New York Yankees - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - New York Yankees - INSIDE PITCH

NEW YORK -- Mark Teixeira said he was back to square one with his injured right wrist Saturday.

After sitting out five of the previous seven games, including contests Sunday and Monday, the New York Yankees first baseman was back in the starting lineup Tuesday and hitting effectively.

“It feels better,” Teixeira said Tuesday before batting practice. “I saw the doctor yesterday. We think the (cortisone) shot has worked. Hopefully it will continue to feel better, hopefully that’s today. I’ll see in a couple minutes.”

Teixeira did not talk after taking batting practice, but he did not have to. He went through his rounds of practice fine, then started and hit an RBI single and a solo home run in the Yankees’ 5-2, 10-inning loss to Oakland.

Both of Teixeira’s hits came against Oakland left-hander Scott Kazmir. The home run was the second from the right side of the plate for Teixeira, who has 21 RBIs over his past 25 games since May 2.

“It’s not easy, and obviously we said all along that we miss him because he’s a run-producer, and that’s exactly what he did tonight,” manager Joe Girardi said.

MLB Team Report - New York Yankees - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 29-28

STREAK: Lost three

NEXT: Athletics (RHP Jesse Chavez, 4-3, 2.78 ERA) at Yankees (LHP Vidal Nuno 1-2, 5.48 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--1B Mark Teixeira received a cortisone shot in his right wrist following Saturday’s game, then sat out the next two games. The injection seemed to have a positive effect, as Teixeira hit a solo home run and an RBI single in his return to the lineup Tuesday after missing five of the previous seven games.

--DH Carlos Beltran continued his rehab from a hyperextended right elbow, taking four at-bats against left-handed pitching in an extended spring training game. He went 2-for-4, and so far the reports the Yankees are getting are positive. Barring any complications, Beltran likely will be activated from the disabled list Friday in Kansas City.

--INF Scott Sizemore rejoined the Yankees and played third base. Sizemore went 4-for-13 in five games during his previous stint with the Yankees. At Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, he was batting .265 overall, but .330 against left-handed pitching.

--OF Zoilo Almonte was optioned back to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre to make room for INF Scott Sizemore. Playing time was rare for Almonte, who was called up May 15 and had three hits in 19 at-bats.

--LHP Wade LeBlanc was claimed off waivers from the Angels to give the Yankees a second left-handed pitcher along with Matt Thornton, who has a 4.09 ERA in 25 appearances. LeBlanc allowed four runs and six hits in 6 1/3 innings in his only relief appearance for the Angels. With Triple-A Salt Lake, he was 5-1 with a 3.69 ERA with 43 strikeouts and 14 walks in 53 2/3 innings.

--RHP Alfredo Aceves could be off the roster once LHP Wade LeBlanc officially joins the Yankees. Aceves has been with the Yankees since May 3, and after allowing four runs and five hits in Monday’s 10-2 loss to Seattle, he has a 6.52 ERA.

--RHP Michael Pineda was transferred from the 15-day disabled list to the 60-day DL on Tuesday to clear a spot on the Yankees’ 40-man roster for LHP Wade LeBlanc. Pineda has been out since May 6 due to a right teres major muscle strain.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We have had different people in the lineup and everybody has had a shot. We just got to continue to try to put out what we feel is the best matchups against certain people and we have to get it done” -- Manager Joe Girardi, after the Yankees’ 5-2, 10-inning loss to the Oakland A’s on Tuesday.

MLB Team Report - New York Yankees - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--1B Mark Teixeira (right wrist soreness) did not play June 1-2. He was back in the lineup June 3.

--OF/DH Carlos Beltran (bone spur in hyperextended right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 13. He got a cortisone shot in the elbow May 13 and a second one May 17. He swung a fungo bat May 26. He took 15 swings from each side of the plate with a bat on May 27 in Yankee Stadium. Beltran took 25 swings from each side of plate May 29. He was rehabbing at the team’s minor league complex in Tampa, Fla., as of June 3. Beltran may return to the lineup as soon as June 6.

--RHP Shawn Kelley (back stiffness) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 7. After playing catch May 19, Kelley’s back stiffened up again. Kelley likely will need a few bullpen sessions and possibly an inning or more in the minors before rejoining the Yankees. He threw long toss May 27 and a bullpen session May 30. He is expected to throw a simulated game June 4. If his simulated game goes well, he could start a rehab assignment.

--LHP CC Sabathia (fluid in right knee) went on the 15-day disabled list May 11. An MRI revealed no structural damage, but the knee was swollen and causing Sabathia discomfort. He had the fluid drained from the knee but hadn’t begun a throwing program as of May 14. Sabathia was given cortisone and stem-cell injections with the hope that the condition would get better. On May 19, Sabathia was informed that if the stem-cell treatment injection worked, he would need at least six weeks of recovery time, putting him out until at least July. On May 25 manager Joe Girardi said Sabathia was only doing non-baseball related rehab work, including work in a pool. He is not expected to return until mid-July and said that his activities so far have been throwing from a chair and pitching batting practice to his son. Sabathia is expected to play catch later the week of June 1.

--RHP Michael Pineda (right teres major muscle strain) went on the 15-day disabled list May 6, and he was transferred from the 15-day disabled list to the 60-day DL on June 3. He was suspended the previous 10 days after he was caught using pine tar on the mound. He played catch from 60 feet May 10. He threw a 25-pitch bullpen session May 18. He faced live hitters May 24 and threw 28 pitches. Pineda he threw two innings May 27 in an extended spring training game. He was scratched from a simulated game June 1.

--C/1B Francisco Cervelli (right hamstring strain) went on the 15-day disabled list April 14, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 15. Cervelli ran the bases May 24, but not at full speed.

--RHP Ivan Nova (ulnar collateral ligament tear in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list April 20, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 24. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery April 29.

ROTATION:

RHP Hiroki Kuroda

RHP Masahiro Tanaka

LHP Vidal Nuno

RHP David Phelps

RHP Chase Whitley

BULLPEN:

RHP David Robertson (closer)

LHP Matt Thornton

RHP Adam Warren

RHP Dellin Betances

RHP Preston Claiborne

RHP Matt Daley

RHP Alfredo Aceves

CATCHERS:

Brian McCann

John Ryan Murphy

INFIELDERS:

1B Mark Teixeira

2B Brian Roberts

SS Derek Jeter

3B Yangervis Solarte

INF Kelly Johnson

INF Brendan Ryan

INF Scott Sizemore

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Brett Gardner

CF Jacoby Ellsbury

RF Alfonso Soriano

OF Ichiro Suzuki