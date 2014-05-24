New York Yankees - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - New York Yankees - INSIDE PITCH

CHICAGO -- Manager Joe Girardi answers a lot of the same questions these days as Derek Jeter’s farewell tour crisscrosses the country.

But he apparently never gets tired of talking about the future Hall of Famer.

On Friday, before the second game in a four-game series against the White Sox at U.S. Cellular Field, Girardi praised Jeter’s consistent performance and longevity through a 20-year career -- all in a Yankee uniform.

“It’s amazing what he’s done in his career,” Girardi said. “Just his effort in the winters and during the year, taking care of his body, taking care of himself. You don’t read about Derek at places at 2 and 3 (in the morning). That’s just not who he is. He understands he had a responsibility to the team and he takes care of it.”

Friday’s start tied Jeter with Luis Aparicio (2,583 games) for second place on baseball’s all-time shortstop list. Omar Vizquel owns the record of 2,709.

The Yankees’ longtime shortstop made stops at Wrigley Field this week for two games and wraps up the week Sunday with the last of four scheduled games against the White Sox at U.S. Cellular Field.

Jeter has collected standing ovations and honors all along the way, with more coming Saturday as the White Sox offer a video salute and gifts as the Yankees veteran prepares to retire at the close of 2014.

Jeter received a loud welcome Friday from White Sox fans -- as well as from a sprinkling of Yankee supporters -- and promptly singled.

He later scored on catcher Brian McCann’s three-run homer. It was the 1,889th run of his career, moving him into sole possession of second place on the Yankees’ list and 10th in major league history.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - New York Yankees - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 24-23

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: Yankees (LHP Vidal Nuno, 1-1, 4.61 ERA) at White Sox (LHP John Danks, 3-4, 5.64 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP David Robertson gave up a walk-off home run to 1B Adam Dunn as the White Sox rallied to a 6-5 victory on Friday. Robertson was ahead 0-2 when Dunn struck. “It’s a tough game, but our bullpen has been great all year,” SS Derek Jeter said. “David has been perfect. Those things happen.” It was the first loss for Robertson (0-1) and first blown save of the season as he allowed two runs on two hits in one-third inning. Coming into Friday he had allowed just two earned runs in 11 2/3 innings over 11 appearances.

--SS Derek Jeter received a standing ovation from appreciative White Sox fans during his first at-bat Friday and promptly singled down the right-field line. He later scored on catcher Brian McCann’s three-run homer. It was the 1,889th run of his career, moving him into sole possession of second place on the Yankees’ list and 10th in major league history. Jeter also tied Luis Aparicio for second-most starts among major league shortstops (2,583 games). Omar Vizquel holds the record of 2,709.

--C Brian McCann gave the Yankees an instant lead on Friday when he slammed Hector Noesi’s first pitch to the right-field bullpen with two out in the first inning, scoring SS Derek Jeter and DH Mark Teixeira for a 3-0 lead. It was McCann’s seventh homer of the season and third of the month and he moved into third on the team with 21 RBIs. McCann is second in homers behind Teixeira (nine).

--LHP Vidal Nuno (1-1, 5.82 ERA) will make his seventh start and 10th appearance Saturday. It is his first game against the White Sox. He last started on May 18 against the Pirates, earning a no-decision in New York’s 5-3 loss. New York is 4-0 in Nuno’s four career starts on the road.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It’s a tough game, but our bullpen has been great all year. David has been perfect. Those things happen.” -- SS Derek Jeter after RHP David Robertson gave up a walk-off home run to Chicago 1B Adam Dunn on Friday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - New York Yankees - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP CC Sabathia (fluid in right knee) went on the 15-day disabled list May 11. An MRI revealed no structural damage, but the knee was swollen and causing Sabathia discomfort. He had the fluid drained from the knee but hadn’t begun a throwing program as of May 14. Sabathia was given cortisone and stem-cell injections with the hope that the condition would get better. On May 19, Sabathia was informed that if the stem-cell treatment injection worked, he would need at least six weeks of recovery time, putting him out until at least July.

--OF/DH Carlos Beltran (bone spur in hyperextended right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 13. He got a cortisone shot in the elbow May 13 and a second one May 17. He will test the elbow May 26, and if he still experiences pain, surgery might be the next option. An operation could sideline him another eight to 10 weeks.

--RHP Shawn Kelley (back stiffness) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 7. After playing catch May 19, Kelley’s back stiffened up again.

--RHP Michael Pineda (right teres major muscle strain) went on the 15-day disabled list May 6. He was suspended the previous 10 days after he was caught using pine tar on the mound. He played catch from 60 feet May 10. He threw a 25-pitch bullpen session May 18. On May 19, GM Brian Cashman said Pineda’s target return date is in the second week of June. He is set to face live hitters May 24 while rehabbing in Tampa, Fla.

--RHP Ivan Nova (ulnar collateral ligament tear in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list April 20, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 24. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery April 29.

--C/1B Francisco Cervelli (right hamstring strain) went on the 15-day disabled list April 14, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 15.

ROTATION:

RHP Hiroki Kuroda

RHP Masahiro Tanaka

LHP Vidal Nuno

RHP David Phelps

RHP Chase Whitley

BULLPEN:

RHP David Robertson (closer)

LHP Matt Thornton

RHP Adam Warren

RHP Dellin Betances

RHP Preston Claiborne

RHP Matt Daley

RHP Alfredo Aceves

CATCHERS:

Brian McCann

J.R. Murphy

INFIELDERS:

1B Mark Teixeira

2B Brian Roberts

SS Derek Jeter

3B Yangervis Solarte

INF Kelly Johnson

INF Brendan Ryan

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Brett Gardner

CF Jacoby Ellsbury

RF Alfonso Soriano

OF Ichiro Suzuki

OF Zoilo Almonte