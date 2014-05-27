New York Yankees - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - New York Yankees - INSIDE PITCH

ST. LOUIS -- Injuries and old age have made things a grind for the New York Yankees through their first 50 games.

But from out of nowhere, 26-year-old rookie reliever Dellin Betances has become quite the middle-inning and late-inning weapon for manager Joe Girardi’s heavily used bullpen.

Betances showed the St. Louis Cardinals on Monday just how difficult he is to hit. Working the eighth and ninth innings, Betances retired all six men he faced, with two strikeouts, giving him an absurd 51 strikeouts over 30 1/3 innings and lowering his earned run average to 1.48.

It was his sixth two-inning outing already, illustrating the faith Girardi has in Betances. And why wouldn’t the skipper have faith in a guy who can throw a 99-mph fastball, teamed with a sweeping breaking ball that is death on right-handed hitters?

“I knew I wanted multiple innings out of Betances and that’s why I did it,” Girardi said of waiting until the eighth to use him.

On a pace to threaten 100 innings this season, Betances might need a bit more rest or New York runs the risk of wearing him out in August and September. But with an arm and results like his, the temptation to run him out there night after night will be tough to resist

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - New York Yankees - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 27-23

STREAK: Won three

NEXT: Yankees (RHP David Phelps, 1-1, 3.18 ERA) at Cardinals (RHP Lance Lynn, 5-2, 3.60 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Chase Whitley got a no-decision Monday, leaving the game with a 3-1 lead but with the bases loaded. Reliever Preston Claiborne allowed two runners to score, denying Whitley his first major-league win. Whitley allowed eight hits and three runs in five-plus innings, walking none and fanning two. He threw 90 pitches in the longest outing of his brief major-league tenure.

--RHP David Phelps will face St. Louis for the first time in his career Tuesday night. Phelps pitched well but ate a 3-2 loss Thursday evening at the Chicago White Sox, allowing six hits and two runs over seven innings with a walk and eight strikeouts. He’s proven to be somewhat of a night owl this year, allowing the opposition to hit just .205 with a 2.21 ERA under the lights compared with a 4.61 ERA and .302 batting average in day games.

--1B Mark Teixeira (right wrist) was scratched from Monday’s lineup after reporting stiffness. Manager Joe Girardi said Teixeira felt stiffness in the wrist during a 13-inning win Wednesday at the Chicago Cubs, but is hopeful that Teixeira can play Tuesday night. Teixeira leads the team in homers with nine and is tied for the team lead in RBIs (25) despite this ailment and a right hamstring that cost him two weeks last month.

--RF Carlos Beltran (elbow) swung a fungo bat during his rehab in New York Monday, a small step forward. Beltran has been on the disabled list since May 15 and is hoping to avoid surgery to remove bone spurs. If that procedure is required, the veteran would have to miss as many as three months.

--SS Derek Jeter’s first-inning single gave him hits in 42 major-league venues, counting the Tokyo Dome, where the Yankees played Tampa Bay to open the 2004 season. Jeter has 360 interleague hits, the most in history. He finished 1-for-5 and committed a throwing error in the 12th, his first miscue since May 1, that gave the Cardinals their last run.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I remember when he was on the other side, he was one of the guys I didn’t want to see come up. I think he’s able to relax in those situations.” - Yankees manager Joe Girardi on Brian Roberts, who had a bases-loaded single in the 12th inning to break a tie and help the Yankees beat St. Louis 6-4 on Monday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - New York Yankees - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--1B Mark Teixeira (right wrist) was scratched from the May 26 lineup after reporting stiffness. Manager Joe Girardi said Teixeira felt stiffness in the wrist during a 13-inning win May 21 at the Chicago Cubs, but is hopeful that Teixeira can play May 27. Teixeira leads the team in homers with nine and is tied for the team lead in RBIs (25) despite this ailment and a right hamstring that cost him two weeks last month.

--RF Carlos Beltran (elbow) swung a fungo bat during his rehab in New York May 26, a small step forward. Beltran has been on the disabled list since May 15 and is hoping to avoid surgery to remove bone spurs. If that procedure is required, the veteran would have to miss as many as three months.

--LHP CC Sabathia (fluid in right knee) went on the 15-day disabled list May 11. An MRI revealed no structural damage, but the knee was swollen and causing Sabathia discomfort. He had the fluid drained from the knee but hadn’t begun a throwing program as of May 14. Sabathia was given cortisone and stem-cell injections with the hope that the condition would get better. On May 19, Sabathia was informed that if the stem-cell treatment injection worked, he would need at least six weeks of recovery time, putting him out until at least July. On May 25 manager Joe Girardi said Sabathia is only doing non-baseball related rehab work, including work in a pool.

--RHP Shawn Kelley (back stiffness) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 7. After playing catch May 19, Kelley’s back stiffened up again. Manager Joe Girardi said on May 24 that Kelley was closer to playing catch again. Kelley is supposed to play catch on May 26 and will then need a couple of bullpens and possibly an inning or more in the minors during an injury-rehab stint.

--RHP Michael Pineda (right teres major muscle strain) went on the 15-day disabled list May 6. He was suspended the previous 10 days after he was caught using pine tar on the mound. He played catch from 60 feet May 10. He threw a 25-pitch bullpen session May 18. On May 19, GM Brian Cashman said Pineda’s target return date is in the second week of June. He faced live hitters May 24 while rehabbing in Tampa, Fla., and threw 28 pitches. Pineda is next scheduled to throw two innings May 27 in an extended spring training game.

--C/1B Francisco Cervelli (right hamstring strain) went on the 15-day disabled list April 14, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 15. Cervelli ran the bases May 24 while rehabbing, but not at full speed.

--RHP Ivan Nova (ulnar collateral ligament tear in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list April 20, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 24. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery April 29.

ROTATION:

RHP Hiroki Kuroda

RHP Masahiro Tanaka

LHP Vidal Nuno

RHP David Phelps

RHP Chase Whitley

BULLPEN:

RHP David Robertson (closer)

LHP Matt Thornton

RHP Adam Warren

RHP Dellin Betances

RHP Preston Claiborne

RHP Matt Daley

RHP Alfredo Aceves

CATCHERS:

Brian McCann

J.R. Murphy

INFIELDERS:

1B Mark Teixeira

2B Brian Roberts

SS Derek Jeter

3B Yangervis Solarte

INF Kelly Johnson

INF Brendan Ryan

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Brett Gardner

CF Jacoby Ellsbury

RF Alfonso Soriano

OF Ichiro Suzuki

OF Zoilo Almonte