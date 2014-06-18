New York Yankees - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - New York Yankees - INSIDE PITCH

NEW YORK -- For the last two months, the Yankees had a good look at catcher John Ryan Murphy, and when he played they liked what they saw.

Their next phase in evaluating Murphy will be based on how he does for Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre because that’s where he was optioned before Tuesday’s game when the team activated catcher Francisco Cervelli from the 60-day disabled list.

“He played extremely well,” manager Joe Girardi said. “Obviously we were pleased with what he did. ... We think it’s important for him to go play every day.”

In his time as Brian McCann’s backup, Murphy batted .286 (18-for-63) with one home run and eight RBIs. He also had a .308 on-base percentage, and Yankees pitchers had a 3.66 ERA when Murphy started.

Cervelli is back after missing 55 games with a right hamstring strain. Aside from catching, he might get some time at first base.

“I think I‘m comfortable there,” Cervelli said. “But I don’t want to forget about catching. That’s what I like, but I want to help any way I can.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - New York Yankees - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 36-33

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Blue Jays (LHP Mark Buehrle, 10-3, 2.28 ERA) at New York Yankees (RHP Chase Whitley, 2-0, 2.41 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Chase Whitley makes his seventh start and will try to record his third straight victory Wednesday night against the Toronto Blue Jays. Whitley picked up wins in Kansas City on June 6 and in Seattle on June 12 during the recent road trip. Against the Mariners, he allowed two earned runs and five hits in a career-high 7 2/3 innings. Whitley will be making his first start since turning 25 on Saturday and will try to make it five straight starts without a walk. He has not walked his last 114 hitters -- the longest active streak in the majors.

--C John Ryan Murphy was optioned back to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre before Tuesday’s game. In two months with the Yankees, he batted .286 (18-for-63) with one home run and eight RBIs.

--C Francisco Cervelli was activated from the disabled list before the game after missing 55 games with a right hamstring strain. Aside from seeing some time at catcher, he could also see action at first base. He took ground balls there during his rehab assignment.

--LHP CC Sabathia threw a bullpen session Monday and had no issues with the knee, so he’ll throw another Wednesday. On Monday he focused on fastballs and changeups, and Wednesday he will include sliders.

--RHP Masahiro Tanaka picked up his major-league-leading 11th win by allowing one run and five hits in six innings. He also recorded his fifth double-digit-strikeout game, the most by a Yankee since RHP Mike Mussina had six in 2001.

--LF Brett Gardner is hitting .333 (21-for-63) with four home runs and 12 RBIs in his last 15 home games. He hit a two-run home run Tuesday -- the third time Gardner has homered in consecutive starts. He also did that July 3-4, 2010, and April 26 and 28, 2011.

--2B Brian Roberts returned to the lineup after missing two games with a bruised right knee. He went 0-for-2 with a walk and is hitting .236 this season.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - New York Yankees - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--2B Brian Roberts (bruised right knee) missed the June 14-15 games. He was back in the lineup June 17 after the team’s day off.

--C/1B Francisco Cervelli (right hamstring strain) went on the 15-day disabled list April 14, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 15. Cervelli ran the bases May 24, but not at full speed. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Tampa on June 5, and he moved his rehab to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on June 8 and to Double-A Trenton on June 11. He was activated June 17.

--LHP CC Sabathia (fluid in right knee) went on the 15-day disabled list May 11. An MRI revealed no structural damage, but the knee was swollen and causing Sabathia discomfort. He had the fluid drained from the knee but hadn’t begun a throwing program as of May 14. Sabathia was given cortisone and stem-cell injections. On May 19, Sabathia was informed that if the stem-cell treatment injection worked he would need at least six weeks of recovery time, putting him out until at least July. On May 25, Girardi said Sabathia was doing only non-baseball related rehab work, including work in a pool. Sabathia played catch June 4 without pain and said he hope to return shortly before the All-Star break. On June 13, however, Girardi said Sabathia likely would return after the break.

--RHP Michael Pineda (right teres major muscle strain) went on the 15-day disabled list May 6, and he was transferred from the 15-day disabled list to the 60-day DL on June 3. He was suspended the previous 10 days after he was caught using pine tar on the mound. He played catch from 60 feet May 10. He threw a 25-pitch bullpen session May 18. He faced live hitters May 24 and threw 28 pitches. Pineda he threw two innings May 27 in an extended spring training game. He was scratched from a simulated game June 1. He had yet to resume throwing as of June 13, and manager Joe Girardi said Pineda likely won’t return until August.

--RHP Ivan Nova (ulnar collateral ligament tear in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list April 20, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 24. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery April 29.

ROTATION:

RHP Hiroki Kuroda

RHP Masahiro Tanaka

LHP Vidal Nuno

RHP David Phelps

RHP Chase Whitley

BULLPEN:

RHP David Robertson (closer)

LHP Matt Thornton

RHP Adam Warren

RHP Dellin Betances

RHP Jose Ramirez

RHP Shawn Kelley

LHP David Huff

CATCHERS:

Brian McCann

Francisco Cervelli

INFIELDERS:

1B Mark Teixeira

2B Brian Roberts

SS Derek Jeter

3B Yangervis Solarte

INF Kelly Johnson

INF Brendan Ryan

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Brett Gardner

CF Jacoby Ellsbury

RF Alfonso Soriano

DH Carlos Beltran

OF Ichiro Suzuki