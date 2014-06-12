New York Yankees - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - New York Yankees - INSIDE PITCH

SEATTLE -- New York Yankees right-hander Masahiro Tanaka was not only great Wednesday night, which is now expected, but he also was incredibly efficient in a 4-2 win over the Seattle Mariners.

The 25-year-old Japanese import pitched his second complete game while using only 112 pitches. He needed just 15 pitches to get through two perfect innings to start the game, and his pitch count was only 71 by the start of the seventh inning -- 33 pitches below the number he fired through six innings in his last start.

Tanaka looked well on his way to his second complete-game shutout before Seattle second baseman Robinson Cano, a former Yankee, took him deep for a one-out, two-run homer in the bottom of the ninth.

“Obviously, I wasn’t happy about that home run,” the rookie said through an interpreter. “But in the end, I‘m pretty satisfied that I was able to go a full nine innings tonight.”

Tanaka composed himself to get the final two batters on back-to-back strikeouts, giving him 11 for the night. Logan Morrison was going to be Tanaka’s last batter, no matter the outcome, New York manager Joe Girardi said. Tanaka fanned Morrison to end the game.

Tanaka allowed six hits and two earned runs while joining the Toronto Blue Jays’ Mark Buehrle as the only 10-game winners in baseball.

“He’s been huge for us,” Girardi said. “You look at our record (33-31), he’s 10-1, so he’s got a third of our wins. It’s been impressive what he’s done.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - New York Yankees - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 33-31

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: Yankees (RHP Chase Whitley, 1-0, 2.42 ERA) at Mariners (LHP Roenis Elias, 5-4, 3.62 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP David Huff, who went 3-1 with a 4.67 ERA with the Yankees last season, was re-acquired Wednesday from San Francisco in a cash deal. Huff wasn’t having nearly as much success with the Giants, as he was 1-0 with a 6.30 ERA in 16 appearances this season, but the Yankees were comfortable enough with him that they brought him back. He split last season between the Cleveland Indians and the Yankees, going 3-1 with a 4.67 ERA in 11 games (two starts) for New York.

--LHP Wade LeBlanc had a short stay with the Yankees, lasting only one appearance before he was designated for assignment. LeBlanc, 29, was claimed off waivers from the Angels last week, and he allowed two earned runs on two hits and a walk in his only inning with New York. He also pitched once for the Angels in 2014, giving up four runs in 6 1/3 innings.

--RHP Shawn Kelley, who was out since May 7 with a strained back, was activated off the 15-day disabled list before Wednesday’s game. He had a 1-2 record and 3.52 ERA in 16 appearances before landing on the DL. Kelley made two minor league rehab appearances over the past week, pitching a combined 1 2/3 scoreless innings.

--RHP Matt Daley was optioned to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, clearing the way for RHP Shawn Kelley to be activated from the 15-day disabled list. Daley had a 4.85 ERA while allowing three home runs in 13 innings over 12 appearances with the Yankees this season.

--CF Jacoby Ellsbury extended his hitting streak to 15 games with a second-inning single. Ellsbury went 2-for-4, and he is hitting .383 (23-for-60) during the streak.

--RHP Chase Whitley has yet to lose a game at the major league level, but he can’t count run support among his assets this season. Over his five starts, the Yankees scored just 17 total runs -- a big reason why Whitley’s record is only 1-0. He endured four consecutive no-decisions, including three games that the Yankees won, before earning his first major league victory last Friday. The rookie is scheduled to make his sixth start Thursday at Seattle.

--DH Carlos Beltran threw Wednesday for the first time since injuring his elbow early last month. There is no timetable for when Beltran might be able to return to the field, but he took a step in the right direction. He went 0-for-4 Wednesday in the Yankees’ win over the Mariners.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It was an incredible performance tonight, and we needed it.” -- 1B Mark Teixeira, on RHP Masahiro Tanaka, who threw a complete game Wednesday in the Yankees’ 4-2 win over the Seattle Mariners.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - New York Yankees - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Shawn Kelley (back stiffness) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 7. After playing catch May 19, Kelley’s back stiffened up again. He threw long toss May 27 and a bullpen session May 30. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A Trenton on June 7, and he moved his rehab to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on June 9. He was activated June 11.

--C/1B Francisco Cervelli (right hamstring strain) went on the 15-day disabled list April 14, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 15. Cervelli ran the bases May 24, but not at full speed. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Tampa on June 5, and he moved his rehab to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on June 8 and to Double-A Trenton on June 11. Yankees manager Joe Girardi said June 8 that he was unsure when Cervelli would be able to return.

--LHP CC Sabathia (fluid in right knee) went on the 15-day disabled list May 11. An MRI revealed no structural damage, but the knee was swollen and causing Sabathia discomfort. He had the fluid drained from the knee but hadn’t begun a throwing program as of May 14. Sabathia was given cortisone and stem-cell injections. On May 19, Sabathia was informed that if the stem-cell treatment injection worked he would need at least six weeks of recovery time, putting him out until at least July. On May 25, manager Joe Girardi said Sabathia was doing only non-baseball related rehab work, including work in a pool. Sabathia played catch June 4 without pain and said he hope to return shortly before the All-Star break.

--RHP Michael Pineda (right teres major muscle strain) went on the 15-day disabled list May 6, and he was transferred from the 15-day disabled list to the 60-day DL on June 3. He was suspended the previous 10 days after he was caught using pine tar on the mound. He played catch from 60 feet May 10. He threw a 25-pitch bullpen session May 18. He faced live hitters May 24 and threw 28 pitches. Pineda he threw two innings May 27 in an extended spring training game. He was scratched from a simulated game June 1.

--RHP Ivan Nova (ulnar collateral ligament tear in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list April 20, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 24. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery April 29.

ROTATION:

RHP Hiroki Kuroda

RHP Masahiro Tanaka

LHP Vidal Nuno

RHP David Phelps

RHP Chase Whitley

BULLPEN:

RHP David Robertson (closer)

LHP Matt Thornton

RHP Adam Warren

RHP Dellin Betances

RHP Jose Ramirez

RHP Shawn Kelley

LHP David Huff

CATCHERS:

Brian McCann

John Ryan Murphy

INFIELDERS:

1B Mark Teixeira

2B Brian Roberts

SS Derek Jeter

3B Yangervis Solarte

INF Kelly Johnson

INF Brendan Ryan

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Brett Gardner

CF Jacoby Ellsbury

RF Alfonso Soriano

OF Ichiro Suzuki

OF/DH Carlos Beltran