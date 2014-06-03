New York Yankees - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - New York Yankees - INSIDE PITCH

NEW YORK -- In the wake of David Robertson’s second blown save Sunday, callers to sports talk radio that wanted to discuss the Yankees, had one main topic.

That was a desire to use Dellin Betances as a closer, especially since many see some of what Mariano Rivera did in 1996 setting up John Wetteland before becoming the greatest closer of all-time.

Like Rivera in 1995, Betances had some initial struggles in limited action for the Yankees last season but this year, he has allowed 6.61 baserunners per nine innings, the American League’s second-best mark and fourth best in the majors.

Betances had 56 strikeouts and 40 of his last 66 outs have come via strikeout, including the five recorded Sunday. Betances also has held hitters to a .135 average and, according to the Elias Sports Bureau, is the first reliever in major league history to strike out at least 50 hitters in a team’s first 50 games.

By comparison through 23 appearances in 1996, Rivera had a 1.43 ERA and 46 strikeouts in 44 innings.

“I think you could look at the numbers and they’re probably fairly comparable,” Yankees manager Joe Girardi said before Monday’s game with the Seattle Mariners. “I don’t know what Mo’s numbers were exactly, but if I‘m not mistaken, he did throw 100 innings. That year he was a guy we would use for multiple innings and was extremely effective just what Dellin has done. So I can understand the comparisons.”

Rivera also had five saves when Wetteland was on the disabled list or unavailable and Monday, Girardi said he would not shy away from using Betances in save situations when Robertson is not available.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - New York Yankees - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 29-27

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: Athletics (LHP Scott Kazmir, 6-2, 2.36 ERA) vs. Yankees (RHP Hiroki Kuroda, 4-3, 4.57 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--DH Carlos Beltran may return to the lineup this weekend in Kansas City. Beltran has not played since May 12 due to a hyperextended right elbow and his return is contingent on feeling good in extended spring training games. Beltran will play two more games in extended spring training after going 0-for-3 Monday in Clearwater, Fla.

--LHP CC Sabathia is approaching the one-month mark since a right knee injury landed him on the DL. He is not expected to return until mid-July and said that his activities so far have been throwing from a chair and pitching batting practice to his son. Sabathia is expected to play catch later this week.

--RHP Shawn Kelley (back) is expected to throw a simulated game Wednesday. Kelley has played catch and had a bullpen session so far and if his simulated game goes well, he could start a rehab assignment.

--3B Yangervis Solarte went into this homestand hitless in 14 at-bats and did not get a hit in his first two at-bats Friday. Solarte, however, went 2-for-4 in Monday’s 10-2 loss and is batting .467 (7-for-15) in the four games on the homestand so far.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We have to find ways to win without (home runs). Home runs, they’re nice because they score runs quickly, but you have to find other ways to win.” -- SS Derek Jeter, after the Yankees were held under three runs for the 24th time this year.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - New York Yankees - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--OF/DH Carlos Beltran (bone spur in hyperextended right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 13. He got a cortisone shot in the elbow May 13 and a second one May 17. He swung a fungo bat May 26. He took 15 swings from each side of the plate with a bat on May 27 in Yankee Stadium. Beltran took 25 swings from each side of plate May 29. He began a rehab assignment June 2 at the team’s minor league complex in Tampa, Fla. If pain returns, surgery might be the next option. An operation could sideline him another eight to 10 weeks. Beltran may return to the lineup the weekend of June 7-8.

--RHP Shawn Kelley (back stiffness) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 7. After playing catch May 19, Kelley’s back stiffened up again. Kelley likely will need a few bullpen sessions and possibly an inning or more in the minors before rejoining the Yankees. He threw long toss May 27 and a bullpen session May 30. He is expected to throw a simulated game June 4. If his simulated game goes well, he could start a rehab assignment.

--LHP CC Sabathia (fluid in right knee) went on the 15-day disabled list May 11. An MRI revealed no structural damage, but the knee was swollen and causing Sabathia discomfort. He had the fluid drained from the knee but hadn’t begun a throwing program as of May 14. Sabathia was given cortisone and stem-cell injections with the hope that the condition would get better. On May 19, Sabathia was informed that if the stem-cell treatment injection worked, he would need at least six weeks of recovery time, putting him out until at least July. On May 25 manager Joe Girardi said Sabathia was only doing non-baseball related rehab work, including work in a pool. He is not expected to return until mid-July and said that his activities so far have been throwing from a chair and pitching batting practice to his son. Sabathia is expected to play catch later the week of June 1.

--RHP Michael Pineda (right teres major muscle strain) went on the 15-day disabled list May 6. He was suspended the previous 10 days after he was caught using pine tar on the mound. He played catch from 60 feet May 10. He threw a 25-pitch bullpen session May 18. He faced live hitters May 24 and threw 28 pitches. Pineda he threw two innings May 27 in an extended spring training game. He was scratched from a simulated game June 1.

--C/1B Francisco Cervelli (right hamstring strain) went on the 15-day disabled list April 14, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 15. Cervelli ran the bases May 24, but not at full speed.

--RHP Ivan Nova (ulnar collateral ligament tear in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list April 20, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 24. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery April 29.

--1B Mark Teixeira (right wrist soreness) was not in the lineup June and is questionable for June 2.

ROTATION:

RHP Hiroki Kuroda

RHP Masahiro Tanaka

LHP Vidal Nuno

RHP David Phelps

RHP Chase Whitley

BULLPEN:

RHP David Robertson (closer)

LHP Matt Thornton

RHP Adam Warren

RHP Dellin Betances

RHP Preston Claiborne

RHP Matt Daley

RHP Alfredo Aceves

CATCHERS:

Brian McCann

John Ryan Murphy

INFIELDERS:

1B Mark Teixeira

2B Brian Roberts

SS Derek Jeter

3B Yangervis Solarte

INF Kelly Johnson

INF Brendan Ryan

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Brett Gardner

CF Jacoby Ellsbury

RF Alfonso Soriano

OF Ichiro Suzuki

OF Zoilo Almonte

=