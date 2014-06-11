New York Yankees - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - New York Yankees - INSIDE PITCH

SEATTLE -- Jacoby Ellsbury’s hip was supposed to be a problem going into Tuesday night’s game in Seattle, but that certainly didn’t seem to be the case in a 3-2 win over the Mariners.

The hip injury left his availability in question Tuesday morning, and Ellsbury not only played but delivered for the Yankees. He made a nice catch near the top of the wall to steal an extra-base hit from Seattle’s Michael Saunders and strand two runners on base in the fourth inning, then Ellsbury drove in the game-winning run with an RBI single in the eighth.

In the process, Ellsbury also extended his hitting streak to 14 games.

“I feel like these close ones are the ones that have been eluding us,” Ellsbury said after the Yankees’ third one-run win since April 28. “It was a great team win. ... Hopefully, we can take this momentum and put it to good use.”

Ellsbury hurt his hip in a Sunday game in Kansas City, and the injury was significant enough that he wasn’t expected to be in the lineup Monday. A rainout made the point moot, then Ellsbury was back in action for Tuesday night’s game in Seattle.

Afterward, he was asked whether the hip was a factor.

“What did it look like to you?” he cracked with a grin. “No, I just want to be in there, obviously. I was happy I could be in on today’s win.”

MLB Team Report - New York Yankees - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 32-31

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Yankees (RHP Masahiro Tanaka, 9-1, 2.02 ERA) at Mariners (RHP Chris Young, 5-3, 3.42 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--SS Derek Jeter got a nice ovation before his first at-bat, then delivered the goods with a one-out single in the first inning. He scored twice in the game, including the game-winning run in the eighth, as the Yankees beat Seattle 3-2. “He played a good game,” Mariners manager Lloyd McClendon said. “I wish I could say that he didn‘t, but he played a good game.”

--LHP Vadal Nuno turned in his best start in more than a month on Tuesday night, but he got a no-decision for his efforts. Nuno allowed just one run off four hits in 5 2/3 innings of work, and he left the game with a 2-1 lead in the sixth. But reliever Dellin Betances gave up the tying run in the seventh to take Nuno out of the decision. Nuno still hasn’t had a win since May 7, which marked his only victory of the season.

--DH Carlos Beltran (elbow) appears to be getting closer to healthy. He went 2-for-4 with an RBI double in Tuesday’s 3-2 win over the Mariners but said afterward that he’s still not 100 percent. “It’s there,” he said of the elbow injury that kept him out for most of May. “I still feel a little pain, but it’s something I have to deal with.”

--CF Jacoby Ellsbury extended his hitting streak to 14 games while driving in the game-winning run with an eighth-inning single Tuesday night. Ellsbury, who was battling a sore hip going into the game, was 0-for-3 before driving in SS Derek Jeter from second base with a one-out single in the eighth. “I want to be in there, obviously,” Ellsbury said of the hip injury. “I was just happy I could be in on today’s win.”

--LF Brett Gardner went 1-for-4 Tuesday, but his best swings may have come during an eighth-inning at-bat that ended with a harmless flyout. Gardner drilled the second pitch he saw from Mariners starter Hisashi Iwakuma down the right-field line, and the towering fly ball looked like a sure home run before drifting just to the right of the foul pole. Three pitches later, with a 3-1 count, Gardner hit another long fly ball, only to see Mariners CF James Jones catch it against the wall.

--RHP Masahiro Tanaka missed out on his chance to face former Tohoku Rakuten teammate Hisashi Iwakuma, thanks to the Yankees’ Monday rainout, but he’ll get a shot at the Mariners for the first time when the teams play Wednesday at Safeco Field. Seattle will be the 12th different team Tanaka has faced this season; interestingly, the only squad he has faced twice is the Chicago Cubs of the NL. Tanaka has not had a no-decision since April, having gone 6-1 in his past seven starts.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I feel like these close ones are the ones that have been eluding us. It was a great team win. ... Hopefully, we can take this momentum and put it to good use.” -- CF Jacoby Ellsbury.

MLB Team Report - New York Yankees - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--OF Jacoby Ellsbury (sore hip) was not in the lineup June 9 before the game was rained out. He returned June 10.

--C/1B Francisco Cervelli (right hamstring strain) went on the 15-day disabled list April 14, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 15. Cervelli ran the bases May 24, but not at full speed. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Tampa on June 5, and he moved his rehab to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on June 8. Yankees manager Joe Girardi said June 8 that he was unsure when Cervelli would be able to return.

--RHP Shawn Kelley (back stiffness) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 7. After playing catch May 19, Kelley’s back stiffened up again. He threw long toss May 27 and a bullpen session May 30. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A Trenton on June 7, and he moved his rehab to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on June 9.

--LHP CC Sabathia (fluid in right knee) went on the 15-day disabled list May 11. An MRI revealed no structural damage, but the knee was swollen and causing Sabathia discomfort. He had the fluid drained from the knee but hadn’t begun a throwing program as of May 14. Sabathia was given cortisone and stem-cell injections. On May 19, Sabathia was informed that if the stem-cell treatment injection worked he would need at least six weeks of recovery time, putting him out until at least July. On May 25, manager Joe Girardi said Sabathia was doing only non-baseball related rehab work, including work in a pool. Sabathia played catch June 4 without pain and said he hope to return shortly before the All-Star break.

--RHP Michael Pineda (right teres major muscle strain) went on the 15-day disabled list May 6, and he was transferred from the 15-day disabled list to the 60-day DL on June 3. He was suspended the previous 10 days after he was caught using pine tar on the mound. He played catch from 60 feet May 10. He threw a 25-pitch bullpen session May 18. He faced live hitters May 24 and threw 28 pitches. Pineda he threw two innings May 27 in an extended spring training game. He was scratched from a simulated game June 1.

--RHP Ivan Nova (ulnar collateral ligament tear in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list April 20, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 24. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery April 29.

ROTATION:

RHP Hiroki Kuroda

RHP Masahiro Tanaka

LHP Vidal Nuno

RHP David Phelps

RHP Chase Whitley

BULLPEN:

RHP David Robertson (closer)

LHP Matt Thornton

RHP Adam Warren

RHP Dellin Betances

RHP Jose Ramirez

RHP Matt Daley

LHP Wade LeBlanc

CATCHERS:

Brian McCann

John Ryan Murphy

INFIELDERS:

1B Mark Teixeira

2B Brian Roberts

SS Derek Jeter

3B Yangervis Solarte

INF Kelly Johnson

INF Brendan Ryan

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Brett Gardner

CF Jacoby Ellsbury

RF Alfonso Soriano

OF Ichiro Suzuki

OF/DH Carlos Beltran