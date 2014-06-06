New York Yankees - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - New York Yankees - INSIDE PITCH

NEW YORK -- Normally an 85-win team that does not make the playoffs would draft in the middle of the first round the following year.

The New York Yankees are not the normal 85-win team. When they have seasons like 2013 and don’t make the playoffs, they spend significantly in an attempt to rectify the problem.

That is what they did following the 2008 season when they spent over $400 million on left-hander CC Sabathia, right-hander A.J. Burnett and first baseman Mark Teixeira.

That is what they did again last winter, when they spent nearly $300 million on center fielder Jacoby Ellsbury, designated hitter Carlos Beltran and catcher Brian McCann, moves that cost the Yankees three draft picks.

The 2008 spending spree had a good short-term effect since all three helped the Yankees win their 27th championship in 2009, but at least one player they missed out on might have been able to help this season.

The pick the Yankees forfeited to the Angels for signing Texieira turned into outfielder Mike Trout. The pick forfeited to the Blue Jays for Burnett became pitcher James Paxton, who did not sign and was drafted by the Seattle Mariners in the fourth round in 2010. The pick forfeited to the Brewers for losing Sabathia turned into outfielder Kentrail Davis, who currently is in Double-A.

Of course, had the Yankees not signed Teixeira and instead drafted Trout, there might not have been a need for the seven-year, $161 million deal they gave Ellsbury.

The Yankees’ first pick of this year’s draft came at No. 55, in the middle of the second round, and they used it to select left-handed reliever Jacob Lindgren out of Mississippi State. Lindgren is a converted starter who was 6-1 with a 0.81 ERA in 26 appearances.

“Jacob has two major league pitches that are above average and possess swing-and-miss quality,” said Damon Oppenheimer, the Yankees’ director of amateur scouting. “He has been extended for multiple innings and holds his stuff consistently.”

Lindgren struck out 100 in 55 1/3 innings while issuing 25 walks and holding opponents to a .124 batting average. He also was named as one of five finalists for the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association Stopper of the Year Award as well as a semifinalist for the Gregg Olson Award, presented to college baseball’s breakout player of the year.

Lindgren led the nation with 16.3 strikeouts per nine innings, and he led the Southeastern Conference with a 0.55 ERA in league play and in opponents’ batting average (.114) in league games. He was regarded as the 45th-best prospect by national scouting service Perfect Game and the 50th-best prospect by Baseball America.

“Jacob has been very successful in a tough conference and has produced exceptional strikeout numbers,” Oppenheimer said. “We are very happy to have selected him.”

Selecting Lindgren continues a theme of adding arms, especially relievers, through the draft. New York’s top three relievers are David Robertson, a 17th-round pick in 2006; Adam Warren, a fourth-round pick in 2009; and Dellin Betances, an eighth-round selection in 2006.

The selection of Lindgren marks the second straight time the Yankees picked a college player with their first pick. Last year, they selected Notre Dame third baseman Eric Jagielo. He is hitting .256 with 10 home runs and 31 RBIs for Class A Tampa this year.

MLB Team Report - New York Yankees - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 30-29

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Yankees (RHP Chase Whitley, 0-0, 2.37 ERA) at Royals (RHP Jeremy Guthrie, 2-5, 4.00 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Chase Whitley continues his quest for his first career victory Friday night when he makes his sixth career start Friday in Kansas City. Whitley has not been stretched out yet to the point where he can last beyond the fifth inning but he has allowed five runs and 21 hits in 19 innings so far. Whitley has gone five innings in his last two starts, including Sunday against Minnesota, when he allowed one run and five hits in five innings. In his last eight starts combined with Triple-A and the major leagues, Whitley is 3-0 with a 1.23 ERA.

--OF/DH Alfonso Soriano started a game batting eighth for the first time since Aug. 5, 2003 during his first stint with the Yankees. He ended an 0-for-16 slump with an RBI single in the second inning and added a double in the seventh as his average went from .226 to .233.

--CF Jacoby Ellsbury extended his hitting streak to 10 games with a double in the first inning and a single in the eighth. During his 13th career double-digit hitting streak, Ellsbury is batting .410 (16-for-39) with a home run and eight RBIs.

--RHP Masahiro Tanaka made it through six innings and allowed one run and five hits in a challenging 104-pitch outing. He is 5-0 with a 1.26 ERA in day games this season and has allowed three runs or less in six innings in each of his 12 starts. That makes him the first pitcher to open his major league career with that long a streak since Steve Rogers had 16 in a row in 1973 for the Montreal Expos.

--DH Carlos Beltran was activated from the disabled list after missing 21 games with an injured right elbow. He did not feel any discomfort as he was 0-for-3 with a pair of strikeouts.

--INF Scott Sizemore was designated for assignment two days after rejoining the Yankees. He will likely head to Triple-A Scranton-Wilkes Barre since he is on optional assignment waivers, which allows him to return to the minors without the Yankees losing him.

--C/1B Francisco Cervelli (right hamstring strain) was sent on a rehab assignment to Tampa on June 5.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “They’re tough outs and they make him work. I think you could say it’s his biggest performance for us.” -- New York manager Joe Girardi, after RHP Masahiro Tanaka made it through six innings and allowed one run and five hits in a challenging 104-pitch outing.

MLB Team Report - New York Yankees - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--OF/DH Carlos Beltran (bone spur in hyperextended right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 13. He got a cortisone shot in the elbow May 13 and a second one May 17. He swung a fungo bat May 26. He took 15 swings from each side of the plate with a bat on May 27 in Yankee Stadium. Beltran took 25 swings from each side of plate May 29. He was rehabbing at the team’s minor league complex in Tampa, Fla., as of June 3 and played in his final extended spring training game June 4. He was activated June 5.

--C/1B Francisco Cervelli (right hamstring strain) went on the 15-day disabled list April 14, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 15. Cervelli ran the bases May 24, but not at full speed. He was sent on a rehab assignment to Tampa on June 5.

--RHP Shawn Kelley (back stiffness) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 7. After playing catch May 19, Kelley’s back stiffened up again. Kelley likely will need a few bullpen sessions and possibly an inning or more in the minors before rejoining the Yankees. He threw long toss May 27 and a bullpen session May 30. He threw a simulated game June 4 and is expected to pitch in a rehab game for Double-A Trenton on June 7. If that goes well, he could rejoin the Yankees the next week.

--LHP CC Sabathia (fluid in right knee) went on the 15-day disabled list May 11. An MRI revealed no structural damage, but the knee was swollen and causing Sabathia discomfort. He had the fluid drained from the knee but hadn’t begun a throwing program as of May 14. Sabathia was given cortisone and stem-cell injections. On May 19, Sabathia was informed that if the stem-cell treatment injection worked he would need at least six weeks of recovery time, putting him out until at least July. On May 25, manager Joe Girardi said Sabathia was doing only non-baseball related rehab work, including work in a pool. Sabathia played catch June 4 without pain and said he hope to return shortly before the All-Star break.

--RHP Michael Pineda (right teres major muscle strain) went on the 15-day disabled list May 6, and he was transferred from the 15-day disabled list to the 60-day DL on June 3. He was suspended the previous 10 days after he was caught using pine tar on the mound. He played catch from 60 feet May 10. He threw a 25-pitch bullpen session May 18. He faced live hitters May 24 and threw 28 pitches. Pineda he threw two innings May 27 in an extended spring training game. He was scratched from a simulated game June 1.

--RHP Ivan Nova (ulnar collateral ligament tear in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list April 20, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 24. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery April 29.

ROTATION:

RHP Hiroki Kuroda

RHP Masahiro Tanaka

LHP Vidal Nuno

RHP David Phelps

RHP Chase Whitley

BULLPEN:

RHP David Robertson (closer)

LHP Matt Thornton

RHP Adam Warren

RHP Dellin Betances

RHP Jose Ramirez

RHP Matt Daley

LHP Wade LeBlanc

CATCHERS:

Brian McCann

John Ryan Murphy

INFIELDERS:

1B Mark Teixeira

2B Brian Roberts

SS Derek Jeter

3B Yangervis Solarte

INF Kelly Johnson

INF Brendan Ryan

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Brett Gardner

CF Jacoby Ellsbury

RF Alfonso Soriano

OF Ichiro Suzuki

OF/DH Carlos Beltran