New York Yankees - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - New York Yankees - INSIDE PITCH

OAKLAND, Calif. -- It’s looking more and more like the Yankees will have to survive with their current rotation until after the All-Star break.

Before a 7-0 victory against Oakland on Friday, manager Joe Girardi said he didn’t expect right-hander Michael Pineda (right teres major muscle strain) to return to action until August.

Left-hander CC Sabathia likely won’t return until after the All-Star break, rather than shortly before it, as Sabathia had hoped.

Pineda has been on the disabled list since May 6 and was scratched from a simulated game on June after suffering a setback. Pineda hasn’t resumed throwing since his setback and will start his rehabilitation program from scratch.

“I would think August is probably realistic,” Girardi said. “He hasn’t started playing catch yet. You’ve got to build him up. That’s the problem.”

Girardi said he won’t be able to pinpoint a “realistic date” for Sabathia’s return until he resumes throwing bullpen sessions.

“We’re kind of hoping that will be next week,” Girardi said. “He’s got to do some bullpens; he’s got to do some live BP. Then he’s going to have to start (with) two innings, that sort of thing.”

MLB Team Report - New York Yankees - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 35-31

STREAK: Won four

NEXT: Yankees (RHP Hiroki Kuroda, 4-4, 4.12 ERA) at Athletics (LHP Scott Kazmir, 7-2, 2.20 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP David Phelps allowed just two hits over 6 2/3 shutout innings and snapped his career-high four-game losing streak Friday night in a 7-0 victory against the Oakland A‘s. Phelps (2-4) struck out four and walked three in his first victory since May 17 against Pittsburgh. “I was attacking guys,” Phelps said. “The last couple starts I was trying to be a little too fine, trying to be perfect with my pitches because I was digging myself into a hole and knowing I had to keep it there. But tonight they did a great job scoring early for me, let me kind of settle in knowing I could be a little more aggressive in the zone.”

--CF Jacoby Ellsbury extended his hitting streak to 17 games -- the longest active streak in the majors -- with an RBI single in the first inning Friday night. His streak is the longest by a Yankee since SS Derek Jeter hit in 19 games Sept. 4-25, 2012. Ellsbury was in the starting lineup one night after aggravating his right hip in the fifth inning against Seattle when he hit the center-field fence then landed hard while making a catch to rob 2B Robinson Cano of extra bases. Ellsbury left Friday night’s game in the bottom of the seventh inning but said he felt healthy enough to start against the A‘s. He initially hurt his hip Sunday at Kansas City.

--SS Derek Jeter stayed hot Friday night against Oakland, going 2-for-4 and scoring in a 7-0 victory. In New York’s 6-3 victory Thursday night at Seattle, Jeter had three hits, drove in two runs and scored twice. Jeter has hit .417 with six runs, one double, two RBIs, two walks and two stolen bases over his past six games.

--RHP Heath Bell signed a minor-league contract with the Yankees, who assigned him to Triple-A Scranton Wilkes-Barre. In 590 career relief appearances with the Mets, Padres, Marlins, Diamondbacks and Rays, Bell is 38-32 with a 3.49 ERA. He was released by Baltimore on June 1. “This guy’s had success,” manager Joe Girardi said. “He’s pitched in high-leverage situations. See if he can help us.”

--RHP Michael Pineda (right teres major muscle strain) has yet to resume throwing after being scratched June 1 from a simulated game, and manager Joe Girardi said he likely won’t be activated from the disabled list until August. “He hasn’t started playing catch yet,” Girardi said. “You’ve got to build him up.”

--LHP CC Sabathia (fluid in right knee) is expected to throw a bullpen session soon, but manager Joe Girardi said he doesn’t expect him to be activated until after the All-Star break, July 14-17. Sabathia played catch June 4 without pain and said he hoped to return to action shortly before the All-Star break.

MLB Team Report - New York Yankees - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--CF Jacoby Ellsbury (sore right hip) left the June 12 game due to a flare-up of an injury that first occurred June 8. He was back in the lineup June 13.

--C/1B Francisco Cervelli (right hamstring strain) went on the 15-day disabled list April 14, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 15. Cervelli ran the bases May 24, but not at full speed. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Tampa on June 5, and he moved his rehab to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on June 8 and to Double-A Trenton on June 11. On June 13, Yankees manager Joe Girardi said Cervelli would likely be activated the week of June 16.

--LHP CC Sabathia (fluid in right knee) went on the 15-day disabled list May 11. An MRI revealed no structural damage, but the knee was swollen and causing Sabathia discomfort. He had the fluid drained from the knee but hadn’t begun a throwing program as of May 14. Sabathia was given cortisone and stem-cell injections. On May 19, Sabathia was informed that if the stem-cell treatment injection worked he would need at least six weeks of recovery time, putting him out until at least July. On May 25, Girardi said Sabathia was doing only non-baseball related rehab work, including work in a pool. Sabathia played catch June 4 without pain and said he hope to return shortly before the All-Star break. On June 13, however, Girardi said Sabathia likely will return after the break.

--RHP Michael Pineda (right teres major muscle strain) went on the 15-day disabled list May 6, and he was transferred from the 15-day disabled list to the 60-day DL on June 3. He was suspended the previous 10 days after he was caught using pine tar on the mound. He played catch from 60 feet May 10. He threw a 25-pitch bullpen session May 18. He faced live hitters May 24 and threw 28 pitches. Pineda he threw two innings May 27 in an extended spring training game. He was scratched from a simulated game June 1 and had yet to resume throwing as of June 13. Girardi said Pineda likely won’t return until August.

--RHP Ivan Nova (ulnar collateral ligament tear in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list April 20, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 24. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery April 29.

ROTATION:

RHP Hiroki Kuroda

RHP Masahiro Tanaka

LHP Vidal Nuno

RHP David Phelps

RHP Chase Whitley

BULLPEN:

RHP David Robertson (closer)

LHP Matt Thornton

RHP Adam Warren

RHP Dellin Betances

RHP Jose Ramirez

RHP Shawn Kelley

LHP David Huff

CATCHERS:

Brian McCann

John Ryan Murphy

INFIELDERS:

1B Mark Teixeira

2B Brian Roberts

SS Derek Jeter

3B Yangervis Solarte

INF Kelly Johnson

INF Brendan Ryan

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Brett Gardner

CF Jacoby Ellsbury

RF Alfonso Soriano

OF Ichiro Suzuki

OF/DH Carlos Beltran