New York Yankees - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - New York Yankees - INSIDE PITCH

ANAHEIM, Calif. -- Of all the stops on Derek Jeter’s season-long farewell tour, Angel Stadium might be one of the toughest places for the New York Yankees shortstop to say goodbye.

Jeter always hit well in Anaheim, and this week was no exception.

The 39-year-old veteran went 5-for-11 in the three-game series against the Los Angeles Angels during his final career visit to Angel Stadium, including 2-for-5 with his first homer of the season Wednesday in New York’s 9-2 win.

Thanks in part to Jeter’s contributions, the Yankees won two of three in the series.

Jeter entered the week in a 3-for-28 slump and with a .240 average on the season. However, he got well at Anaheim, where he hit .339 (114-for-336) in 81 career games.

The surge might quiet some of the fans who called on manager Joe Girardi to drop Jeter from the No. 2 spot in the lineup.

“Absolutely, absolutely,” Girardi said when asked if Jeter was driven to prove skeptics wrong. “He’s always been an extremely driven person, and when he’s struggling, he’s going to do everything in his power to get going again. And that’s what he did. He got going again.”

Before Wednesday’s game, Angels center fielder Mike Trout, first baseman Albert Pujols, right-hander Jered Weaver and second baseman Howie Kendrick presented Jeter with a standup paddleboard with the Yankees’ logo on it.

MLB Team Report - New York Yankees - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 18-15

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: Yankees (RHP Masahiro Tanaka, 4-0, 2.53 ERA) at Brewers (RHP Yovani Gallardo, 2-1, 2.47)

PLAYER NOTES:

--CF Jacoby Ellsbury collected three or more hits in six games this season, the most in the American League and third most in the majors. He was hitless in 12 at-bats going into Wednesday’s game against the Angels, but he snapped the slump by going 2-for-4 with a walk.

--LHP Vidal Nuno (1-0) allowed one run on four hits and one walk in 6 1/3 innings to get the victory Wednesday against the Angels. Nuno, who retired 13 consecutive Angels hitters during one stretch, recorded the second win of his major league career.

--RHP Masahiro Tanaka will make his seventh start of the season Friday against the Brewers. Going back to his time playing in Japan, Tanaka is unbeaten in his past 40 starts, going 32-0. Friday’s start will be his first against Milwaukee.

--DH Alfonso Soriano needs two hits to become the seventh player in major league history with at least 1,000 career hits in both leagues. He went 0-for-5 with three strikeouts Wednesday, and he was the only New York starter to finish with no runs and no RBIs.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I was very impressed. He mixed his pitches extremely well. I think he got some outs on fastballs, cutters, curveballs, changeups, probably everything. It’s just keeping them off-balance, that’s the important thing.” -- Manager Joe Girardi, on LHP Vidal Nuno, who pitched the Yankees to a 9-2 win over the Los Angeles Angels.

MLB Team Report - New York Yankees - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Michael Pineda (right teres major muscle strain) went on the 15-day disabled list May 6. He was suspended the previous 10 days after he was caught using pine tar on the mound. He is expected to be able to return in late May or early June.

--RHP Ivan Nova (ulnar collateral ligament tear in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list April 20, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 24. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery April 29.

--RHP Bruce Billings (right forearm strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 26.

--C/1B Francisco Cervelli (right hamstring strain) went on the 15-day disabled list April 14, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 15.

ROTATION:

LHP CC Sabathia

RHP Hiroki Kuroda

RHP Masahiro Tanaka

LHP Vidal Nuno

RHP David Phelps

BULLPEN:

RHP David Robertson (closer)

RHP Shawn Kelley

LHP Matt Thornton

RHP Adam Warren

RHP Dellin Betances

RHP Preston Claiborne

RHP Alfredo Aceves

CATCHERS:

Brian McCann

J.R. Murphy

INFIELDERS:

1B Mark Teixeira

2B Brian Roberts

SS Derek Jeter

3B Yangervis Solarte

INF Kelly Johnson

INF Brendan Ryan

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Brett Gardner

RF Carlos Beltran

CF Jacoby Ellsbury

DH Alfonso Soriano

OF Ichiro Suzuki