New York Yankees - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - New York Yankees - INSIDE PITCH

NEW YORK -- In most seasons, New York Yankees third baseman Yangervis Solarte would be the runaway leader in the American League Rookie of the Year race.

However, the fact he is not even the most dominant rookie in his own clubhouse -- and he likely would finish no higher than third if the AL balloting were conducted now -- doesn’t diminish the surprising impact he made in his first 35 major league games.

Solarte endured a rare hitless game Thursday, when his nine-game hitting streak ended as he went 0-for-4 in the Yankees’ 1-0 win over the Mets at Citi Field.

It was just the eighth time this season that Solarte, who is tied for second in the AL with a .325 average -- was held without a hit. He leads the Yankees with 23 RBIs and has 14 extra-base hits, tied for second most on the team, in 123 at-bats.

Those are pretty gaudy numbers for any rookie, never mind someone who never spent a day in the bigs before the Yankees signed him as a minor league free agent in January.

“I‘m not so sure that anyone would have predicted the impact that he’s had in the first six weeks,” Yankees manager Joe Girardi said Thursday afternoon.

The Yankees figured Solarte -- a switch hitter with experience at third base as well as second base and shortstop in an eight-year professional career -- would serve as a utility man if he made the team out of spring training. However, he hit .429 with two homers and nine RBIs in 42 Grapefruit League at-bats to win the third base job vacated when Alex Rodriguez was suspended for the season for his role in the Biogenesis scandal.

“We’re seeing a lot of what we saw in spring training,” Girardi said.

And while Solarte may not spend all season contending for the AL batting crown -- and he will likely finish far behind teammate Masahiro Tanaka, the right-handed pitcher who is 6-0 with a 2.17 ERA in eight starts, and White Sox first baseman Jose Abreu, who leads the AL with 15 homers and 41 RBIs, in the Rookie of the Year voting -- the Yankees have ample reason to believe they found a very good everyday player.

“You’re always careful to judge a player in spring training on what’s going to happen (during the season),” Girardi said, “but he came in extremely prepared for spring training. He had played winter ball and got off to a great start, and he’s just kept it going.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - New York Yankees - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 21-19

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: Pirates (RHP Edinson Volquez, 1-3, 4.36 ERA) at Yankees (RHP David Phelps, 0-0, 4.09 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP David Phelps will look to earn his first win of the season when he takes the mound for the Yankees on Friday night in the opener of a three-game series against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Yankee Stadium. It will be the third start of the season for Phelps, who has a 4.35 ERA over 10 1/3 innings since moving from the bullpen into the rotation when RHP Michael Pineda suffered a back injury. In his most recent start, Phelps allowed four runs on eight hits and three walks while striking out one over five innings Sunday in the Yankees’ 6-5 loss to the Milwaukee Brewers. He will be making his first career appearance against the Pirates.

--OF Carlos Beltran (bone spur in right elbow) was placed on the 15-day disabled list Thursday, retroactive to Tuesday. Beltran was hurt while taking swings in the batting cage during Monday night’s game. He had a cortisone shot Tuesday, and the Yankees hoped that would allow him to return to action soon, but with Beltran unavailable until at least Sunday in the best-case scenario, the team made the decision to shelve him. Surgery is an option if rest doesn’t work for Beltran. GM Brian Cashman said Thursday that surgery would sideline Beltran for six to 12 weeks.

--RHP Chase Whitley was promoted from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Thursday, and he made his major league debut. He started and threw 4 2/3 shutout innings in the Yankees’ 1-0 win over the Mets. Whitley allowed just two hits and two walks while striking out four but issued both of his walks in the fifth, when he was lifted with runners at the corners. RHP Dellin Betances retired LF Eric Young on a grounder to third and then struck out the next six batters he faced to earn the win. Whitley also singled in his lone at-bat -- his first at-bat as a professional. Whitley, who took the rotation spot of injured LHP CC Sabathia, was 3-2 with a 2.39 ERA in seven appearances (six starts) at Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

--RHP Bruce Billings was activated from the 15-day disabled list Thursday and designated for assignment. Billings’ exit made room for RHP Chase Whitley, who was added to the 40-man roster before making his major league debut in the Yankees’ 1-0 win over the Mets. Billings made just one appearance for the Yankees and gave up four runs in four innings against the Angels on April 25. He was placed on the disabled list two days later due to a right forearm strain.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Unbelievable blessing to play with the guys that have been around (and) done so much in this game. It’s just unbelievable.” -- RHP Chase Whitley, after helping pitch the Yankees to a 1-0 win over the New York Mets on Thursday in his major league debut.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - New York Yankees - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--OF Ichiro Suzuki (sore back, sore knee) did not play May 12-15, though he was available off the bench May 14-15.

--RHP Bruce Billings (right forearm strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 26. He was activated May 15 and designated for assignment.

--OF/DH Carlos Beltran (bone spur in hyperextended right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 13. He got a cortisone shot in the elbow May 13. Surgery may be required if rest doesn’t alleviate the pain.

--RHP Shawn Kelley (back injury) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 7. Kelley was not scheduled for an MRI but was consulting with team physician Chris Ahmad.

--LHP CC Sabathia (fluid in right knee) went on the 15-day disabled list May 11. An MRI revealed no structural damage, but the knee was swollen and causing Sabathia discomfort. He had the fluid drained from the knee but hadn’t begun a throwing program as of May 14.

--RHP Michael Pineda (right teres major muscle strain) went on the 15-day disabled list May 6. He was suspended the previous 10 days after he was caught using pine tar on the mound. He played catch from 60 feet May 10. He is expected to be able to return in late May or early June.

--RHP Ivan Nova (ulnar collateral ligament tear in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list April 20, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 24. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery April 29.

--C/1B Francisco Cervelli (right hamstring strain) went on the 15-day disabled list April 14, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 15.

ROTATION:

RHP Hiroki Kuroda

RHP Masahiro Tanaka

LHP Vidal Nuno

RHP David Phelps

RHP Chase Whitley

BULLPEN:

RHP David Robertson (closer)

LHP Matt Thornton

RHP Adam Warren

RHP Dellin Betances

RHP Preston Claiborne

RHP Matt Daley

RHP Alfredo Aceves

CATCHERS:

Brian McCann

J.R. Murphy

INFIELDERS:

1B Mark Teixeira

2B Brian Roberts

SS Derek Jeter

3B Yangervis Solarte

INF Kelly Johnson

INF Brendan Ryan

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Brett Gardner

CF Jacoby Ellsbury

RF Alfonso Soriano

OF Ichiro Suzuki

OF Zoilo Almonte