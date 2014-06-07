New York Yankees - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - New York Yankees - INSIDE PITCH

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- For those 23,418 fans at Kauffman Stadium on Friday night wanting to see Derek Jeter play in his final series at Kansas City, they went home disappointed.

Jeter was not in the lineup and did not play in the 4-2 victory over the Royals.

Yankees manager said Jeter had played in seven straight games and it was time for Jeter, who turns 40 this month, to take a rest.

“It’s just a day off,” Girardi said.

If Jeter had made out the lineup, he would have been at shortstop, not Brendan Ryan.

“I never feel like I need a day (off),” Jeter said. “I don’t like to sit out. Seven games is a week. I always played every day. I always want to play every day. It’s his decision but no, I never feel like I need a day.”

MLB Team Report - New York Yankees - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 31-29

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: Yankees (RHP David Phelps, 1-3, 4.11 ERA) at Royals (LHP Danny Duffy, 3-5, 3.05 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LF Brett Gardner batted in the second slot for only the fifth time this season, while CF Jacoby Ellsbury hit first. “He’s been a leadoff hitter most of his career,” Yankees manager Joe Girardi said of Ellsbury. “So we just put him back there. Without (Jeter) in the lineup, we changed it up a little bit, just something we’re looking at.”

--CF Jacoby Ellsbury, who was at the top of the batting order, singled in the third to extend his hitting streak to 11 games, equaling the longest by a Yankee this season. He is hitting .388 (17-for-44) with eight RBIs and six runs scored in the streak. “I think at some point during this trip, I think I’ll give Gardy (Brett Gardner) a day off,” Yankees manager Joe Girardi said. “I’ll give Ells probably a day off, one day Gardy will lead off, one day Ells will lead off.”

--RHP Chase Whitley earned his first big league victory in his fifth career start. He pitched a career-high seven innings and limited the Royals to five hits and two runs. He began the season in the International League before making his major league debut on May 15 against the Mets.

--RHP Dellin Betances struck out two in the eighth to up his strikeout total to 61 in 36 innings. He ranks second on the team in strikeouts. In his past 76 outs, 45 have been strikeouts.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We’re all happy for him. He’s worked really hard to get here, to do this. His slider is getting tighter. He’s using it both back door and back foot to lefties. He’s doing everything that we could ever ask.” -- C Brian McCann, after RHP Chase Whitley earned his first big league victory in his fifth career start.

MLB Team Report - New York Yankees - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--C/1B Francisco Cervelli (right hamstring strain) went on the 15-day disabled list April 14, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 15. Cervelli ran the bases May 24, but not at full speed. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Tampa on June 5.

--RHP Shawn Kelley (back stiffness) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 7. After playing catch May 19, Kelley’s back stiffened up again. Kelley likely will need a few bullpen sessions and possibly an inning or more in the minors before rejoining the Yankees. He threw long toss May 27 and a bullpen session May 30. He threw a simulated game June 4 and is expected to pitch in a rehab game for Double-A Trenton on June 7. If that goes well, he could rejoin the Yankees the next week.

--LHP CC Sabathia (fluid in right knee) went on the 15-day disabled list May 11. An MRI revealed no structural damage, but the knee was swollen and causing Sabathia discomfort. He had the fluid drained from the knee but hadn’t begun a throwing program as of May 14. Sabathia was given cortisone and stem-cell injections. On May 19, Sabathia was informed that if the stem-cell treatment injection worked he would need at least six weeks of recovery time, putting him out until at least July. On May 25, manager Joe Girardi said Sabathia was doing only non-baseball related rehab work, including work in a pool. Sabathia played catch June 4 without pain and said he hope to return shortly before the All-Star break.

--RHP Michael Pineda (right teres major muscle strain) went on the 15-day disabled list May 6, and he was transferred from the 15-day disabled list to the 60-day DL on June 3. He was suspended the previous 10 days after he was caught using pine tar on the mound. He played catch from 60 feet May 10. He threw a 25-pitch bullpen session May 18. He faced live hitters May 24 and threw 28 pitches. Pineda he threw two innings May 27 in an extended spring training game. He was scratched from a simulated game June 1.

--RHP Ivan Nova (ulnar collateral ligament tear in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list April 20, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 24. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery April 29.

ROTATION:

RHP Hiroki Kuroda

RHP Masahiro Tanaka

LHP Vidal Nuno

RHP David Phelps

RHP Chase Whitley

BULLPEN:

RHP David Robertson (closer)

LHP Matt Thornton

RHP Adam Warren

RHP Dellin Betances

RHP Jose Ramirez

RHP Matt Daley

LHP Wade LeBlanc

CATCHERS:

Brian McCann

John Ryan Murphy

INFIELDERS:

1B Mark Teixeira

2B Brian Roberts

SS Derek Jeter

3B Yangervis Solarte

INF Kelly Johnson

INF Brendan Ryan

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Brett Gardner

CF Jacoby Ellsbury

RF Alfonso Soriano

OF Ichiro Suzuki

OF/DH Carlos Beltran