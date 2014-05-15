New York Yankees - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - New York Yankees - INSIDE PITCH

NEW YORK -- Asked Wednesday to provide a scouting report on Chase Whitley, the right-handed pitcher who will make his major league debut when he takes the mound for the New York Yankees against the New York Mets in Thursday night’s Subway Series finale, Yankees manager Joe Girardi began by repeating Whitley’s name, as if he were trying to become acquainted with the 24-year-old himself.

Nobody could blame Girardi if he were only slightly more familiar with Whitley than the rest of the world. Whitley was not ranked among Baseball America’s top 10 Yankees prospects prior to this season, nor was he listed among the magazine’s top 15 Yankees prospects under the age of 25.

Girardi said he spoke frequently to Whitley during spring training but admitted he is in mostly unchartered waters when it comes to sending an unknown quantity to the mound.

“As a pitcher, I don’t think it’s happened too much since I’ve been here,” Girardi said Wednesday before the Yankees beat the Mets 4-0. “But I’ve seen his stuff, and he’ll be able to compete.”

Whitley struggled in spring training, going 1-2 and allowing seven runs and 12 baserunners in 4 2/3 innings over six relief appearances. However, he thrived after being converted to a starter at Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, where he was 3-2 with a 2.39 ERA and 32 strikeouts in 26 1/3 innings over seven appearances (six starts).

He was particularly impressive in his last two starts, during which he struck out 11 over 7 2/3 shutout innings. Whitley was limited to one inning Monday night in anticipation of the Yankees recalling him to start in place of left-hander CC Sabathia, who was placed on the 15-day disabled list Sunday due to a sore right knee.

“Got a very good changeup, it’s a plus changeup that he features, and that will be obviously an important pitch for him (Thursday),” Girardi said.

Despite Whitley’s inexperience as a starter -- entering this season, he had made just eight starts in 144 appearances since being selected by the Yankees in the 10th round of the 2010 draft out of Troy University -- Girardi said the righty’s biggest challenge Thursday will be remaining calm, especially once he takes the mound in the bottom of the first.

“I don’t care who you are and how highly touted you are, that first time you walk on a major league field, there’s a lot of emotions and a lot of adrenaline,” Girardi said. “First inning’s usually your biggest worry for a guy like that.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - New York Yankees - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 20-19

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Yankees (RHP Chase Whitley, major league debut) at Mets (RHP Jacob deGrom, major league debut)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Chase Whitley will make his major league debut Thursday night when he takes the mound for the Yankees in the finale of a two-game interleague series against the Mets at Citi Field. Whitley, who is taking the spot of injured LHP CC Sabathia, earned the promotion from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre after going 3-2 with a 2.39 ERA and 32 strikeouts in 26 1/3 innings over seven appearances (six starts). He struck out 11 over 7 2/3 shutout innings in his last two starts, including Monday, when he was limited to one inning in anticipation of starting Thursday. It will be just the ninth professional start for Whitley, whom the Yankees selected out of Troy University in the 15th round of the 2010 draft. He is 22-16 with a 2.64 ERA, 27 saves and 294 strikeouts in 306 2/3 innings over 151 minor league appearances.

--RHP Masahiro Tanaka continued his brilliant rookie season Wednesday night, throwing a four-hit shutout to lead the Yankees past the Mets, 4-0. It was the first complete game and shutout for Tanaka since he signed a seven-year, $155 million deal with the Yankees in February. Tanaka walked none, struck out eight, allowed only two runners as far as second base and faced three batters over the minimum. For good measure, he added his first major league hit, a single, in the ninth inning. Tanaka is 6-0 with a 2.17 ERA in eight starts for New York. He has won his last 34 decisions dating back to his penultimate season in Japan in 2012. He has pitched at least 6 1/3 innings in each start for the Yankees.

--OF Carlos Beltran remained unavailable Wednesday. He was diagnosed with a bone spur after he felt pain in the right elbow while taking swings in the batting cage during Monday’s game. He had a cortisone shot Tuesday, and manager Joe Girardi said Wednesday the Yankees want to give the shot a few days to take effect before deciding whether Beltran will require a trip to the disabled list and/or surgery. Beltran is hitting .234 with five homers and 15 RBIs in 33 games.

--OF Ichiro Suzuki (sore knee and back) was available as a pinch hitter Wednesday but didn’t appear in the Yankees’ 4-0 win over the Mets. Suzuki hasn’t played since Sunday. He is hitting .364 in 55 at-bats this season.

--LHP CC Sabathia (sore right knee) has fluid removed from the knee, but he has yet to begin a throwing program. Sabathia went on the disabled list Sunday, one day after gave up four runs (one earned) over 5 1/3 innings in the Yankees’ 5-4 loss to the Brewers. He is 3-4 with a 5.28 ERA in eight starts this year.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Stopping a losing streak, knowing that we needed a win bad, we needed distance bad -- you look up and he’s in the fifth inning and he’s only thrown (56) pitches. He did what we had to do for our club, and he really stepped up.” -- Manager Joe Girardi, on RHP Masahiro Tanaka, who threw a four-hit shutout Wednesday, leading the Yankees to a 4-0 win over the New York Mets.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - New York Yankees - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--OF/DH Carlos Beltran (bone spur in his hyperextended right elbow) did not play May 13-14. Beltran got a cortisone shot in the elbow May 13, and the Yankees will wait a few days before deciding if he should go on the disabled list.

--OF Ichiro Suzuki (sore back, sore knee) did not play May 11-14, though he was available off the bench May 14.

--RHP Shawn Kelley (back injury) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 7. Kelley was not scheduled for an MRI but was consulting with team physician Chris Ahmad.

--LHP CC Sabathia (fluid in right knee) went on the 15-day disabled list May 11. An MRI revealed no structural damage, but the knee was swollen and causing Sabathia discomfort. He had the fluid drained from the knee but hadn’t begun a throwing program as of May 14.

--RHP Michael Pineda (right teres major muscle strain) went on the 15-day disabled list May 6. He was suspended the previous 10 days after he was caught using pine tar on the mound. He played catch from 60 feet May 10. He is expected to be able to return in late May or early June.

--RHP Ivan Nova (ulnar collateral ligament tear in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list April 20, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 24. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery April 29.

--RHP Bruce Billings (right forearm strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 26.

--C/1B Francisco Cervelli (right hamstring strain) went on the 15-day disabled list April 14, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 15.

ROTATION:

RHP Hiroki Kuroda

RHP Masahiro Tanaka

LHP Vidal Nuno

RHP David Phelps

RHP Alfredo Aceves

BULLPEN:

RHP David Robertson (closer)

LHP Matt Thornton

RHP Adam Warren

RHP Dellin Betances

RHP Preston Claiborne

RHP Matt Daley

CATCHERS:

Brian McCann

J.R. Murphy

INFIELDERS:

1B Mark Teixeira

2B Brian Roberts

SS Derek Jeter

3B Yangervis Solarte

INF Kelly Johnson

INF Brendan Ryan

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Brett Gardner

RF Carlos Beltran

CF Jacoby Ellsbury

DH Alfonso Soriano

OF Ichiro Suzuki

OF Zoilo Almonte