “Obviously, there were things that went beyond just not being on the field. Life in general was tough for a while.”

Second baseman Robinson Cano’s departure from the Yankees as a free agent opened a void that Roberts could fill.

“For the Yankees to give me an opportunity and say that they really wanted me to play as much as I could, I knew that was a huge step for them,” Roberts said. “I‘m still taking it one day at a time.”

So far, Roberts has not experienced the recurring effects of concussions.

“It’s nice to come to the park and almost know that your name is going to be in the lineup,” Roberts said. “That’s something I haven’t had in a while.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - New York Yankees - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 17-15

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Yankees (LHP Vidal Nuno, 0-0, 6.87 ERA) at Angels (LHP Hector Santiago, 0-5, 5.01 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--INF Brendan Ryan was activated from the disabled list Tuesday, though he didn’t get into the game. He had been sidelined since late in spring training due to a cervical spine nerve injury. The versatile Ryan will be used as SS Derek Jeter’s backup and also will see time at third and second base, manager Joe Girardi said.

--RHP Michael Pineda was reinstated from the suspended list Tuesday and placed on the 15-day disabled list due to a right shoulder muscle injury. The Yankees had been a man down on the roster since Pineda received a suspension for using pine tar during an April 24 game in Boston. At the time of Pineda’s suspension, he was 2-2 with a 1.83 ERA in four starts.

--1B Mark Teixeira went 0-for-4 and saw his seven-game hitting streak end. Teixeira collected nine of his 16 hits this season during the streak, which raised his average from .212 to .271.

--DH Alfonso Soriano singled in the eighth inning, and he needs two more hits to become the seventh player in major league history to amass at least 1,000 hits in each league. The others: Frank Robinson, Dave Winfield, Vladimir Guerrero, Fred McGriff, Orlando Cabrera and Carlos Lee.

--RHP Shawn Kelley picked up his first win of the season 24 hours after taking a 4-1 loss Monday night. Kelley pitched one-third of an inning Tuesday night, allowed one hit and striking out one batter.

--RHP David Robertson moved past Herb Pennock and into 14th place on the Yankees’ career list of appearances Tuesday. Robertson pitched in his 346th game while wearing the pinstripes, and he turned in a perfect inning of relief for his fifth save.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Hiro was phenomenal. When Kuroda pitches the way he did, you need to win those games.” -- 2B Brian Roberts, whose ninth-inning homer lifted the Yankees to a 4-3 win over the Los Angeles Angels on Tuesday. Kuroda threw 7 2/3 effective innings but wound up with a no-decision.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - New York Yankees - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--SS Brendan Ryan (cervical spine nerve problem) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 22. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Tampa on April 27. He moved his rehab to Double-A Trenton on May 2, and he was activated May 6.

--RHP Michael Pineda (right teres major muscle strain) went on the 15-day disabled list May 6.

--RHP Ivan Nova (ulnar collateral ligament tear in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list April 20, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 24. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery April 29.

--RHP Bruce Billings (right forearm strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 26.

--C/1B Francisco Cervelli (right hamstring strain) went on the 15-day disabled list April 14, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 15.

ROTATION:

LHP CC Sabathia

RHP Hiroki Kuroda

RHP Masahiro Tanaka

LHP Vidal Nuno

RHP David Phelps

BULLPEN:

RHP David Robertson (closer)

RHP Shawn Kelley

LHP Matt Thornton

RHP Adam Warren

RHP Dellin Betances

RHP Preston Claiborne

RHP Alfredo Aceves

CATCHERS:

Brian McCann

J.R. Murphy

INFIELDERS:

1B Mark Teixeira

2B Brian Roberts

SS Derek Jeter

3B Yangervis Solarte

INF Kelly Johnson

INF Brendan Ryan

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Brett Gardner

RF Carlos Beltran

CF Jacoby Ellsbury

DH Alfonso Soriano

OF Ichiro Suzuki