New York Yankees - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - New York Yankees - INSIDE PITCH

CHICAGO -- Derek Jeter has played in just four games and has a mere 15 at-bats at Wrigley Field through his 20-year professional career.

Yet the New York Yankees shortstop has fond memories and respect for the park, starting with family trips to the North Side landmark from Kalamazoo, Mich.

”I remember coming here as a kid to watch games,“ said Jeter prior to Tuesday’s opener of a two-game interleague series with the Cubs. ”My last day of high school -- after classes were over -- we drove here to come to a Cubs game.

“Unfortunately I’ve only played here one series -- the last time I was here I was hurt -- but there’s a lot of tradition, a lot of history here with the Cubs and I‘m glad I’ve got an opportunity to play here this year.”

Jeter went 2-for-4 on Tuesday, matching the two hits and a walk in 11 at-bats during a 2003 series at Wrigley Field. He came into Tuesday’s game batting .266 with one homer and eight RBIs this season.

The Yankees’ travels around the country have also turned into a farewell tour as Jeter plans to retire after this season.

The Cubs were the latest major league team to honor him. In a ceremony prior to Tuesday’s game, one institution saluted another as the Cubs presented Jeter with a No. 2 -- his uniform number -- from Wrigley Field’s manual scoreboard.

“He’s the ultimate professional,” Cubs manager Rick Renteria said. “That hasn’t happened by accident. He’s been gifted with a great mind, a great sense of the game and a great work ethic.”

Jeter said he was a bit surprised with the continuing nationwide acclaim.

“It’s unexpected,” he said. “I never expected anyone to do anything. It’s much appreciated. ... It feels good when people appreciate how you played.”

Jeter and the Yankees play a scheduled day game at Wrigley Field on Wednesday before continuing their Chicago trip with four games at the White Sox beginning with a Thursday night game.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - New York Yankees - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 23-21

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: Yankees (RHP Chase Whitley (0-0, 0.00 ERA) at Cubs (RHP Jeff Samardzija, 0-4, 1.62 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Masahiro Tanaka (6-1) suffered his first loss as a Yankee and his first regular-season defeat since Aug. 19, 2012 while pitching in Japan. Tanaka worked through six innings and gave up four runs (three earned) on eight hits. He struck out seven and walked one. “I don’t think it’s just the splitter,” Tanaka said through a translator. “I think it goes for all of my pitches today. I don’t think I was able to command my pitches the way I wanted to. If I knew why I wasn’t able to do it then I’ll be able to adjust it during the game.”

--SS Derek Jeter was honored by the Cubs prior to Tuesday’s game for his 20 major league seasons with presentation of a No. 2 -- his uniform number -- from Wrigley Field’s manual scoreboard. The Cubs were the latest team to salute Jeter as part of an impromptu farewell tour as Jeter plays in his last season. “I never expected anyone to do anything. It’s much appreciated,” he said. “It feels good when people appreciate how you played.” Fans gave Jeter a loud ovation after the presentation and a standing ovation in his first at-bat. Jeter went 2-for-4 on the night.

--RF Alfonso Soriano celebrated a homecoming of sorts on Tuesday, making his first visit to Wrigley Field since he was acquired by the Yankees last July from the Cubs for cash considerations. “It’s always good (coming) to Chicago,” said Soriano, currently batting .248 with six home runs and 17 RBIs. “Good fans and I enjoyed myself playing here.” Soriano played 5 1/2 seasons with the Cubs and spent parts of five years with the Yankees in the early 2000s. He received a big cheer from Cubs fans during pre-game introductions.

--OF Carlos Beltran remains on the disabled list with an inflamed right elbow and surgery is not likely -- at least for now. The New York Daily News reported Tuesday that a doctor’s examination confirmed a diagnosis of a bone spur in his elbow. Treatment so far has been cortisone shots. He’s eligible to come off the disabled list next Wednesday when the Yankees wrap up a road trip in St. Louis.

--LHP CC Sabathia won’t be back with the Yankees anytime soon, suffering from reported cartilage breakdown in his right knee. “We weren’t sure how long it was going to take,” Yankees manager Joe Girardi said prior to Tuesday’s game. “He saw Dr. Andrews yesterday and Dr. Andrews said it was probably six weeks. We’d be shocked if we got him back in 15 days, there’s no way.” Sabathia may soon start doing some “light stuff” Girardi said. “But you’ve got to give him six weeks to try to rehab it.” Sabathia was 3-4 with a 5.28 ERA in eight appearances.

--RHP Chase Whitley (0-0, 0.00 ERA) makes his second start of the season in Wednesday’s series finale against the Cubs. He joined the Yankees’ 25-man roster prior to his May 15 debut against the Mets. He worked 4.2 scoreless innings in that game, allowing no runs on two hits walking two and striking out four.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I thought his split was not as consistent as it’s been. And that’s a huge pitch for him obviously. He left a couple up and that was probably the difference.” -- Manager Joe Girardi, after RHP Masahiro Tanaka (6-1) suffered his first loss as a Yankee Tuesday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - New York Yankees - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP CC Sabathia (fluid in right knee) went on the 15-day disabled list May 11. An MRI revealed no structural damage, but the knee was swollen and causing Sabathia discomfort. He had the fluid drained from the knee but hadn’t begun a throwing program as of May 14. Sabathia was given cortisone and stem-cell injections with the hope that the condition would get better. On May 19, Sabathia was informed that if the stem-cell treatment injection worked, he would need at least six weeks of recovery time, putting him out until at least July.

--RHP Michael Pineda (right teres major muscle strain) went on the 15-day disabled list May 6. He was suspended the previous 10 days after he was caught using pine tar on the mound. He played catch from 60 feet May 10. He threw a 25-pitch bullpen session May 18. GM Brian Cashman, on May 19, said Pineda’s target return date is in the second week of June.

--OF/DH Carlos Beltran (bone spur in hyperextended right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 13. He got a cortisone shot in the elbow May 13 and a second one May 17. He will spend May 20 getting a second opinion from Dr. James Andrews. Surgery may be required if rest doesn’t alleviate the pain.

--RHP Shawn Kelley (back injury) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 7. Kelley was not scheduled for an MRI but was consulting with team physician Chris Ahmad. He’s expected to play catch week of May 19.

--RHP Ivan Nova (ulnar collateral ligament tear in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list April 20, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 24. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery April 29.

--C/1B Francisco Cervelli (right hamstring strain) went on the 15-day disabled list April 14, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 15.

ROTATION:

RHP Hiroki Kuroda

RHP Masahiro Tanaka

LHP Vidal Nuno

RHP David Phelps

RHP Chase Whitley

BULLPEN:

RHP David Robertson (closer)

LHP Matt Thornton

RHP Adam Warren

RHP Dellin Betances

RHP Preston Claiborne

RHP Matt Daley

RHP Alfredo Aceves

CATCHERS:

Brian McCann

J.R. Murphy

INFIELDERS:

1B Mark Teixeira

2B Brian Roberts

SS Derek Jeter

3B Yangervis Solarte

INF Kelly Johnson

INF Brendan Ryan

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Brett Gardner

CF Jacoby Ellsbury

RF Alfonso Soriano

OF Ichiro Suzuki

OF Zoilo Almonte