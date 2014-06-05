New York Yankees - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - New York Yankees - INSIDE PITCH

NEW YORK -- Before the question could be completed, manager Joe Girardi’s face lit up and he let out an excited, “Yeah!”

The question pertained to left-hander CC Sabathia, who is a little under a month into his stint on the disabled list for right knee inflammation. Girardi had something to feel upbeat about because Sabathia played catch Wednesday without any problems or setbacks.

Sabathia was 3-4 with a 5.28 ERA in eight starts before landing on the DL after his May 10 start in Milwaukee. He is in his second year of trying to figure out how to pitch with diminished fastball velocity.

“It’s a lot better than where we were two weeks ago, I can tell you that,” Girardi said. “He’s out there playing catch today. That’s a sign in the right direction. That’s a step closer to getting him on a mound, getting him to what we expect him to do. So how long it takes until he gets on a mound, I can’t really tell you. We’ll just take it step by step, and at least he’s playing catch.”

Sabathia made 25 throws Wednesday, doing so even as he was uncertain to how his knee would respond.

“I didn’t know how it was going to react,” he said, “standing up and playing catch and being able to land on it.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - New York Yankees - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 29-29

STREAK: Lost four

NEXT: Athletics (LHP Drew Pomeranz, 5-2, 2.37 ERA) vs. Yankees (RHP Masahiro Tanaka, 8-1, 2.06 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP CC Sabathia felt encouraged Wednesday afternoon after making 25 throws without incident while playing catch. He said there was no pain on his inflamed right knee and that he is hopeful about making a return from the disabled list sometime shortly before the All-Star break.

--RHP Shawn Kelley threw a simulated game Wednesday and his back did not feel any pain. Kelley has been on the DL since May 13 (retroactive to May 7) with a strained lumbar spine and is expected to pitch in a rehab game for Double-A Trenton on Saturday. If that goes well, he could rejoin the Yankees sometime next week.

--RHP Alfredo Aceves saw his second stint with the Yankees end after 10 appearances when he was designated for assignment. Since joining the Yankees on May 3, Aceves recorded a 6.52 ERA. On Monday, he allowed four runs in the ninth inning against the Seattle Mariners.

--LHP Wade LeBlanc found out Tuesday that the Yankees claimed him off waivers from the Los Angeles Angels, and he spent all day packing. He took a flight from Salt Lake City, encountered traffic upon landing and found his way to Yankee Stadium about three hours before first pitch. LeBlanc is expected to be used in long relief after going 5-1 with a 3.69 ERA, 43 strikeouts and 14 walks in 53 2/3 innings for Salt Lake City.

--RHP Jose Ramirez was promoted from Triple-A Scranton Wilkes-Barre and joined the Yankees for the second time this season. The other time was when he was the 26th man in their doubleheader with the Pittsburgh Pirates on May 18. Ramirez is 2-0 with a 0.84 ERA in seven appearances for Scranton Wilkes-Barre. Manager Joe Girardi said Ramirez is capable of throwing multiple innings, has an outstanding changeup and a slider that has improved.

--OF/DH Carlos Beltran went 1-for-5 in his final extended spring training game and is expected to return to New York’s lineup Thursday. When he does return, Beltran will be used exclusively as a designated hitter to avoid any further right elbow damage. Beltran has not played since May 12 and is batting .234 with five home runs and 15 RBIs as well as a .286 on-base percentage and .716 OPS.

--RHP Preston Claiborne was optioned to Triple-A Scranton Wilkes-Barre. He made 15 appearances for the Yankees after getting promoted April 27 and was 2-0 with a 3.57 ERA while allowing opponents to post a .269 batting average.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - New York Yankees - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--OF/DH Carlos Beltran (bone spur in hyperextended right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 13. He got a cortisone shot in the elbow May 13 and a second one May 17. He swung a fungo bat May 26. He took 15 swings from each side of the plate with a bat on May 27 in Yankee Stadium. Beltran took 25 swings from each side of plate May 29. He was rehabbing at the team’s minor league complex in Tampa, Fla., as of June 3 and played in his final extended spring training game June 4. He is expected to return to the lineup June 5.

--RHP Shawn Kelley (back stiffness) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 7. After playing catch May 19, Kelley’s back stiffened up again. Kelley likely will need a few bullpen sessions and possibly an inning or more in the minors before rejoining the Yankees. He threw long toss May 27 and a bullpen session May 30. He threw a simulated game June 4 and is expected to pitch in a rehab game for Double-A Trenton on June 7. If that goes well, he could rejoin the Yankees the next week.

--LHP CC Sabathia (fluid in right knee) went on the 15-day disabled list May 11. An MRI revealed no structural damage, but the knee was swollen and causing Sabathia discomfort. He had the fluid drained from the knee but hadn’t begun a throwing program as of May 14. Sabathia was given cortisone and stem-cell injections. On May 19, Sabathia was informed that if the stem-cell treatment injection worked he would need at least six weeks of recovery time, putting him out until at least July. On May 25, manager Joe Girardi said Sabathia was doing only non-baseball related rehab work, including work in a pool. Sabathia played catch June 4 without pain and said he hope to return shortly before the All-Star break.

--RHP Michael Pineda (right teres major muscle strain) went on the 15-day disabled list May 6, and he was transferred from the 15-day disabled list to the 60-day DL on June 3. He was suspended the previous 10 days after he was caught using pine tar on the mound. He played catch from 60 feet May 10. He threw a 25-pitch bullpen session May 18. He faced live hitters May 24 and threw 28 pitches. Pineda he threw two innings May 27 in an extended spring training game. He was scratched from a simulated game June 1.

--C/1B Francisco Cervelli (right hamstring strain) went on the 15-day disabled list April 14, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 15. Cervelli ran the bases May 24, but not at full speed.

--RHP Ivan Nova (ulnar collateral ligament tear in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list April 20, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 24. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery April 29.

ROTATION:

RHP Hiroki Kuroda

RHP Masahiro Tanaka

LHP Vidal Nuno

RHP David Phelps

RHP Chase Whitley

BULLPEN:

RHP David Robertson (closer)

LHP Matt Thornton

RHP Adam Warren

RHP Dellin Betances

RHP Jose Ramirez

RHP Matt Daley

LHP Wade LeBlanc

CATCHERS:

Brian McCann

John Ryan Murphy

INFIELDERS:

1B Mark Teixeira

2B Brian Roberts

SS Derek Jeter

3B Yangervis Solarte

INF Kelly Johnson

INF Brendan Ryan

INF Scott Sizemore

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Brett Gardner

CF Jacoby Ellsbury

RF Alfonso Soriano

OF Ichiro Suzuki