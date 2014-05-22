New York Yankees - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - New York Yankees - INSIDE PITCH

CHICAGO -- Monday appears to be decision day for Yankees outfielder Carlos Beltran.

Beltran, currently on the 15-day disabled list with a bone spur in his right elbow, will reportedly take some test swings on Monday to gauge progress in his recovery.

If pain persists surgery may be required. And the 37-year-old veteran could be out until late July.

“We’ll kind of keep our fingers cross for Monday and how that goes and go from there,” Yankees manager Joe Girardi said. “They told us if there was surgery, it would be eight-to-10 weeks. I‘m assuming it’s from the time he has surgery.”

A career .282 hitter, Beltran was batting .234 with five home runs and 15 RBIs in 33 games when he went on the disabled list on May 13.

Right-handed reliever Shawn Kelley (1-2, 3.52 ERA) also apparently won’t be returning from the disabled list any time soon.

After playing catch at Yankee Stadium last Monday, the second-year reliever’s back stiffened up. Kelley, who last appeared on May 6 against the Angels in Anaheim, had been scheduled for a minor league rehab assignment this weekend but that’s been delayed.

“The rehab is on hold,” Girardi said on Wednesday prior to the Yankees’ series finale against the Cubs at Wrigley Field.

MLB Team Report - New York Yankees - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 24-21

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Yankees (RHP David Phelps, 1-0, 3.33 ERA) at White Sox (RHP Hector Noesi, 0-4, 7.21 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Preston Claiborne, the seventh Yankees pitcher of the afternoon, Claiborne also worked 1 2/3 innings for his win and improved to 2-0 while allowing one hit and striking out one. He also helped set up two 13th-inning runs with a fielder’s choice bunt that advanced both. “Everyone contributed today,” Claiborne said. “That was a grind, especially coming off a long game last night in the rain, but everyone did their job today, and everybody stepped up, defense especially.”

--SS Derek Jeter was back in the Yankees lineup on Wednesday afternoon after going 2-for-4 in Tuesday’s season opener. Jeter still needs one run scored to hit 1,888 and tie Lou Gehrig for both second place on the Yankees’ all-time list and 10th on the major’s all-time runs scored list. He also needs one stolen base to reach 350 for his career. Jeter was 1-for-7 on Wednesday and received a nice hand at every at-bat, including a standing ovation in the eighth inning when fans figured it would be his final appearance with the Cubs ahead 2-0. Jeter ended up going to the plate three more times in extra innings.

--RHP David Phelps (1-0, 3.33) is scheduled to make his fourth start of the season and 27th of his career on Thursday against the White Sox. He earned his first win of the season last week in a 7-1 Yankees victory over Pittsburgh, working five innings and allowing no runs on five hits while striking out five and walking three. It was the third scoreless start of his career and first since June 4, 2013 vs. Cleveland. Phelps will make only his second career start against the White Sox and first as a starter. He made a relief appearance on June 29, 2012, throwing 3 1/3 innings in a 14-7 loss at Yankee Stadium.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Just a great effort by a lot of guys today. We got a another good start by (Chase) Whitley, the whole bullpen does a great job today, you get some big hits late, (Yangervis) Solarte breaks up a double play and makes (the Cubs) throw it away to tie the game and you get a great run by (RHP Preston) Claiborne.” -- Yankees manager Joe Girardi, after the Yankees’ come-from-behind 13-inning win over the Cubs Wednesday.

MLB Team Report - New York Yankees - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP CC Sabathia (fluid in right knee) went on the 15-day disabled list May 11. An MRI revealed no structural damage, but the knee was swollen and causing Sabathia discomfort. He had the fluid drained from the knee but hadn’t begun a throwing program as of May 14. Sabathia was given cortisone and stem-cell injections with the hope that the condition would get better. On May 19, Sabathia was informed that if the stem-cell treatment injection worked, he would need at least six weeks of recovery time, putting him out until at least July.

--OF/DH Carlos Beltran (bone spur in hyperextended right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 13. He got a cortisone shot in the elbow May 13 and a second one May 17. He will test the elbow May 26, and if he still experiences pain, surgery might be the next option. “They told us if there was surgery, it would be eight-to-10 weeks. I‘m assuming it’s from the time he has surgery,” said Yankees manager Joe Girardi.

--RHP Shawn Kelley (back injury) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 7. Kelley was not scheduled for an MRI but was consulting with team physician Chris Ahmad. His return from the disabled list is on hold, according to Yankees manager Joe Girardi. After playing catch at Yankee Stadium on May 19, Kelley’s stiffened up.

--RHP Michael Pineda (right teres major muscle strain) went on the 15-day disabled list May 6. He was suspended the previous 10 days after he was caught using pine tar on the mound. He played catch from 60 feet May 10. He threw a 25-pitch bullpen session May 18. GM Brian Cashman, on May 19, said Pineda’s target return date is in the second week of June.

--RHP Ivan Nova (ulnar collateral ligament tear in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list April 20, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 24. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery April 29.

--C/1B Francisco Cervelli (right hamstring strain) went on the 15-day disabled list April 14, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 15.

ROTATION:

RHP Hiroki Kuroda

RHP Masahiro Tanaka

LHP Vidal Nuno

RHP David Phelps

RHP Chase Whitley

BULLPEN:

RHP David Robertson (closer)

LHP Matt Thornton

RHP Adam Warren

RHP Dellin Betances

RHP Preston Claiborne

RHP Matt Daley

RHP Alfredo Aceves

CATCHERS:

Brian McCann

J.R. Murphy

INFIELDERS:

1B Mark Teixeira

2B Brian Roberts

SS Derek Jeter

3B Yangervis Solarte

INF Kelly Johnson

INF Brendan Ryan

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Brett Gardner

CF Jacoby Ellsbury

RF Alfonso Soriano

OF Ichiro Suzuki

OF Zoilo Almonte