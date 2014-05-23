New York Yankees - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - New York Yankees - INSIDE PITCH

CHICAGO -- Dellin Betances is quickly developing a reputation as a strikeout pitcher out of the bullpen for the New York Yankees, which is a nice luxury for manager Joe Girardi.

Coming into a game Thursday against the Chicago White Sox at U.S. Cellular Field, Betances led all relievers in the major leagues with 45 strikeouts. Only 33 of the outs he’s gotten weren’t by way of a strikeout, which included 29 out of the previous 46 hitters he’d faced.

In short, he’s become a go-to guy for Girardi whenever a strikeout is needed from a reliever.

“That’s probably fair to say,” Girardi said. “That’s why I go to him, because I do have confidence in what he’s doing. He’s a guy who has an ability to really strike people out and sometimes there are points in the game where that’s exactly what you need. That’s why I go to him.”

Betances, who is on pace for 169 strikeouts in 98 innings, went through a rough patch during the spring. His control was off, but he’s since eliminated those issues. His accuracy is bolstered by the confidence gained from each whiff. Prior to the game Thursday, Betances had recorded multiple strikeouts in 15-of-17 appearances in which he faced at least two hitters, which including a streak of 11 straight.

“He got through one inning (in spring training) where he struggled a little bit and then he bounced back the next day, I think it was, or two days later, and I thought that was really important for him,” Girardi said. “It just slowly started to come for him and he gained more and more confidence.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - New York Yankees - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 24-21

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Yankees (RHP Hiroki Kuroda 3-3, 4.61) at White Sox (RHP Hector Noesi 0-4, 7.31)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Hiroki Kuroda (3-3, 4.61) is scheduled to make his 10th start of the season Friday at U.S. Cellular Field against the Chicago White Sox. Kuroda ended a five-start winless skid in his previous outing May 18 against the Pittsburgh Pirates, picking up a win in a 4-3 Yankees victory. Kuroda allowed two home runs in that start, but struck out seven and walked just two. Away from Yankee Stadium, however, Kuroda hasn’t won in 10 straight starts, with an 0-7 record in those games. Kuroda last won on the road July 25, 2013 at the Texas Rangers.

--RHP David Phelps had a strong outing Thursday against the Chicago White Sox at U.S. Cellular Field, but LHP Chris Sale was even better in the Yankee’s 3-2 loss. Phelps had one tough inning, when he allowed three hits and two runs with two outs in the second, but otherwise pitched great. He struck out eight in seven innings and only walked one, throwing 69 of 104 pitches for strikes. “It’s annoying,” Phelps said of allowing the second-inning rally. “You’ve got to do a better job of getting guys out with two outs. That’s unacceptable by me. I‘m happy the way I threw the ball the rest of the game. It’s just a tough loss to take.”

--RHP Dellin Betances continues to earn the trust of New York Yankees manager Joe Girardi. Betances is on pace to strike out 146 batters in just less than 100 innings as a reliever and is currently leading the major leagues. Girardi said Betances ability to draw swings and misses is a big help out of the bullpen. “That’s why I go to him, because I do have confidence in what he’s doing,” Girardi said. “He’s a guy who has an ability to really strike people out and sometimes there are points in the game where that’s exactly what you need. That’s why I go to him.”

--1B Mark Teixeira went 1-for-4 and drove in the New York Yankees’ lone runs in a 3-2 loss at the Chicago White Sox on Thursday night, one of just three hits in the game for New York. The RBIs pushed Teixeira’s total in that category to 19 through the previous 19 games, which dates back to May 2. Otherwise, it was a forgettable evening for Texeira and the rest of the Yankees’ offense, which was dominated for six innings by White Sox ace left-hander Chris Sale.

--RHP Michael Pineda will throw against live hitters Saturday during his rehab stint in Tampa. Pineda is out with a right shoulder injury and went on the 15-day DL on May 6. He got hurt while throwing a simulated start during a 10-game suspension for using pine tar on his fingers. The Yankees hope he’s back in the starting rotation by June.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I knew I had to put up zeros because he wasn’t going to give anything up. I mean, that’s one of the better outings I’ve seen out of anybody. You just know you’ve got to be that much better going the rest of the way just to give us a chance to win.” -- Yankees RHP David Phelps said of dueling with White Sox LHP Chris Sale, a 3-2 loss, on Thursday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - New York Yankees - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP CC Sabathia (fluid in right knee) went on the 15-day disabled list May 11. An MRI revealed no structural damage, but the knee was swollen and causing Sabathia discomfort. He had the fluid drained from the knee but hadn’t begun a throwing program as of May 14. Sabathia was given cortisone and stem-cell injections with the hope that the condition would get better. On May 19, Sabathia was informed that if the stem-cell treatment injection worked, he would need at least six weeks of recovery time, putting him out until at least July.

--OF/DH Carlos Beltran (bone spur in hyperextended right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 13. He got a cortisone shot in the elbow May 13 and a second one May 17. He will test the elbow May 26, and if he still experiences pain, surgery might be the next option. An operation could sideline him another eight to 10 weeks.

--RHP Shawn Kelley (back stiffness) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 7. After playing catch May 19, Kelley’s back stiffened up again.

--RHP Michael Pineda (right teres major muscle strain) went on the 15-day disabled list May 6. He was suspended the previous 10 days after he was caught using pine tar on the mound. He played catch from 60 feet May 10. He threw a 25-pitch bullpen session May 18. On May 19, GM Brian Cashman said Pineda’s target return date is in the second week of June. He is set to face live hitters May 24 while rehabbing in Tampa, Fla.

--RHP Ivan Nova (ulnar collateral ligament tear in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list April 20, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 24. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery April 29.

--C/1B Francisco Cervelli (right hamstring strain) went on the 15-day disabled list April 14, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 15.

ROTATION:

RHP Hiroki Kuroda

RHP Masahiro Tanaka

LHP Vidal Nuno

RHP David Phelps

RHP Chase Whitley

BULLPEN:

RHP David Robertson (closer)

LHP Matt Thornton

RHP Adam Warren

RHP Dellin Betances

RHP Preston Claiborne

RHP Matt Daley

RHP Alfredo Aceves

CATCHERS:

Brian McCann

J.R. Murphy

INFIELDERS:

1B Mark Teixeira

2B Brian Roberts

SS Derek Jeter

3B Yangervis Solarte

INF Kelly Johnson

INF Brendan Ryan

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Brett Gardner

CF Jacoby Ellsbury

RF Alfonso Soriano

OF Ichiro Suzuki

OF Zoilo Almonte