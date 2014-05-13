New York Yankees - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - New York Yankees - INSIDE PITCH

Manager Joe Girardi was undecided who would fill CC Sabathia’s spot in the rotation on Thursday, but was philosophical about losing three-fifths of his starting rotation to injuries, especially about Sabathia, who went on the disabled list Sunday.

“I don’t really get down thinking about it,” he admitted. “I learned at a young age from my parents that you just keep going. I witnessed my mother, who was a cancer patient, just keep going. There’s no reason to worry about what’s behind you and that’s what we’re trying to do.”

Unfortunately for Girardi, what’s ahead is up in the air in regards to who will fill Sabathia’s start in the rotation. Alfredo Aceves was one option to start in Sabathia’s place, but he came out of the bullpen Monday night against the Mets. Girardi also ruled out reliever Adam Warren.

New York’s starting rotation, considered the strength of the team coming out of spring training, has become a major concern for Girardi. He did receive some good news on Monday regarding Sabathia’s creaky right knee.

“As of right now, there’s no meniscal tears. He’s just got some fluid and he needs a little time off,” said Girardi after the results of Sabathia’s MRI on Monday.

Sabathia joined starters Ivan Nova (elbow) and Michael Pineda (right shoulder) on the DL.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - New York Yankees - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 19-18

STREAK: Lost three

NEXT: Mets (RHP Zack Wheeler, 1-3, 4.35 ERA) at Yankees (LHP Vidal Nuno, 1-0, 5.47 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--1B Mark Teixeira didn’t start Monday’s game, but he delivered a pinch-hit single in the ninth as the Yankees mounted a comeback. “Every once in a while you need to take a little rest and this is a good opportunity for it,” Teixeira said prior to the Subway Series opener. Teixeira said he was feeling “fatigued” and “tight.” He mentioned his groin was a little tight.

--RHP Adam Warren is not being considered as a replacement for CC Sabathia in the rotation. Warren owns a 1.59 ERA working out of the bullpen.

--3B Yangeris Solarte (3-for-4) has taken over the third baseman’s job, moving Kelly Johnson across the diamond to first. Solarte leads all AL rookies with a .330 batting average. He also scored two runs and drove in a run on Monday.

--C John Ryan Murphy has played well, filling in for backup C Francisco Cervelli, out with a hamstring strain. Murphy is hitting .407 since being called up in early April. Manager Joe Girardi had enough faith in him on Monday to pinch hit for Carlos Beltran.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We struggled tonight. We didn’t get the hits when we needed them.” -- Yankees manager Joe Girardi, after Monday’s 9-7 loss to the Mets.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - New York Yankees - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP CC Sabathia (fluid in right knee) went on the 15-day disabled list May 11. An MRI revealed no structural damage, but the knee was swollen and causing Sabathia discomfort.

--RHP Michael Pineda (right teres major muscle strain) went on the 15-day disabled list May 6. He was suspended the previous 10 days after he was caught using pine tar on the mound. He played catch from 60 feet May 10. He is expected to be able to return in late May or early June.

--RHP Ivan Nova (ulnar collateral ligament tear in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list April 20, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 24. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery April 29.

--RHP Bruce Billings (right forearm strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 26.

--C/1B Francisco Cervelli (right hamstring strain) went on the 15-day disabled list April 14, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 15.

ROTATION:

RHP Hiroki Kuroda

RHP Masahiro Tanaka

LHP Vidal Nuno

RHP David Phelps

RHP Alfredo Aceves

BULLPEN:

RHP David Robertson (closer)

RHP Shawn Kelley

LHP Matt Thornton

RHP Adam Warren

RHP Dellin Betances

RHP Preston Claiborne

RHP Matt Daley

CATCHERS:

Brian McCann

J.R. Murphy

INFIELDERS:

1B Mark Teixeira

2B Brian Roberts

SS Derek Jeter

3B Yangervis Solarte

INF Kelly Johnson

INF Brendan Ryan

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Brett Gardner

RF Carlos Beltran

CF Jacoby Ellsbury

DH Alfonso Soriano

OF Ichiro Suzuki

==