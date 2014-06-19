New York Yankees - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - New York Yankees - INSIDE PITCH

NEW YORK -- If the Yankees altered their rotation, Vidal Nuno would appear to be the obvious candidate to be demoted since he has not won since May 7 and has a 5.90 ERA.

Nuno is still scheduled to make his next start Saturday against the Baltimore Orioles, but who would replace him if the team made a move?

A possible answer might be Adam Warren.

Warren started throughout the minor leagues and made two spot starts with New York last year when he wasn’t the long man. This year, he has been part of the late-inning mix and has a 2.19 ERA in 30 games while his fastball has averaged 93.9 mph.

“I‘m definitely open to it,” Warren said before Wednesday’s game with the Toronto Blue Jays. “I’ve always wanted to be a starter. I feel like I’ll have to transition a bit because I’ve been in the mindset of a reliever. It’s definitely two different mindsets. It’s more difficult than most people think.”

If that change actually occurs, it will have to take place with long relievers in reserve because Warren might not be built all the way up to 90 or 100 pitches.

“If you end up doing it, I think you have to have a couple of long men; because, if you’re stretching out a guy, the chances are you’re going to be using one of the long men then, and you hate to ever be without a long man,” manager Joe Girardi said.

Girardi isn’t about to apply pressure on Nuno. Besides, by the end of July, that discussion could end if left-hander CC Sabathia returns without issue from the disabled list or general manager Brian Cashman pulls a trade for an experienced starting pitcher.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - New York Yankees - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 37-33

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: Blue Jays (RHP Drew Hutchison, 5-4, 3.62 ERA) vs. New York Yankees (RHP David Phelps, 2-4, 4.32 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--C Brian McCann had his most productive game as a Yankee, with a two-run home run and a bases-clearing triple. He tied a career best by driving in five runs for the sixth time -- the first time since July 18, 2010 at Milwaukee. He also had his third career triple. His previous two occurred April 24, 2008, vs. Florida and June 6, 2009, vs. Milwaukee.

--RHP Chase Whitley allowed two earned runs and five hits in five innings and won his third straight start. He threw a career-high 95 pitches and issued his first walk since May 21 at Chicago, ending a stretch of 133 straight hitters. He and RHP Masahiro Tanaka are the only two pitchers in Yankee history to go undefeated through their first seven starts.

--RHP David Phelps will be coming off one of his best starts Thursday when he faces the Blue Jays. On Friday in Oakland, he held the Athletics to two hits in 6 2/3 innings during a 7-0 victory. Phelps has not allowed a home run in his last nine starts at home, equaling the longest active streak in the game. Phelps’ 48 1/3-inning streak is the third-longest at the new Yankee Stadium behind LHP CC Sabathia (56 1/3 innings) and RHP Ivan Nova (54 2/3 innings), according to Elias Sports Bureau.

--LHP CC Sabathia threw his second bullpen session before Wednesday’s game with the Toronto Blue Jays and did not encounter any issues. Sabathia threw 25 pitches Monday but the Yankees did not know how many he threw Wednesday. His next bullpen session is scheduled for Saturday. The Yankees have not placed a timetable on the return of Sabathia, who has been on the DL since May with right knee inflammation.

--LF Brett Gardner went 4-for-5 Wednesday. It was his fifth career game with at least four hits and first since June 9, 2013, in Seattle. He is batting .368 (14-for-38) over his last nine games.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Tonight was a good night. It was about time I chipped in, and tonight was a good night to do that.” -- C Brian McCann, who hit a two-run home run and a bases-clearing triple in a 7-3 win over Toronto on Wednesday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - New York Yankees - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--C/1B Francisco Cervelli (right hamstring strain) went on the 15-day disabled list April 14, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 15. Cervelli ran the bases May 24, but not at full speed. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Tampa on June 5, and he moved his rehab to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on June 8 and to Double-A Trenton on June 11. He was activated June 17.

--LHP CC Sabathia (fluid in right knee) went on the 15-day disabled list May 11. An MRI revealed no structural damage, but the knee was swollen and causing Sabathia discomfort. He had the fluid drained from the knee but hadn’t begun a throwing program as of May 14. Sabathia was given cortisone and stem-cell injections. On May 19, Sabathia was informed that if the stem-cell treatment injection worked he would need at least six weeks of recovery time, putting him out until at least July. On May 25, Girardi said Sabathia was doing only non-baseball related rehab work, including work in a pool. Sabathia played catch June 4 without pain and said he hope to return shortly before the All-Star break. On June 13, however, Girardi said Sabathia likely would return after the break. He threw another bullpen session June 18. He will throw another June 21.

--RHP Michael Pineda (right teres major muscle strain) went on the 15-day disabled list May 6, and he was transferred from the 15-day disabled list to the 60-day DL on June 3. He was suspended the previous 10 days after he was caught using pine tar on the mound. He played catch from 60 feet May 10. He threw a 25-pitch bullpen session May 18. He faced live hitters May 24 and threw 28 pitches. Pineda he threw two innings May 27 in an extended spring training game. He was scratched from a simulated game June 1. He had yet to resume throwing as of June 13, and manager Joe Girardi said Pineda likely won’t return until August.

--RHP Ivan Nova (ulnar collateral ligament tear in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list April 20, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 24. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery April 29.

ROTATION:

RHP Hiroki Kuroda

RHP Masahiro Tanaka

LHP Vidal Nuno

RHP David Phelps

RHP Chase Whitley

BULLPEN:

RHP David Robertson (closer)

LHP Matt Thornton

RHP Adam Warren

RHP Dellin Betances

RHP Jose Ramirez

RHP Shawn Kelley

LHP David Huff

CATCHERS:

Brian McCann

Francisco Cervelli

INFIELDERS:

1B Mark Teixeira

2B Brian Roberts

SS Derek Jeter

3B Yangervis Solarte

INF Kelly Johnson

INF Brendan Ryan

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Brett Gardner

CF Jacoby Ellsbury

RF Alfonso Soriano

DH Carlos Beltran

OF Ichiro Suzuki