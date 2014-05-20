New York Yankees - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - New York Yankees - INSIDE PITCH

Left-hander CC Sabathia, on the disabled list with a right knee injury, will be out until at least July.

Sabathia received a stem cell treatment injection in the inflamed knee from Dr. James Andrews last week.

Yankees general manager Brian Cashman told the New York Post that the team was informed that if the process works, Sabathia would need at least six weeks of recovery time.

“Our dialogue with Andrews has been good and the small sample of stem cell procedures, the results are very successful,” Cashman said. “But he has to be pain free before strengthening, so there is a way to go. Because he is a starter it will take longer. I have no idea how long it will be and if it will be successful. We are hoping it is six weeks to a major league return.”

Sabathia was scheduled to stop using crutches Monday and begin pool therapy on Tuesday. The Yankees hope Sabathia can steadily build strength in the knee and then go through an abridged spring training before getting back on the mound.

This year has already been a trying season for Sabathia, who is coping with adjusting to lower velocity for the second straight season. While trying to pitch that way, Sabathia has a 5.28 ERA even with a strikeout ratio of 9.4 hitters per nine innings.

Sabathia returned to New York Sunday but was not seen before the game, though after Game 1 of Sunday’s doubleheader, the Yankees said he received more treatment during their doubleheader split.

The Yankees are also without starter Ivan Nova for the season after having Tommy John surgery. Michael Pineda, who has an injured lat, is throwing bullpen sessions. Cashman said Pineda’s target return date is in the second week of June.

The Yankees’ current rotation includes Masahiro Tanaka, Hiroki Kuroda, David Phelps, Vidal Nuno and Chase Whitley. Cashman said Adam Warren is the next pitcher the team would turn to if it has a rotation spot opening due to injury or performance.

MLB Team Report - New York Yankees - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 23-20

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Yankees (RHP Masahiro Tanaka, 6-0, 2.17 ERA) at Cubs (RHP Jason Hammel, 4-2, 3.06 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Masahiro Tanaka is unbeaten in his last 42 regular-season starts, going 34-0 in Nippon Professional Baseball and with the Yankees. He pitched his first complete-game shutout Wednesday at CITI Field, when he struck out eight in a four-hitter against the Mets. Tanaka now has 66 strikeouts in 58 innings and according to the Elias Sports Bureau, he is the first pitcher since 1900 to have at least 60 strikeouts while issuing less than 10 walks in his first eight games. Tanaka will be facing the Cubs for the second time. He allowed two hits and struck out 10 over eight innings of a 3-0 win at Yankee Stadium on April 16.

--OF/DH Carlos Beltran is four days into his DL stint with a hyperextended right elbow and will spend Tuesday getting a second opinion from Dr. James Andrews. The Yankees said Beltran had a second cortisone shot Saturday and that he would have seen Andrews last week but couldn’t find a time to make the visit.

--RHP Hiroki Kuroda pitched six innings for the win in Game 1, ending a five-game winless stretch. He had not won since April 12 against Boston and improved to 6-1 with a 2.16 ERA in eight career starts against Pittsburgh.

--3B Yangervis Solarte was hitless in 13 at-bats before getting a single in the second inning of the nightcap. He would have had a three-hit night if not for Josh Harrison’s great catch but after also hitting a solo home run, Solarte has four home runs in his last six games and is batting .313.

--RHP Jose Ramirez was optioned to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. He was recalled by the Yankees on Sunday to serve as the 26th man during their doubleheader. He did not pitch in either game. He was 1-2 with a 2.70 ERA in three appearances for Scranton/Wilkes-Barre this season.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I saw the play. That was a great play, a good catch.” -- 3B Yangervis Solarte, who was robbed of a hit by Pirates OF Josh Harrison Sunday.

MLB Team Report - New York Yankees - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP CC Sabathia (fluid in right knee) went on the 15-day disabled list May 11. An MRI revealed no structural damage, but the knee was swollen and causing Sabathia discomfort. He had the fluid drained from the knee but hadn’t begun a throwing program as of May 14. Sabathia was given cortisone and stem cell injections with the hope that the condition will get better and he returned to the clubhouse May 17 but not for any baseball activities just to get more treatment. On May 19, Sabathia was informed that if the stem-cell treatment injection worked, he would need at least six weeks of recovery time, putting him out until at least July.

--RHP Michael Pineda (right teres major muscle strain) went on the 15-day disabled list May 6. He was suspended the previous 10 days after he was caught using pine tar on the mound. He played catch from 60 feet May 10. He threw a 25-pitch bullpen session May 18. GM Brian Cashman, on May 19, said Pineda’s target return date is in the second week of June.

--OF/DH Carlos Beltran (bone spur in hyperextended right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 13. He got a cortisone shot in the elbow May 13 and a second one May 17. He will spend May 20 getting a second opinion from Dr. James Andrews. Surgery may be required if rest doesn’t alleviate the pain.

--RHP Shawn Kelley (back injury) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 7. Kelley was not scheduled for an MRI but was consulting with team physician Chris Ahmad. He’s expected to play catch week of May 19.

--RHP Ivan Nova (ulnar collateral ligament tear in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list April 20, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 24. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery April 29.

--C/1B Francisco Cervelli (right hamstring strain) went on the 15-day disabled list April 14, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 15.

ROTATION:

RHP Hiroki Kuroda

RHP Masahiro Tanaka

LHP Vidal Nuno

RHP David Phelps

RHP Chase Whitley

BULLPEN:

RHP David Robertson (closer)

LHP Matt Thornton

RHP Adam Warren

RHP Dellin Betances

RHP Preston Claiborne

RHP Matt Daley

RHP Alfredo Aceves

CATCHERS:

Brian McCann

J.R. Murphy

INFIELDERS:

1B Mark Teixeira

2B Brian Roberts

SS Derek Jeter

3B Yangervis Solarte

INF Kelly Johnson

INF Brendan Ryan

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Brett Gardner

CF Jacoby Ellsbury

RF Alfonso Soriano

OF Ichiro Suzuki

OF Zoilo Almonte