New York Yankees - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - New York Yankees - INSIDE PITCH

ST. LOUIS -- Yangervis Solarte qualifies as a major surprise for the New York Yankees in the season’s first two months.

The question is whether his bat is starting to run out of hits against major league pitching.

Solarte went 0-for-4 for the second consecutive game Tuesday night in the Yankees’ 6-0 loss to the St. Louis Cardinals, dropping his average to .285. He did it on just nine pitches.

A non-roster invitee to spring training, Solarte almost immediately became a key cog on a team battling old age and injuries. He has started at every spot on the infield but first base and batted in five different spots in the order, playing 48 of the team’s first 51 games.

However, Solarte is just 6-for-31 (.194) on the current road trip, a development that doesn’t bode well for a team that has a solid but not overwhelming lineup. His minor league walk rate of around 7 percent doesn’t suggest his current 12 percent walk rate will last.

However, New York doesn’t have many options at the moment. With first baseman Mark Teixeira (wrist) injured again, and other infielders like Kelly Johnson and Brian Roberts scuffling on offense, Solarte probably isn’t in danger of leaving the lineup any time soon.

Still, a day off or some kind of adjustment might be in the offing for the 26-year-old rookie.

MLB Team Report - New York Yankees - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 27-24

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Yankees (RHP Hiroki Kuroda, 3-3, 4.55 ERA) at Cardinals (RHP Shelby Miller, 6-3, 3.18 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--OF Carlos Beltran (bone spur in hyperextended right elbow) took 15 swings from each side of the plate Tuesday at Yankee Stadium, and manager Joe Girardi said in St. Louis that he received positive reports about Beltran. The veteran outfielder hopes to avoid elbow surgery that would sideline him for at least two months.

--RHP Michael Pineda (right teres major muscle strain) threw two innings Tuesday in an extended spring training game. He will throw a simulated game Sunday in Tampa, Fla. The timetable for his return remains unclear.

--1B Mark Teixeira (right wrist stiffness) sat out a second consecutive game, and it is not known when he will return to the starting lineup. Teixeira is in a 5-for-29 (.172) slump, but he still leads the team with nine homers and is tied for the team lead with 25 RBIs and with 20 walks.

--RHP David Phelps didn’t have great stuff, but wasn’t helped by shoddy infield defense in the Cardinals’ four-run third inning. Consecutive errors by 1B Kelly Johnson and 2B Brian Roberts led to two unearned runs and forced Phelps to obtain what amounted to five outs. Phelps gutted out six innings and 109 pitches, allowing eight hits and five runs, three earned. However, he helped saved a taxed bullpen for the series finale Wednesday night.

--RHP Hiroki Kuroda has pitched well in five career starts against St. Louis, his opponent in Wednesday night’s series finale. Kuroda is 1-2 with a 3.19 ERA in his career against the Cardinals, although Matt Holliday gives him trouble, going 11-for-26 with a homer. Kuroda hasn’t won in 11 road starts, getting a no-decision Friday night in the Yankees’ 6-5 loss to the White Sox in Chicago.

--3B Yangervis Solarte might need a day off or to make some adjustments. He went 0-for-4 for the second consecutive game, making his outs on just nine pitches, and he fell to 6-for-31 (.194) on the road trip. Solarte has been a huge surprise for New York so far, tying 1B Mark Teixeira for the team lead in RBIs. However, his average is down to .285, and he hasn’t hit anything hard in the St. Louis series.

--RF Alfonso Soriano picked up a start because of his stellar numbers against the Cardinals’ Lance Lynn. He was 8-of-22 against the right-hander with a homer and two doubles prior to Tuesday night, but he went 0-for-4, although his second at-bat was a screaming liner at LF Matt Holliday.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Frustrating. I did what I thought was best to come off the bag. That play could happen to anybody. It was in my glove, the tag was made and the ball came out on contact.” -- 1B Kelly Johnson, who came off the bag for an inaccurate throw from SS Derek Jeter and dropped the ball as he tried to tag Cardinals RF Allen Craig. A run scored on the play, which was at the heart of a four-run St. Louis rally. The Cardinals went on to win 6-0.

MLB Team Report - New York Yankees - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--1B Mark Teixeira (right wrist stiffness) did not play May 26-27, and it is not known when he will return to the starting lineup.

--OF/DH Carlos Beltran (bone spur in hyperextended right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 13. He got a cortisone shot in the elbow May 13 and a second one May 17. He swung a fungo bat May 26. If pain returns, surgery might be the next option. An operation could sideline him another eight to 10 weeks.

--LHP CC Sabathia (fluid in right knee) went on the 15-day disabled list May 11. An MRI revealed no structural damage, but the knee was swollen and causing Sabathia discomfort. He had the fluid drained from the knee but hadn’t begun a throwing program as of May 14. Sabathia was given cortisone and stem-cell injections with the hope that the condition would get better. On May 19, Sabathia was informed that if the stem-cell treatment injection worked, he would need at least six weeks of recovery time, putting him out until at least July. On May 25 manager Joe Girardi said Sabathia was only doing non-baseball related rehab work, including work in a pool.

--RHP Shawn Kelley (back stiffness) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 7. After playing catch May 19, Kelley’s back stiffened up again. Kelley likely will need a few bullpen sessions and possibly an inning or more in the minors before rejoining the Yankees.

--RHP Michael Pineda (right teres major muscle strain) went on the 15-day disabled list May 6. He was suspended the previous 10 days after he was caught using pine tar on the mound. He played catch from 60 feet May 10. He threw a 25-pitch bullpen session May 18. He faced live hitters May 24 and threw 28 pitches. Pineda he threw two innings May 27 in an extended spring training game. He will throw a simulated game June 1 in Tampa, Fla.

--C/1B Francisco Cervelli (right hamstring strain) went on the 15-day disabled list April 14, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 15. Cervelli ran the bases May 24, but not at full speed.

--RHP Ivan Nova (ulnar collateral ligament tear in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list April 20, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 24. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery April 29.

ROTATION:

RHP Hiroki Kuroda

RHP Masahiro Tanaka

LHP Vidal Nuno

RHP David Phelps

RHP Chase Whitley

BULLPEN:

RHP David Robertson (closer)

LHP Matt Thornton

RHP Adam Warren

RHP Dellin Betances

RHP Preston Claiborne

RHP Matt Daley

RHP Alfredo Aceves

CATCHERS:

Brian McCann

John Ryan Murphy

INFIELDERS:

1B Mark Teixeira

2B Brian Roberts

SS Derek Jeter

3B Yangervis Solarte

INF Kelly Johnson

INF Brendan Ryan

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Brett Gardner

CF Jacoby Ellsbury

RF Alfonso Soriano

OF Ichiro Suzuki

OF Zoilo Almonte