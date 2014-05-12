New York Yankees - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - New York Yankees - INSIDE PITCH

MILWAUKEE -- LHP CC Sabathia was placed on the 15-day disabled list Sunday with fluid in his right knee.

An MRI revealed no structural damage but the knee was swollen enough and the pain uncomfortable enough to send Sabathia to the DL.

He will have the knee drained Monday in New York.

“The good thing is, as of right now, there’s no meniscal tear,” Yankees manager Joe Girardi said. “He’s just some fluid and he needs a little time off.”

The move came a day after another rocky start for Sabathia, who gave up four runs -- only one earned -- on eight hits, including three home runs in 5 1/3 innings of work.

In his last three starts, Sabathia is 0-2 and has a 6.42 ERA.

“A couple starts ago, I felt it tweaking every now and then, Sabathia said. ”The last start, I felt it more in the second half and then pretty much all game yesterday. I just had to finally say something.

“I‘m not going to make excuses or anything like that but it was something I really felt yesterday.”

New York summoned right-hander Matt Daley from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre and right-hander Alfredo Aceves is the likely candidate to start when Sabathia’s turn in the rotation comes up next on Thursday against the Mets.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - New York Yankees - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 19-17

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: Yankees (RHP Hiroki Kuroda, 2-3. 4.43 ERA) vs. Mets (RHP Bartolo Colon, 2-5, 5.36 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP CC Sabathia was placed on the 15-day disabled list Sunday with fluid in his right knee. An MRI revealed no structural damage but the knee was swollen enough and the pain uncomfortable enough to send Sabathia to the DL.

--RHP Matt Daley was recalled from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre Sunday and will join the Yankees Monday in New York. This is Daley’s second stint with New York. He appeared in one game this season and allowed four earned runs on five hits -- including a home run -- in 1 1/3 innings of work on April 19 at Tampa Bay as the Yankees lost.

--RHP Alfredo Aceves is expected to move back into the starting rotation, filling a void left when LHP CC Sabathia went on the disabled list Sunday with fluid in his right knee. Aceves has appeared in two games and is 0-1 with a 1.23 ERA for the Yankees this season, but has not started a game since last year, when he made six starts for the Red Sox. Sabathia’s next turn in the rotation was slated for Thursday against the Mets at Citi Field.

--LHP Matt Thornton gave up a pinch-hit single Sunday to Milwaukee’s Jonathan Lucroy, who later scored on a Rickie Weeks fielder’s choice, marking just the second time this season that Thornton has allowed a run. Thornton came into the game with a 1.50 ERA in 14 appearances covering six innings this season.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I didn’t think he was quite as sharp but he still did a pretty decent job for us considering it’s only his second start since spring training.” -- Yankees manager Joe Girardi, of RHP David Phelps, who was charged with four runs on eight hits in Sunday’s loss to Milwaukee.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - New York Yankees - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP CC Sabathia (fluid in right knee) was placed on the 15-day disabled list May 11. An MRI revealed no structural damage but the knee was swollen enough and the pain uncomfortable enough to send Sabathia to the DL.

--RHP Michael Pineda (right teres major muscle strain) went on the 15-day disabled list May 6. He was suspended the previous 10 days after he was caught using pine tar on the mound. He played catch from 60 feet May 10. He is expected to be able to return in late May or early June.

--RHP Ivan Nova (ulnar collateral ligament tear in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list April 20, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 24. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery April 29.

--RHP Bruce Billings (right forearm strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 26.

--C/1B Francisco Cervelli (right hamstring strain) went on the 15-day disabled list April 14, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 15.

ROTATION:

RHP Hiroki Kuroda

RHP Masahiro Tanaka

LHP Vidal Nuno

RHP David Phelps

RHP Alfredo Aceves

BULLPEN:

RHP David Robertson (closer)

RHP Shawn Kelley

LHP Matt Thornton

RHP Adam Warren

RHP Dellin Betances

RHP Preston Claiborne

RHP Matt Daley

CATCHERS:

Brian McCann

J.R. Murphy

INFIELDERS:

1B Mark Teixeira

2B Brian Roberts

SS Derek Jeter

3B Yangervis Solarte

INF Kelly Johnson

INF Brendan Ryan

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Brett Gardner

RF Carlos Beltran

CF Jacoby Ellsbury

DH Alfonso Soriano

OF Ichiro Suzuki

====