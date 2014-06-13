New York Yankees - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - New York Yankees - INSIDE PITCH

SEATTLE -- The New York Yankees’ first three-game series sweep of the season came with a touch of pain Thursday night.

Center fielder Jacoby Ellsbury, who extended his hitting streak to 16 games with a two-run homer in the first inning, experienced a flare-up in his sore right hip before coming out of the game after 6 1/2 innings. Both Ellsbury and manager Joe Girardi said after the game that the injury was minor and that Ellsbury should be back on the field Friday at Oakland, but the aggravation of the injury is a bit concerning.

Ellsbury hurt his hip last Sunday and was not expected to be in the lineup for Monday game’s at Kansas City. A rainout postponed that contest.

He played all of the first 24 innings of the Seattle series but couldn’t finish Thursday’s game. Ellsbury said that he aggravated the injury while making a catch against the wall in the fifth inning, and then he felt the hip tighten up while batting in the top of the sixth.

“It’s tight,” he said Thursday after the Yankees’ 6-3 win over Seattle, “but I expect to be out there (Friday).”

Girardi said that Ellsbury didn’t want to come out of the game but that the team was being cautious with him. The Yankees led 6-2 when Ichiro Suzuki replaced Ellsbury in the bottom of the seventh inning.

“We think he’ll be able to play for us (Friday), but we’ll see,” Girardi said.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - New York Yankees - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 34-31

STREAK: Won three

NEXT: Yankees (RHP David Phelps, 1-4, 4.88 ERA) at Athletics (RHP Sonny Gray, 6-2, 2.83 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--CF Jacoby Ellsbury extended his hitting streak to 16 games in impressive fashion Monday when he homered on his first at-bat. Ellsbury drilled a 2-1 pitch from Seattle LHP Roenis Elias over the fence in right-center field to give the Yankees a 2-0 lead. However, Ellsbury had to come out of the game after 6 1/2 innings because of soreness in his right hip. He came into the series with a sore hip but played every inning until Thursday.

--OF Alfonso Soriano was in the lineup for the first time in four games Thursday night. He went 1-for-5 with a two-run double and three strikeouts.

--SS Derek Jeter singled in his first at-bat of all three games of the Seattle series. He went 3-for-4 Thursday and finished the series 7-for-12 with four runs, two RBIs and two stolen bases. Jeter received a standing ovation before his final at-bat, then was showered with applause as he jogged off the field following a groundout to short.

--RHP Chase Whitley allowed his first home run of the season, at any level, when Seattle’s Logan Morrison took him deep for a solo shot in the second inning Thursday. Whitley had yet to allow a homer in 54 innings over his time at Triple-A and with the Yankees this season; the rookie logged 27 2/3 innings with New York before giving up Morrison’s homer. Whitley earned his second win of the season after allowing just two runs on five hits in 7 2/3 innings.

--RHP Shawn Kelley, who came off the disabled list Wednesday, made his first appearance Thursday, when he retired the first batter he faced before giving up back-to-back doubles. All three batters Kelley faced hit the ball hard, with RF Ichiro Suzuki making a nice catch at the wall to rob Seattle’s Stefan Romero of extra bases. Kelley was charged with one run on two hits in one-third of an inning while seeing his first action since May 7.

--RHP David Phelps is off to a rough start this month. His first two starts of June resulted in a losses after Phelps gave up 16 hits and 13 earned runs. He has lost four consecutive starts, dating back to May 22, as he prepares for his first-ever start against the A‘s. Phelps is scheduled to start Friday’s game at Oakland.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It’s kind of awkward when it’s the middle of the game and the game’s not over, but the fans have been great. Seattle’s always been special to me because this is where I started (in his 1995 major league debut). The fans have always been good to me here.” -- SS Derek Jeter, on the ovation he received Thursday during his final regular-season game at Safeco Field, where the Yankees beat the Seattle Mariners 6-3. Jeter went 3-for-4 with two runs and two RBIs.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - New York Yankees - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--CF Jacoby Ellsbury (sore right hip) left the June 12 game due to a flare-up of an injury that first occurred June 8. He expects to be back in the lineup June 13.

--C/1B Francisco Cervelli (right hamstring strain) went on the 15-day disabled list April 14, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 15. Cervelli ran the bases May 24, but not at full speed. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Tampa on June 5, and he moved his rehab to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on June 8 and to Double-A Trenton on June 11. Yankees manager Joe Girardi said June 8 that he was unsure when Cervelli would be able to return.

--LHP CC Sabathia (fluid in right knee) went on the 15-day disabled list May 11. An MRI revealed no structural damage, but the knee was swollen and causing Sabathia discomfort. He had the fluid drained from the knee but hadn’t begun a throwing program as of May 14. Sabathia was given cortisone and stem-cell injections. On May 19, Sabathia was informed that if the stem-cell treatment injection worked he would need at least six weeks of recovery time, putting him out until at least July. On May 25, manager Joe Girardi said Sabathia was doing only non-baseball related rehab work, including work in a pool. Sabathia played catch June 4 without pain and said he hope to return shortly before the All-Star break.

--RHP Michael Pineda (right teres major muscle strain) went on the 15-day disabled list May 6, and he was transferred from the 15-day disabled list to the 60-day DL on June 3. He was suspended the previous 10 days after he was caught using pine tar on the mound. He played catch from 60 feet May 10. He threw a 25-pitch bullpen session May 18. He faced live hitters May 24 and threw 28 pitches. Pineda he threw two innings May 27 in an extended spring training game. He was scratched from a simulated game June 1.

--RHP Ivan Nova (ulnar collateral ligament tear in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list April 20, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 24. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery April 29.

ROTATION:

RHP Hiroki Kuroda

RHP Masahiro Tanaka

LHP Vidal Nuno

RHP David Phelps

RHP Chase Whitley

BULLPEN:

RHP David Robertson (closer)

LHP Matt Thornton

RHP Adam Warren

RHP Dellin Betances

RHP Jose Ramirez

RHP Shawn Kelley

LHP David Huff

CATCHERS:

Brian McCann

John Ryan Murphy

INFIELDERS:

1B Mark Teixeira

2B Brian Roberts

SS Derek Jeter

3B Yangervis Solarte

INF Kelly Johnson

INF Brendan Ryan

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Brett Gardner

CF Jacoby Ellsbury

RF Alfonso Soriano

OF Ichiro Suzuki

OF/DH Carlos Beltran