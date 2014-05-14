New York Yankees - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - New York Yankees - INSIDE PITCH

NEW YORK -- Carlos Beltran was gearing up for his at-bat the way he does during games as a designated hitter, which he was doing Monday. That was by preparing for each at-bat by taking swings in the batting cage behind the Yankees dugout.

As he geared up for his fourth at-bat Monday, he felt pain in his right elbow on the first swing. He then felt it on the second swing and told the Yankees about the pain, which prompted an MRI and cortisone shot.

The Yankees, who fell to the Mets 12-7 Tuesday, said it was a hyperextended elbow and the MRI revealed that Beltran has bone spurs. There is a possibility that surgery might occur, though Beltran is hoping that it will take place in the offseason as opposed to now.

“If the cortisone does the job and I don’t feel no pain, there’s no concern at all,” Beltran said. “I just hope it just goes away. Maybe having the surgery, I would be disappointed if I have to have the surgery and take it out and miss time, but at the end of the day, I‘m hoping for the best.”

Most of Beltran’s recent injury history occurred in his final years with the Mets when he dealt with various knee ailments. He said he could not recall ever having any elbow problems before.

“I just was taking swings in the cage and felt a sharp pain,” Beltran said. “Took another one and felt the same. Told Joe that I wasn’t going to be able to continue. I took many swings, but those two that I took there was a sharp pain that I felt that I just couldn’t continue.”

In terms of concern, the level is low for now, but if there is not a response to the cortisone by the end of the week, that could change.

“I think you have to give the cortisone shot a chance to work,” manager Joe Girardi said. “They believe it’s an old bone spur. It’s aggravating his elbow now. If in a couple of days he doesn’t feel better, then my level of concern would be pretty high.”

Beltran is a month and a half into a three-year contract he signed with the Yankees after spending the previous two seasons with the Cardinals. He has five hits in his last 27 at-bats and is hitting .240 so far.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - New York Yankees - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 19-19

STREAK: Lost four

NEXT: Yankees (RHP Masahiro Tanaka, 5-0, 2.57 ERA) at Mets (RHP Rafael Montero, 0-0, 0.00 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Masahiro Tanaka will make his eighth major league start and try to keep his regular-season unbeaten intact Wednesday night. Tanaka is 33-0 over his last 41 regular-season starts since Aug. 19, 2012, when he was defeated by the Rakuten Golden Eagles. Tanaka is the first Yankees rookie to win his first five decisions since Whitey Ford opened 1950 by going 9-0 in 12 starts. He also is the first pitcher to begin his tenure with the Yankees with five straight wins since Aaron Small went 8-0 in his first nine starts in 2005. Tanaka picked up his fifth win Friday in Milwaukee when he allowed two runs and seven hits in 6 1/3 innings. He also struck out seven and has 58 strikeouts, the fifth-highest total in major league history through a pitcher’s first seven games.

--OF/DH Carlos Beltran was held out of the lineup with a bone spur in his hyperextended right elbow. Beltran had a cortisone shot on the elbow, which he injured taking swings in the batting cage behind the Yankees dugout on Monday. Beltran is hoping the cortisone will have a positive effect and things will return to normal.

--RHP Shawn Kelley was placed on the disabled list with a back injury, retroactive to May 6. That was Kelley’s last appearance, when he was part of the Yankee relievers who allowed six straight walks to the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim. Kelley was not scheduled for an MRI but was consulting with team physician, Dr. Chris Ahmad.

--OF Zoilo Almonte was recalled from Triple-A Scranton Wilkes Barre. Almonte batted .236 in 34 games for the Yankees last year. Almonte hit over .400 in spring training and was batting .273 with six home runs and 24 RBIs.

--OF Ichiro Suzuki also was unavailable with a lower back injury that he said was improving. Suzuki injured his back attempted to make a diving catch in center field Sunday in Milwaukee.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I knew I was gonna have to get some more out of him. It’s not something that we can go to our bullpen in the second inning. We just physically can’t do it right now. You can’t ask these guys to continue to do this. It’s not fair to them and their careers so I knew I had to leave him out there.” -- Manager Joe Girardi, after LHP Vidal Nuno allowed seven runs (five earned) and four hits in 3 1/3 innings of Tuesday’s loss to the Mets.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - New York Yankees - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--OF/DH Carlos Beltran (bone spur in his hyperextended right elbow) was held out of the lineup May 13. Beltran had a cortisone shot on the elbow, which he injured taking swings in the batting cage behind the Yankees dugout on May 12. Beltran is hoping that the cortisone will have a positive effect and things will return to normal.

--RHP Shawn Kelley (back injury) was placed on the disabled list May 13, retroactive to May 6. That was Kelley’s last appearance. Kelley was not scheduled for an MRI but was consulting with team physician, Dr. Chris Ahmad.

--LHP CC Sabathia (fluid in right knee) went on the 15-day disabled list May 11. An MRI revealed no structural damage, but the knee was swollen and causing Sabathia discomfort.

--RHP Michael Pineda (right teres major muscle strain) went on the 15-day disabled list May 6. He was suspended the previous 10 days after he was caught using pine tar on the mound. He played catch from 60 feet May 10. He is expected to be able to return in late May or early June.

--RHP Ivan Nova (ulnar collateral ligament tear in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list April 20, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 24. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery April 29.

--RHP Bruce Billings (right forearm strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 26.

--C/1B Francisco Cervelli (right hamstring strain) went on the 15-day disabled list April 14, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 15.

ROTATION:

RHP Hiroki Kuroda

RHP Masahiro Tanaka

LHP Vidal Nuno

RHP David Phelps

RHP Alfredo Aceves

BULLPEN:

RHP David Robertson (closer)

LHP Matt Thornton

RHP Adam Warren

RHP Dellin Betances

RHP Preston Claiborne

RHP Matt Daley

CATCHERS:

Brian McCann

J.R. Murphy

INFIELDERS:

1B Mark Teixeira

2B Brian Roberts

SS Derek Jeter

3B Yangervis Solarte

INF Kelly Johnson

INF Brendan Ryan

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Brett Gardner

RF Carlos Beltran

CF Jacoby Ellsbury

DH Alfonso Soriano

OF Ichiro Suzuki

OF Zoilo Almonte