New York Yankees - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - New York Yankees

MLB Team Report - New York Yankees - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 39-33

STREAK: Won four

NEXT: Orioles (RHP Bud Norris, 6-5, 3.73 ERA) at Yankees (LHP Vidal Nuno, 1-3, 5.90 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Vidal Nuno will make his 12th start and, if he is pitching for his job, the Yankees have not publicly said. Nuno has not won since May 7, as he is 0-3 with a 6.43 ERA over his last seven starts. Nuno had his shortest outing Sunday in Oakland, when he allowed eight earned runs and eight hits in three innings of a 10-5 loss. Nuno has limited experience against Baltimore, as he made a pair of relief appearances against them last season and allowed eight runs and nine hits in 3 1/3 innings.

--3B Kelly Johnson was held out of the lineup as a precaution with bruised fingers on his left hand from fouling off a pitch Thursday. Johnson is day-to-day and his current stretch of 11 hits in 30 at-bats has raised his batting average to .232.

--RHP Michael Pineda is close to resuming throwing but before he does so, the Yankees said they were awaiting the results of a precautionary MRI. Pineda made four starts in April before getting suspended for pine tar use and suffering a back injury.

--2B Brian Roberts became the 600th player to reach 1,500 hits when the former Orioles had a one-out single to right field in the second inning. Roberts is 3-for-12 in four games since missing two games with a bruised right knee last weekend.

--DH Carlos Beltran hit a three-run home run with two outs in the bottom of the ninth inning as the Yankees rallied for a 5-3 victory over the Orioles Friday. Beltran came into the game with eight hits in 43 at-bats since returning on June 5 from a 21-game absence due to a right elbow injury that is limiting him to being a designated hitter for now. He doubled in his first at-bat.

--RHP Hiroki Kuroda retired the first eight hitters and took a no-hitter into the sixth inning Friday. Kuroda only had a one-run lead and he said he was being too conscious of the small margin for error when he allowed four hits in the sixth and gave up both runs. Kuroda allowed three earned runs or less for the sixth time in seven starts.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Honestly I was trying to get a base hit, hit a ball down the middle and I got a good pitch to hit. As soon as I hit it, I knew it was going to be a home run. It’s a great feeling every time you can win a ballgame.” -- DH Carlos Beltran, who hit a walkoff three-run home run with two outs in the bottom of the ninth inning against the Orioles Friday.

MLB Team Report - New York Yankees - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--3B Kelly Johnson (bruised fingers, left hand) was held out of the lineup as a precaution June 20 after getting injured June 19. Johnson is day-to-day.

--RHP Michael Pineda (right teres major muscle strain) went on the 15-day disabled list May 6, and he was transferred from the 15-day disabled list to the 60-day DL on June 3. He was suspended the previous 10 days after he was caught using pine tar on the mound. He played catch from 60 feet May 10. He threw a 25-pitch bullpen session May 18. He faced live hitters May 24 and threw 28 pitches. Pineda he threw two innings May 27 in an extended spring training game. He was scratched from a simulated game June 1. He had yet to resume throwing as of June 13, and manager Joe Girardi said Pineda likely won’t return until August. He was close to resuming throwing as of June 20 but before he does so, the Yankees said they were awaiting the results of a precautionary MRI.

--LHP CC Sabathia (fluid in right knee) went on the 15-day disabled list May 11. An MRI revealed no structural damage, but the knee was swollen and causing Sabathia discomfort. He had the fluid drained from the knee but hadn’t begun a throwing program as of May 14. Sabathia was given cortisone and stem-cell injections. On May 19, Sabathia was informed that if the stem-cell treatment injection worked he would need at least six weeks of recovery time, putting him out until at least July. On May 25, Girardi said Sabathia was doing only non-baseball related rehab work, including work in a pool. Sabathia played catch June 4 without pain and said he hope to return shortly before the All-Star break. On June 13, however, Girardi said Sabathia likely would return after the break. He threw another bullpen session June 18. He will throw another June 21.

--RHP Ivan Nova (ulnar collateral ligament tear in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list April 20, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 24. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery April 29.

ROTATION:

RHP Hiroki Kuroda

RHP Masahiro Tanaka

LHP Vidal Nuno

RHP David Phelps

RHP Chase Whitley

BULLPEN:

RHP David Robertson (closer)

LHP Matt Thornton

RHP Adam Warren

RHP Dellin Betances

RHP Jose Ramirez

RHP Shawn Kelley

LHP David Huff

CATCHERS:

Brian McCann

Francisco Cervelli

INFIELDERS:

1B Mark Teixeira

2B Brian Roberts

SS Derek Jeter

3B Yangervis Solarte

INF Kelly Johnson

INF Brendan Ryan

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Brett Gardner

CF Jacoby Ellsbury

RF Alfonso Soriano

DH Carlos Beltran

OF Ichiro Suzuki