New York Yankees - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - New York Yankees - INSIDE PITCH

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- First baseman Mark Teixeira’s name was notably absent from the Yankees lineup Sunday.

After all, Teixeira had missed five games recently -- June 1-2 and May 26-28 -- with right wrist inflammation, so when his name was omitted from the lineup, it drew some concern.

Manager Joe Girardi said it is just a day off for Teixeira and he would play Monday in the series finale against the Royals.

”He’s coming off where it was pretty sore,“ Girardi said. ”I‘m trying to stay a little bit proactive here. I can’t tell you exactly what it’s going to be. I can’t play God or doctor here. I‘m not going to try to do that, but it’s a quick turnaround, a day game after a night game.

“It was a pretty long game yesterday, so I felt I’d give him today (off). And we’re in a stretch of 17 in a row, so he’s going to need a day somewhere.”

Teixeira, 34, is hitting .240 with 10 home runs and 27 RBIs in 42 games this year.

“We’re a team where we are not running a bunch of 25-year-old kids out there,” Girardi said. “So you have to pay attention to signs and do what you can. But you also have to win games and guys have to play and you’re going to be a little bit beat up.”

Teixeira did ground out as a pinch hitter in the ninth in the 2-1 loss to the Royals.

MLB Team Report - New York Yankees - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 31-31

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: Yankees (LHP Vidal Nuno, 1-2, 5.33 ERA) at Mariners (RHP Hisashi Iwakuma, 4-2, 2.66 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--OF Jacoby Ellsbury was not in the Yankees lineup Monday before the game was rained out. Manager Joe Girardi said Ellsbury tweaked his hip while rounding first on a third-inning double Sunday. Ellsbury, who has a club-best 13-game hitting streak, said the hip should not be a concern. “The plan was to come in at some point in the game (Monday),” Ellsbury said. “I was available. I plan on being in there tomorrow.”

--LHP Vidal Nuno, who went to Baker University near Kansas City, will start Tuesday in Seattle, looking for his first victory since May 7 when he beat the Angels. He failed to make it through five innings in his previous start. While he yielded just two runs, he gave up six hits, including a home run, walked one and struck out five while throwing 92 pitches in 4 2/3 innings. The Yankees are 5-0 in his five career road starts.

--RHP Hiroki Kuroda worked at least seven innings for the first time since Aug. 12 against Los Angeles. He limited the Royals to two runs Sunday on seven hits, walked two and struck out three, but was charged with the loss. “I thought he threw an excellent game, which is back-to-back, which is important to us ‘cause we know how important he’s been to our rotation,” Yankees manager Joe Girardi said.

--RHP Shawn Kelley was sent on a rehab assignment to Triple-A Scranton /Wilkes-Barre. He threw 19 pitches Saturday for Double-A Trenton in his first outing since going on the disabled list May 7 with a strained lumbar spine. “He came out good,” Yankees manager Joe Girardi said. “One outing to me is not a lot when you’ve been off a month. We just felt for him it would be better to make sure he bounces back OK, that Monday he’s OK and able to throw.”

--C Francisco Cervelli was sent on a rehab assignment to Triple-A Scranton /Wilkes-Barre. He is on the 60-day disabled list with a Grade 2 two right hamstring tear, but is eligible to be activated June 14. “I don’t think he’s that far away, but I haven’t seen him play,” Yankees manager Joe Girardi said. “I think the most he’s caught is five innings, so we’ve still got to build him up a little bit more. I don’t think he’s like a mile away.” Girardi said he not sure there is a scenario for the club to carry three catchers. “A lot of it depends on where we’re at when he’s eligible to come off and where we feel he’s at in what we do,” Girardi said. “There’s not a definite timetable on him yet.” Girardi said he told Cervelli to some ground balls at first base, while rehabbing. “You never know what kind of situation you’re going to get into in some of these games,” Girardi said.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It was a game of missed opportunities. ... We’ve got to find ways to score runs. Especially when we’ve got guys at third base with less than two out, we’ve got to find ways to get them in.” -- SS Derek Jeter, who struck out to end the second inning with the bases loaded in the Yankees’ 2-1 loss to the Royals Sunday.

MLB Team Report - New York Yankees - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--OF Jacoby Ellsbury (ailing hip) was not in the Yankees lineup June 9 before the game was rained out. Manager Joe Girardi said Ellsbury tweaked his hip June 8. Ellsbury said the hip should not be a concern and he should play June 10.

--C/1B Francisco Cervelli (right hamstring strain) went on the 15-day disabled list April 14, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 15. Cervelli ran the bases May 24, but not at full speed. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Tampa on June 5. Yankees manager Joe Girardi said June 8 that he was unsure when Cervelli would be able to return. He was sent on a rehab assignment to Triple-A Scranton /Wilkes-Barre June 8.

--RHP Shawn Kelley (back stiffness) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 7. After playing catch May 19, Kelley’s back stiffened up again. He threw long toss May 27 and a bullpen session May 30. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A Trenton on June 7. He was sent on a rehab assignment to Triple-A Scranton /Wilkes-Barre June 9.

--LHP CC Sabathia (fluid in right knee) went on the 15-day disabled list May 11. An MRI revealed no structural damage, but the knee was swollen and causing Sabathia discomfort. He had the fluid drained from the knee but hadn’t begun a throwing program as of May 14. Sabathia was given cortisone and stem-cell injections. On May 19, Sabathia was informed that if the stem-cell treatment injection worked he would need at least six weeks of recovery time, putting him out until at least July. On May 25, manager Joe Girardi said Sabathia was doing only non-baseball related rehab work, including work in a pool. Sabathia played catch June 4 without pain and said he hope to return shortly before the All-Star break.

--RHP Michael Pineda (right teres major muscle strain) went on the 15-day disabled list May 6, and he was transferred from the 15-day disabled list to the 60-day DL on June 3. He was suspended the previous 10 days after he was caught using pine tar on the mound. He played catch from 60 feet May 10. He threw a 25-pitch bullpen session May 18. He faced live hitters May 24 and threw 28 pitches. Pineda he threw two innings May 27 in an extended spring training game. He was scratched from a simulated game June 1.

--RHP Ivan Nova (ulnar collateral ligament tear in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list April 20, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 24. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery April 29.

ROTATION:

RHP Hiroki Kuroda

RHP Masahiro Tanaka

LHP Vidal Nuno

RHP David Phelps

RHP Chase Whitley

BULLPEN:

RHP David Robertson (closer)

LHP Matt Thornton

RHP Adam Warren

RHP Dellin Betances

RHP Jose Ramirez

RHP Matt Daley

LHP Wade LeBlanc

CATCHERS:

Brian McCann

John Ryan Murphy

INFIELDERS:

1B Mark Teixeira

2B Brian Roberts

SS Derek Jeter

3B Yangervis Solarte

INF Kelly Johnson

INF Brendan Ryan

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Brett Gardner

CF Jacoby Ellsbury

RF Alfonso Soriano

OF Ichiro Suzuki

OF/DH Carlos Beltran