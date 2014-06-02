New York Yankees - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - New York Yankees - INSIDE PITCH

NEW YORK - By the end of this week, free agent Kendrys Morales will be available to teams without costing them a draft pick as compensation.

Whether teams decide to go that route for a first baseman and designated hitter is unknown, but there is clamor for the New York Yankees to be in the market for Morales, who made $5.2 million last season when he batted .277 with 23 home runs and 80 RBIs in 156 games for the Seattle Mariners.

Both New York tabloids ran columns recommending that the Yankees obtain him, with the New York Post running their column a day after first baseman Mark Teixeira left Saturday’s game in the sixth inning with soreness in his right wrist that required a cortisone shot. In Teixeira’s words, it essentially placed him back at “square one” with the right wrist inflammation that kept him out for three games last week.

Teixeira sat out Sunday and likely will miss Monday when the Yankees go against Seattle ace Felix Hernandez.

His nine home runs lead the Yankees, whose 48 home runs through May are the fewest through the first two months since they had 42 through May 1996.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - New York Yankees - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 29-26

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Mariners (RHP Felix Hernandez, 7-1, 2.57 ERA) vs. Yankees (RHP David Phelps, 1-2, 3.28 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP David Phelps will make his sixth start Monday when the Yankees face the Seattle Mariners in a makeup game of an April 30 rainout. Since allowing four earned runs over 3 1/3 innings in his first two appearances, Phelps has allowed 11 earned runs in his last 36 2/3 innings, spanning 12 outings. Phelps last pitched in Wednesday’s 6-0 loss at St. Louis and he allowed five runs (three earned) and eight hits in six innings.

--RHP Dellin Betances continued his remarkable run of strikeouts by getting five more in two innings Sunday. Betances recorded his 19th multi-strikeout game and 11th game with at least three strikeouts. Over his last nine appearances, Betances has 25 strikeouts for a strikeout ratio of 22.5 per nine innings.

--RHP David Robertson will be eager to return to the mound for his next save opportunity after his ERA went from 2.08 to 4.50 following his second blown save in 14 opportunities. Robertson allowed five runs and two hits while throwing 27 pitches to seven hitters.

--SS Derek Jeter went 1-for-4 and is batting .316 over his last 14 games since May 17. He also is hitting .393 (11-for-28) in his last eight home games.

--OF/DH Carlos Beltran will begin a rehab assignment Monday at the team’s minor league complex in Tampa, Florida. Beltran has been sidelined since May 13 with a hyperextended right elbow that did not require surgery following a visit to Dr. James Andrews for a second opinion.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “These are the guys we have and we have to find a way to get it done. We had the bases loaded up and nobody out and were only able to come away with one run. Those are the situations that we really need to capitalize and we weren’t able to do that today.” -- New York manager Joe Girardi, after Sunday’s 7-2 loss to Minnesota.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - New York Yankees - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--OF/DH Carlos Beltran (bone spur in hyperextended right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 13. He got a cortisone shot in the elbow May 13 and a second one May 17. He swung a fungo bat May 26. He took 15 swings from each side of the plate with a bat on May 27 in Yankee Stadium. Beltran took 25 swings from each side of plate May 29. He will begin a rehab assignment June 2 at the team’s minor league complex in Tampa, Florida. If pain returns, surgery might be the next option. An operation could sideline him another eight to 10 weeks.

--RHP Shawn Kelley (back stiffness) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 7. After playing catch May 19, Kelley’s back stiffened up again. Kelley likely will need a few bullpen sessions and possibly an inning or more in the minors before rejoining the Yankees. He threw long toss May 27 and a bullpen session May 30.

--LHP CC Sabathia (fluid in right knee) went on the 15-day disabled list May 11. An MRI revealed no structural damage, but the knee was swollen and causing Sabathia discomfort. He had the fluid drained from the knee but hadn’t begun a throwing program as of May 14. Sabathia was given cortisone and stem-cell injections with the hope that the condition would get better. On May 19, Sabathia was informed that if the stem-cell treatment injection worked, he would need at least six weeks of recovery time, putting him out until at least July. On May 25 manager Joe Girardi said Sabathia was only doing non-baseball related rehab work, including work in a pool.

--RHP Michael Pineda (right teres major muscle strain) went on the 15-day disabled list May 6. He was suspended the previous 10 days after he was caught using pine tar on the mound. He played catch from 60 feet May 10. He threw a 25-pitch bullpen session May 18. He faced live hitters May 24 and threw 28 pitches. Pineda he threw two innings May 27 in an extended spring training game. He was scratched from a simulated game June 1.

--C/1B Francisco Cervelli (right hamstring strain) went on the 15-day disabled list April 14, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 15. Cervelli ran the bases May 24, but not at full speed.

--RHP Ivan Nova (ulnar collateral ligament tear in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list April 20, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 24. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery April 29.

--1B Mark Teixeira (right wrist soreness) was not in the lineup June and is questionable for June 2.

ROTATION:

RHP Hiroki Kuroda

RHP Masahiro Tanaka

LHP Vidal Nuno

RHP David Phelps

RHP Chase Whitley

BULLPEN:

RHP David Robertson (closer)

LHP Matt Thornton

RHP Adam Warren

RHP Dellin Betances

RHP Preston Claiborne

RHP Matt Daley

RHP Alfredo Aceves

CATCHERS:

Brian McCann

John Ryan Murphy

INFIELDERS:

1B Mark Teixeira

2B Brian Roberts

SS Derek Jeter

3B Yangervis Solarte

INF Kelly Johnson

INF Brendan Ryan

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Brett Gardner

CF Jacoby Ellsbury

RF Alfonso Soriano

OF Ichiro Suzuki

OF Zoilo Almonte