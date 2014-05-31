New York Yankees - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - New York Yankees - INSIDE PITCH

NEW YORK -- It was 10 days ago that right fielder Carlos Beltran went to visit Dr. James Andrews seeking some answers about the hyperextended right elbow that he had injured May 12 taking swings in the batting cage.

Beltran was in pain and staying positive but he knew that the pain was there and that the dreaded surgery was a possibility.

That surgery may happen but it will likely take place during the offseason especially since 10 days after that nervous visit, Beltran was not holding back and taking batting practice at game speed.

“I‘m happy because the 15 days have been tough,” Beltran said. “Going to doctors, going to Florida and seeing Andrews and doctors say 50 percent (chance of surgery is tough), but I‘m glad I‘m in the 50 percent that (doesn’t need surgery).”

Beltran took 50 swings in the batting cage Thursday and the switch-hitter reported no problems after taking 25 swings apiece from both sides of the plate.

As for the next steps in his rehab, that has not been mapped out yet but Beltran will take batting practice again Saturday. Then there could be some at-bats against live pitching in minor league rehab games and when he returns the bulk of his at-bats will likely be as a designated hitter.

MLB Team Report - New York Yankees - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 28-25

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Twins (RHP Kevin Correia, 2-6, 6.34 ERA) vs. Yankees (RHP Masahiro Tanaka, 7-1, 2.29 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Masahiro Tanaka makes his 11th start and first at home since May 3 against Tampa Bay. The Yankees have won eight of his starts, including the last three in New York. Tanaka last pitched Sunday against the Chicago White Sox when he allowed one run and five hits in 6 2/3 innings of a 7-1 win. Tanaka has allowed three earned runs or fewer while going at least six innings in his 10 starts and that is the longest active streak in baseball. It also is the longest by a Yankee at the start of his tenure since knuckleballer Phil Niekro had 10 straight starts like that in 1984.

--OF Carlos Beltran was upbeat after another round of batting practice went well. Beltran’s optimism about returning from a hyperextended right elbow comes 10 days after a visit to Dr. James Andrews did not send him to surgery. Beltran will take batting practice again Saturday and will likely get some at-bats in minor league rehab games.

--RHP Shawn Kelley (back) threw a 25-pitch bullpen session before Friday’s game with Minnesota and reported no pain after doing so for the first time since landing on the DL with a back injury three weeks ago. Kelley will throw another bullpen session and then could appear in minor league rehab games.

--1B Mark Teixeira returned to the lineup after missing three games with right wrist inflammation. He had three walks raising his on-base percentage from .365 to .375 but more importantly did not feel any pain.

--LHP Vidal Nuno allowed four runs and seven hits in 6 2/3 innings but three of those hits were home runs. That equaled his total allowed over his previous five starts and snapped a 14-game streak in which a Yankee starting pitcher had allowed three earned runs or less.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “He had a big part of the game for sure.” -- New York manager Joe Girardi, on Twins RF Oswaldo Arcia after a loss Friday.

MLB Team Report - New York Yankees - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--OF/DH Carlos Beltran (bone spur in hyperextended right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 13. He got a cortisone shot in the elbow May 13 and a second one May 17. He swung a fungo bat May 26. He took 15 swings from each side of the plate with a bat on May 27 in Yankee Stadium. Beltran took 25 swings from each side of plate May 29. He is set to take swings again May 30. If pain returns, surgery might be the next option. An operation could sideline him another eight to 10 weeks.

--RHP Shawn Kelley (back stiffness) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 7. After playing catch May 19, Kelley’s back stiffened up again. Kelley likely will need a few bullpen sessions and possibly an inning or more in the minors before rejoining the Yankees. He threw long toss May 27 and a bullpen session May 30.

--LHP CC Sabathia (fluid in right knee) went on the 15-day disabled list May 11. An MRI revealed no structural damage, but the knee was swollen and causing Sabathia discomfort. He had the fluid drained from the knee but hadn’t begun a throwing program as of May 14. Sabathia was given cortisone and stem-cell injections with the hope that the condition would get better. On May 19, Sabathia was informed that if the stem-cell treatment injection worked, he would need at least six weeks of recovery time, putting him out until at least July. On May 25 manager Joe Girardi said Sabathia was only doing non-baseball related rehab work, including work in a pool.

--RHP Michael Pineda (right teres major muscle strain) went on the 15-day disabled list May 6. He was suspended the previous 10 days after he was caught using pine tar on the mound. He played catch from 60 feet May 10. He threw a 25-pitch bullpen session May 18. He faced live hitters May 24 and threw 28 pitches. Pineda he threw two innings May 27 in an extended spring training game. He will throw a simulated game June 1 in Tampa, Fla., when he’s scheduled to throw between 50 or 60 pitches.

--C/1B Francisco Cervelli (right hamstring strain) went on the 15-day disabled list April 14, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 15. Cervelli ran the bases May 24, but not at full speed.

--RHP Ivan Nova (ulnar collateral ligament tear in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list April 20, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 24. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery April 29.

ROTATION:

RHP Hiroki Kuroda

RHP Masahiro Tanaka

LHP Vidal Nuno

RHP David Phelps

RHP Chase Whitley

BULLPEN:

RHP David Robertson (closer)

LHP Matt Thornton

RHP Adam Warren

RHP Dellin Betances

RHP Preston Claiborne

RHP Matt Daley

RHP Alfredo Aceves

CATCHERS:

Brian McCann

John Ryan Murphy

INFIELDERS:

1B Mark Teixeira

2B Brian Roberts

SS Derek Jeter

3B Yangervis Solarte

INF Kelly Johnson

INF Brendan Ryan

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Brett Gardner

CF Jacoby Ellsbury

RF Alfonso Soriano

OF Ichiro Suzuki

OF Zoilo Almonte