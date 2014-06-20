New York Yankees - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - New York Yankees - INSIDE PITCH

NEW YORK -- Next Thursday will mark Derek Jeter’s 40th birthday, and with a week to go, the New York Yankees shortstop has been rolling lately at the plate.

Jeter recently had multiple hits in four straight games for the first time since July 2012 and has 15 hits in his last 37 at-bats and 18 over his last 52. That has brought his batting average up to .273 and Wednesday he hit another milestone.

When Jeter had a double Wednesday, he moved within one of Lou Gehrig’s team record of 534 and increased his hit total to 3,383, which is 36 behind Carl Yazstremski for seventh-place on the all-time list.

For Jeter, it’s a much better discussion topic than most of last season when he spent countless times talking about injuries and the rehab process.

“I expected myself to do everything that I’ve always done,” Jeter said before Thursday’s game. “That’s what my expectations were at all times. Sometimes it takes a little longer to get back. I’ve never missed a year before so sometimes things take a little time. You’d like everything to click right away but that wasn’t the case, but you keep working at it and you hope for the results.”

And even there is some talk about a decline that comes with age, what Jeter has done recently is not surprising to his manager and former teammate.

“I felt if he was healthy and he had the offseason to get healthy that he would be a player that would really help us and would stabilize some things for our club,” Yankees manager Joe Girardi said before the game. “I‘m not really surprised at what he’s done. My biggest concern was would he be healthy. When I saw him run in spring training and it wasn’t necessarily guarded or difficult for him, I felt pretty good about what he could do.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - New York Yankees - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 38-33

STREAK: Won three

NEXT: Yankees (RHP Hiroki Kuroda, 4-5, 5.90 ERA) at Orioles (RHP Ubaldo Jimenez, 2-8, 4.86 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Hiroki Kuroda will try to continue his recent run of decent outings when he faces the Orioles on Friday night. Kuroda is 2-2 with a 3.72 ERA over his last eight starts after starting this year 2-3 with a 5.14 ERA in his first six outings. Kuroda last pitched Saturday in Oakland and took the loss by allowing four runs and five hits in 4 2/3 innings. Kuroda is 3-3 with a 3.15 ERA in seven starts against the Orioles and 3-1 with a 1.67 ERA in five starts against Baltimore at home.

--DH Carlos Beltran has been throwing in preparation for a return to the outfield but the Yankees are not sure when it will happen. Beltran returned two weeks ago from missing 21 games with a right elbow injury and had two RBIs. It was his fifth game with two RBIs but first since April 22 at Boston.

--3B Kelly Johnson was unable to complete his third at-bat in the sixth inning Thursday when he left the game with bruised fingers on his left hand and is day-to-day. Since he left the game with a full count, the strikeout by pinch hitter Yangervis Solarte was credited to Johnson.

--RHP David Phelps won his second straight outing by allowing two runs and six hits in seven innings. He threw a season-high 115 pitches and allowed a home run at home as a starter for the first time since Sept. 1, 2012, against Baltimore, a span of 50 1/3 innings in that role.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “He was throwing the ball extremely well. The backdoor cutter was a big pitch for him tonight. The curveball was as sharp as I’ve seen it. He grinded.” -- New York C Brian McCann, on RHP David Phelps after a 6-4 win over Toronto on Thursday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - New York Yankees - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP CC Sabathia (fluid in right knee) went on the 15-day disabled list May 11. An MRI revealed no structural damage, but the knee was swollen and causing Sabathia discomfort. He had the fluid drained from the knee but hadn’t begun a throwing program as of May 14. Sabathia was given cortisone and stem-cell injections. On May 19, Sabathia was informed that if the stem-cell treatment injection worked he would need at least six weeks of recovery time, putting him out until at least July. On May 25, Girardi said Sabathia was doing only non-baseball related rehab work, including work in a pool. Sabathia played catch June 4 without pain and said he hope to return shortly before the All-Star break. On June 13, however, Girardi said Sabathia likely would return after the break. He threw another bullpen session June 18. He will throw another June 21.

--RHP Michael Pineda (right teres major muscle strain) went on the 15-day disabled list May 6, and he was transferred from the 15-day disabled list to the 60-day DL on June 3. He was suspended the previous 10 days after he was caught using pine tar on the mound. He played catch from 60 feet May 10. He threw a 25-pitch bullpen session May 18. He faced live hitters May 24 and threw 28 pitches. Pineda he threw two innings May 27 in an extended spring training game. He was scratched from a simulated game June 1. He had yet to resume throwing as of June 13, and manager Joe Girardi said Pineda likely won’t return until August.

--RHP Ivan Nova (ulnar collateral ligament tear in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list April 20, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 24. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery April 29.

ROTATION:

RHP Hiroki Kuroda

RHP Masahiro Tanaka

LHP Vidal Nuno

RHP David Phelps

RHP Chase Whitley

BULLPEN:

RHP David Robertson (closer)

LHP Matt Thornton

RHP Adam Warren

RHP Dellin Betances

RHP Jose Ramirez

RHP Shawn Kelley

LHP David Huff

CATCHERS:

Brian McCann

Francisco Cervelli

INFIELDERS:

1B Mark Teixeira

2B Brian Roberts

SS Derek Jeter

3B Yangervis Solarte

INF Kelly Johnson

INF Brendan Ryan

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Brett Gardner

CF Jacoby Ellsbury

RF Alfonso Soriano

DH Carlos Beltran

OF Ichiro Suzuki