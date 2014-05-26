New York Yankees - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - New York Yankees - INSIDE PITCH

CHICAGO -- Yankees starter Michael Pineda faced live hitters this past weekend for the first time since going on the 15-day disabled list May 6 with a right shoulder muscle strain.

Pineda threw 28 pitches and is now scheduled to throw two innings Tuesday during an extended spring training game, meaning he’s on the road back to the Yankees’ starting rotation. Pineda strained the muscle while throwing a simulated game during his suspension for using a foreign substance.

“He threw 28 pitches,” said manager Joe Girardi, whose Yankees defeated the White Sox 7-1 Sunday. “He’s going to throw two innings in an extended spring game on Tuesday. They might do another extended spring start, just because you can control it more. It’s depending on what they want to do.”

Prior to his suspension, Pineda went 2-2 in four starts and posted a 1.83 earned-run average with 15 strikeouts in 19 2/3 innings pitched. Getting him back into the starting rotation should be a nice boost for the Yankees, who are also without left-handed starter C.C. Sabathia (knee).

“I don’t know how many (pitches) he’ll throw,” Girardi said of Pineda’s next mound work. “I think he’s scheduled to go two innings and you figure he could go up to 35 (pitches) and you just continue to add from there.”

The general rule of thumb is to add an inning and about 15 pitches in each rehab outing, which is why Girardi isn’t getting too excited about Pineda just yet.

“I think when we start seeing him throw three and four innings and bouncing back, you know he’s getting fairly close,” Girardi said. “You go from each start and you add each start. He’s going two innings this start and then you figure he’ll go three and jump up the pitch count and just continue it. As long as he has no setbacks, it can come pretty quickly.”

As for Sabathia, the Yankees manager said there is no baseball-related rehab work happening yet. Sabathia, who had fluid drained from his right knee and had cortisone and stem-cell injections, is assumed to be out until July.

“So far, so good,” Girardi said. “I mean, he’s not doing a whole lot. He’s rehabbing. He’s in the pool doing some rehab. We’re still a ways away.”

MLB Team Report - New York Yankees - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 26-23

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: Yankees (RHP Chase Whitley 0-0, 1.00 ERA) at Cardinals (RHP Michael Wacha 3-3, 2.54 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Chase Whitley (0-0, 1.00) is scheduled to make his third start of the season Monday at the St. Louis Cardinals, after taking a no-decision May 21 in the Yankees’ 4-2 win at Wrigley Field against the Chicago Cubs. Between Triple-A and New York, Whitley has only allowed one run in his last six starts. He owns a combined 3-0 record (0.34 ERA) and opponents hit just .174 against him in those outings. All three of Whitley’s first major league starts will be road games.

--RHP Masahiro Tanaka bounced back Sunday against the White Sox from taking his first loss in 42 combined starts between Japan and the major leagues May 20 against the Cubs. Tanaka pitched 6 2/3 innings and allowed just one run, while striking out six to pick up his seventh win of the season. Afterward, he said there were some mechanical adjustments made between starts to help him get back on track. “I wanted the ball to go down and that’s why I made some tweaks to my pitch form, or my mechanics,” Tanaka said through an interpreter. “Maybe angry is not the proper word, but I was disappointed (after the loss). It’s hard to say. Obviously with the loss against the Cubs, I really did want to go out there and get us a win. That’s pretty much all I can say.” Tanaka’s cool approach didn’t surprise Yankees manager Joe Girardi. “It’s just the adjustments he’s made in games and the adjustments he’s made to the five-man rotation culture,” Girardi said. “Everything he’s done so far to this point would make you believe that he doesn’t make too much of one game. There have been games he hasn’t been happy with and he’s pitched pretty well. He has high expectations.”

--SS Derek Jeter started at shortstop Sunday in the series finale at the Chicago White Sox and went 4-for-5 with two RBIs in the Yankees’ 7-1 win. The fact he played surprised some reporters, who expected him to get a day off. It was Jeter’s 40th start of the season in the field. He’s also started once as the Yankees’ designated hitter. Rather than looking tired, Jeter looked like his younger days. He collected four hits for the first time in two seasons and tripled for the first time since 2011. “I gave him the DH day, so just (we‘ll) play it by ear the rest of the trip,” manager Joe Girardi said. “I never put a limit on him. People wanted me to put a limit on him, but all I said was that I was going to watch how he’s doing. That’s what’s going to tell me when he needs a day, rather than, ‘He’s going to get every 22nd day off.’ I think you’ve just got to watch.” Jeter is hitting .351 in his previous 37 at-bats.

--RHP Shawn Kelley (back stiffness) is scheduled to play catch Monday for the first time since May 19, when his back stiffened up again. Kelley, who went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 7, will need a couple of bullpens before returning to the active roster and might pitch an inning or two in the minors during an injury rehab stint, according to Yankees manager Joe Girardi. Had Kelley not taken a step back after playing catch, Girardi thinks Kelley might’ve been ready to rejoin the bullpen this weekend. Now, the timetable is likely two weeks at the soonest.

--LHP Vidal Nuno nearly had his outing Saturday spiral out of control in the first two innings, but settled down and threw a quality start. He allowed three runs, all in the first inning, worked out of a jam in the second and got stronger as the game progressed. He allowed more than one run in a road start for the first time this season, but finished with five strikeouts and only one walk. “He left a couple balls up,” Yankees manager Joe Girardi said. “The curveball (Mark Eaton) hit was up (in the first), broke his bat. (He) left the ball up to (Dayan Viciedo in the first), then he seemed to get down in the zone and in the corners and gave us a great performance.”

--RHP Michael Pineda threw a bullpen session May 24 in Tampa, Fla., and will pitch in an extended spring training game there Tuesday during his recovery from a right shoulder muscle strain. Pineda has been on the 15-day disabled list since May 6, missing three starts. “He threw 28 pitches (Saturday),” Yankees manager Joe Girardi said. “He’s going to throw two innings in an extended spring game on Tuesday. They might do another extended spring start, just because you can control it more. It’s depending on what they want to do. I don’t know how many (pitches) he’ll throw. I think he’s scheduled to go two innings and you figure he could go up to 35 (pitches) and you just continue to add from there.”

--C Francisco Cervelli took another step in his recovery from a Grade 2 right hamstring strain on May 24 by running the bases. Cervelli is on the 60-day disabled list, retroactive to April 14. Manager Joe Girardi said the news is positive and hopes Cervelli is able to come off the DL when he’s eligible. “He’s doing really well,” Girardi said. “He was running bases (Saturday), not at full speed but running bases, which is a good sign. So, I would think that he would be ready by that time, you would think.”

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It’s not easy what he’s doing. I mean, this game’s hard for all the players, and to be able to go out and get four hits on the day you’re trying to even a series and even a road trip after some tough losses, it’s not easy for anybody.” -- Yankees manager Joe Girardi, of SS Derek Jeter, who’s batting .351 in his past 37 at-bats after going 4-for-5 in Sunday’s win over the White Sox.

MLB Team Report - New York Yankees - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP CC Sabathia (fluid in right knee) went on the 15-day disabled list May 11. An MRI revealed no structural damage, but the knee was swollen and causing Sabathia discomfort. He had the fluid drained from the knee but hadn’t begun a throwing program as of May 14. Sabathia was given cortisone and stem-cell injections with the hope that the condition would get better. On May 19, Sabathia was informed that if the stem-cell treatment injection worked, he would need at least six weeks of recovery time, putting him out until at least July. On May 25 manager Joe Girardi said Sabathia is only doing non-baseball related rehab work, including work in a pool.

--RHP Shawn Kelley (back stiffness) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 7. After playing catch May 19, Kelley’s back stiffened up again. Manager Joe Girardi said on May 24 that Kelley was closer to playing catch again. Kelley is supposed to play catch on May 26 and will then need a couple of bullpens and possibly an inning or more in the minors during an injury-rehab stint.

--RHP Michael Pineda (right teres major muscle strain) went on the 15-day disabled list May 6. He was suspended the previous 10 days after he was caught using pine tar on the mound. He played catch from 60 feet May 10. He threw a 25-pitch bullpen session May 18. On May 19, GM Brian Cashman said Pineda’s target return date is in the second week of June. He faced live hitters May 24 while rehabbing in Tampa, Fla., and threw 28 pitches. Pineda is next scheduled to throw two innings May 27 in an extended spring training game.

--C/1B Francisco Cervelli (right hamstring strain) went on the 15-day disabled list April 14, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 15. Cervelli ran the bases May 24 while rehabbing, but not at full speed.

--OF/DH Carlos Beltran (bone spur in hyperextended right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 13. He got a cortisone shot in the elbow May 13 and a second one May 17. He will test the elbow May 26, and if he still experiences pain, surgery might be the next option. An operation could sideline him another eight to 10 weeks.

--RHP Ivan Nova (ulnar collateral ligament tear in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list April 20, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 24. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery April 29.

ROTATION:

RHP Hiroki Kuroda

RHP Masahiro Tanaka

LHP Vidal Nuno

RHP David Phelps

RHP Chase Whitley

BULLPEN:

RHP David Robertson (closer)

LHP Matt Thornton

RHP Adam Warren

RHP Dellin Betances

RHP Preston Claiborne

RHP Matt Daley

RHP Alfredo Aceves

CATCHERS:

Brian McCann

J.R. Murphy

INFIELDERS:

1B Mark Teixeira

2B Brian Roberts

SS Derek Jeter

3B Yangervis Solarte

INF Kelly Johnson

INF Brendan Ryan

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Brett Gardner

CF Jacoby Ellsbury

RF Alfonso Soriano

OF Ichiro Suzuki

OF Zoilo Almonte

