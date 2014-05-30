New York Yankees - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - New York Yankees - INSIDE PITCH

ST. LOUIS -- New York Yankees manager Joe Girardi doesn’t want to make a habit of bringing in closer David Robertson for more than an inning.

But he waved him in Wednesday night in a non-save situation, New York ahead of St. Louis 7-3 with two outs and a man on second in the bottom of the eighth. Clearly, Girardi didn’t want this one to get away.

Robertson wobbled a bit, giving up an RBI hit to second baseman Kolten Wong and then letting the first two men reach in the ninth. But with the next three batters representing the tying run, Robertson fanned them all to preserve a 7-4 win.

It was the third four-out performance for Robertson and the last two have had one thing in common -- an off-day the next day.

“We felt like we could do it with the off-day tomorrow,” Girardi said.

With games on 17 straight days, starting Friday night with a series against visiting Minnesota, Girardi will have to use his bullpen more judiciously. Which means Robertson’s outings will be limited to three-out chunks.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - New York Yankees - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 28-24

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Twins (RHP Ricky Nolasco, 2-5, 6.12 ERA) at Yankees (LHP Vidal Nuno, 1-1, 5.49 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--1B Mark Teixeira (right wrist) was again left out of the starting lineup Wednesday night and it’s not known if he’ll be able to play Friday night against Minnesota. A specialist confirmed inflammation diagnosis Thursday.

He hasn’t played since Sunday and was feeling stiffness in the wrist as early as May 21, when the team toiled 13 innings to win at the Chicago Cubs. Teixeira still leads the team with nine homers despite battling injuries off and on this year.

--RF Carlos Beltran (right elbow) took 25 swings from each side of plate Thursday. He’s set to take swings again Friday. He hopes to avoid surgery to remove bone chips that would sideline him up to three months.

--RHP Hiroki Kuroda minimized the damage Wednesday night and won a road start for the first time in 11 outings and 10 months, dating back to last July in Texas. Kuroda was reached for nine hits in 5 2/3 innings, but gave up only three runs and didn’t walk anyone, fanning three. He held St. Louis to 2-for-9 with men in scoring position, stranding two men in the second and leaving the bases loaded in the third.

--LHP Vidal Nuno opens a three-game series against Minnesota Friday night in Yankee Stadium. Nuno is coming off a good start Saturday at the Chicago White Sox, working a career-high seven innings in the team’s 4-3, 10-inning win. Nuno bounced back after coughing up three runs in the first inning. He hasn’t faced the Twins in his brief MLB career.

--RHP Michael Pineda (upper back) threw 28 pitches Tuesday in an extended spring training game at the Yankees’ complex in Tampa. The next step in Pineda’s rehab is a simulated game on Sunday, when he’s scheduled to throw between 50 or 60 pitches in Tampa. Pineda hasn’t pitched since April 23 because of his 10-game suspension for using pine tar on the baseball and then an injury while pitching a simulated game in order to stay sharp.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I thought it was a good road trip. We lost three one-run games and we won three extra-inning games. Road trips aren’t always easy. We’ve got some guys banged up. We can use the off-day (Thursday).” -- Manager Joe Girardi.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - New York Yankees - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--OF/DH Carlos Beltran (bone spur in hyperextended right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 13. He got a cortisone shot in the elbow May 13 and a second one May 17. He swung a fungo bat May 26. He took 15 swings from each side of the plate with a bat on May 27 in Yankee Stadium. Beltran took 25 swings from each side of plate May 29. He’s set to take swings again May 30. If pain returns, surgery might be the next option. An operation could sideline him another eight to 10 weeks.

--1B Mark Teixeira (right wrist stiffness) did not play May 26-28, and it is not known when he will return to the starting lineup. A specialist confirmed inflammation diagnosis May 29.

--RHP Shawn Kelley (back stiffness) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 7. After playing catch May 19, Kelley’s back stiffened up again. Kelley likely will need a few bullpen sessions and possibly an inning or more in the minors before rejoining the Yankees. He threw long toss May 27 and is scheduled to throw bullpen session May 30.

--LHP CC Sabathia (fluid in right knee) went on the 15-day disabled list May 11. An MRI revealed no structural damage, but the knee was swollen and causing Sabathia discomfort. He had the fluid drained from the knee but hadn’t begun a throwing program as of May 14. Sabathia was given cortisone and stem-cell injections with the hope that the condition would get better. On May 19, Sabathia was informed that if the stem-cell treatment injection worked, he would need at least six weeks of recovery time, putting him out until at least July. On May 25 manager Joe Girardi said Sabathia was only doing non-baseball related rehab work, including work in a pool.

--RHP Michael Pineda (right teres major muscle strain) went on the 15-day disabled list May 6. He was suspended the previous 10 days after he was caught using pine tar on the mound. He played catch from 60 feet May 10. He threw a 25-pitch bullpen session May 18. He faced live hitters May 24 and threw 28 pitches. Pineda he threw two innings May 27 in an extended spring training game. He will throw a simulated game June 1 in Tampa, Fla., when he’s scheduled to throw between 50 or 60 pitches.

--C/1B Francisco Cervelli (right hamstring strain) went on the 15-day disabled list April 14, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 15. Cervelli ran the bases May 24, but not at full speed.

--RHP Ivan Nova (ulnar collateral ligament tear in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list April 20, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 24. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery April 29.

ROTATION:

RHP Hiroki Kuroda

RHP Masahiro Tanaka

LHP Vidal Nuno

RHP David Phelps

RHP Chase Whitley

BULLPEN:

RHP David Robertson (closer)

LHP Matt Thornton

RHP Adam Warren

RHP Dellin Betances

RHP Preston Claiborne

RHP Matt Daley

RHP Alfredo Aceves

CATCHERS:

Brian McCann

John Ryan Murphy

INFIELDERS:

1B Mark Teixeira

2B Brian Roberts

SS Derek Jeter

3B Yangervis Solarte

INF Kelly Johnson

INF Brendan Ryan

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Brett Gardner

CF Jacoby Ellsbury

RF Alfonso Soriano

OF Ichiro Suzuki

OF Zoilo Almonte