New York Yankees - TeamReport

MILWAUKEE - His time in Milwaukee was brief, but few players have endeared themselves to Milwaukee Brewers fans more than CC Sabathia, who takes the mound Saturday when the Yankees face the Brewers at Miller Park.

Sabathia was traded from Cleveland to the Brewers in July 2008 and proceeded to go 11-2 with a 1.65 ERA in 17 starts as Milwaukee advanced to the postseason for the first time in 26 years.

His last four starts of the regular season all came on three days’ rest.

“We were in Chicago and I think [Ben] Sheets had just gone down with his shoulder,” Sabathia said. “Yovani [Gallardo] was just coming off the knee surgery, so he wasn’t ready to come back yet. I was healthy. I was ready to go. I wanted to have a chance to win, and I was pitching good, so I felt like it was a no-brainer for me to go on three days’ rest. It just worked out.”

He went the distance in the season finale, striking out seven in a 3-1 victory over the Cubs that clinched the NL Wild Card for Milwaukee. Then, after the Brewers bowed out in the NLDS, he signed a $163 million deal with the Yankees, where he is 91-46 with a 3.59 ERA in 168 starts.

This season has been a struggle for Sabathia, who takes the mound Saturday with a 3-4 record and a 5.75 ERA.

The Yankees will be lookin g for their fourth straight victory after beating the Brewers 5-3 on Friday.

RECORD: 19-15

STREAK: Won three

NEXT: Yankees (LHP CC Sabathia (3-4, 5.75 ERA) at Brewers (RHP Kyle Lohse, 4-1, 2.72 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--3B Yangervis Solarte hit his second home run of the season Friday, a three-run shot off Brewers RHP Yovani Gallardo. On the Yankees’ current road trip, Soltare is 5-for-12 with three runs, a double, a home run, and four RBIs, and he’s hit safely in four straight and seven of his last eight games.

--RHP CC Sabathia starts Saturday when the Yankees face the Brewers in an interleague game at Miller Park. Sabathia returns to Milwaukee for the first time since Game 4 of the 2008 NLDS, when he struck out as a pinch-hitter in the eighth inning. Sabathia joined the Brewers in July 2008, after a trade with Cleveland, and went 11-2 with a 1.65 ERA in 17 starts as the Brewers returned to the postseason for the first time in 26 years.

--SS Derek Jeter went 0-for-4 with a strikeout Friday in the Yankees’ 5-3 victory over the Brewers. Jeter came into the game a .337 hitter against the Brewers and had a career average of .367 in 16 games in Milwaukee, including three at Miller Park. Jeter had hit safely in his last three games before going hitless Friday.

--RF Carlos Beltran went 1-for-3 with a walk, a double and two runs scored Friday but is batting .194 since falling over a fence at Tropicana Field on April 17. He has four hits in his last 18 at-bats and is 2-for-9 so far on the Yankees’ road trip.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “He’s obviously had a great first five or six weeks. He’s played well and he deserves to be out there.” - Yankees manager Joe Girardi, on Yangervis Solarte, who had a three-run homer in a 5-3 victory over Milwaukee on Friday.

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Michael Pineda (right teres major muscle strain) went on the 15-day disabled list May 6. He was suspended the previous 10 days after he was caught using pine tar on the mound. He is expected to be able to return in late May or early June.

--RHP Ivan Nova (ulnar collateral ligament tear in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list April 20, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 24. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery April 29.

--RHP Bruce Billings (right forearm strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 26.

--C/1B Francisco Cervelli (right hamstring strain) went on the 15-day disabled list April 14, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 15.

ROTATION:

LHP CC Sabathia

RHP Hiroki Kuroda

RHP Masahiro Tanaka

LHP Vidal Nuno

RHP David Phelps

BULLPEN:

RHP David Robertson (closer)

RHP Shawn Kelley

LHP Matt Thornton

RHP Adam Warren

RHP Dellin Betances

RHP Preston Claiborne

RHP Alfredo Aceves

CATCHERS:

Brian McCann

J.R. Murphy

INFIELDERS:

1B Mark Teixeira

2B Brian Roberts

SS Derek Jeter

3B Yangervis Solarte

INF Kelly Johnson

INF Brendan Ryan

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Brett Gardner

RF Carlos Beltran

CF Jacoby Ellsbury

DH Alfonso Soriano

OF Ichiro Suzuki